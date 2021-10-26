Updated Debian 11: 11.2 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the second update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 163 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 17 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago