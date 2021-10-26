Language Selection

Translating Android Apps with KDE’s Localization Infrastructure

Saturday 18th of December 2021
Android
KDE

For most of our cross-platform code our Gettext-based KF::I18n Framework takes care of translating user-readable texts on Android as well. It doesn’t cover Android-specific files and/or Android-native code though. Fortunately it’s not hard to integrate that with KDE’s translation infrastructure as well.

Messages can then be referenced by their translation id, both in Java code and the various XML files including the Android manifest. The latter is probably the more commonly needed case for KDE’s apps, which have typically fairly little code written in Java directly.

More in Tux Machines

