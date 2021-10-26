Translating Android Apps with KDE’s Localization Infrastructure
For most of our cross-platform code our Gettext-based KF::I18n Framework takes care of translating user-readable texts on Android as well. It doesn’t cover Android-specific files and/or Android-native code though. Fortunately it’s not hard to integrate that with KDE’s translation infrastructure as well.
Messages can then be referenced by their translation id, both in Java code and the various XML files including the Android manifest. The latter is probably the more commonly needed case for KDE’s apps, which have typically fairly little code written in Java directly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 148 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 17 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago