today's howtos
User runtime directories on modern Linux, aka /run/user/<uid>
To generalize, the purpose of the user runtime directory is to replace all of the various traditional uses of /tmp for session related files, subdirectories, and so on. A locked down, automatically managed per-user directory tree for this purpose is more secure and also allows for nicer naming of things; your DBUS session bus can just be at /run/user/<uid>bus instead of, say, /tmp/dbus-<big jumble> This also provides systemd with a place to put its own per-user stuff, such as some user systemd session information.
How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Ajenti 2 is an open-source, web-based control panel that can be used for a large variety of server management tasks. With Ajenti you can also check server used Memory, CPU, Disk Space, etc. To monitor the server it has many add-on packages available for monitoring servers and services like MySQL, Apache, File System, Nginx, Samba, Munin, FTP, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Ajenti 2 Control Panel on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Create and Set Up Nginx Virtual Hosts on Ubuntu
Ever wondered how you can host several websites on the same server without using virtual machines or complicated setups? Nginx virtual hosts is what you're looking for.
This guide will look at how to configure a virtual web host on Ubuntu using the Nginx web server. Nginx is a highly performant web and reverse proxy server. It is lightweight, cross-platform, and open-source.
How to install and use Minikube on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips
Minikube is a tool that makes it easy to run Kubernetes locally. Minikube runs a single-node Kubernetes cluster inside a VM on your local machine. Kubernetes quickly set up a local Kubernetes cluster on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
How to play Borderlands 3 on Linux
Borderlands 3 is the third installment in the Borderlands action RPG FPS series. The game was developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. Here’s how you can play it on your Linux PC.
Install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 20.04
The Apache Kafka platform is a distributed data transmission system with horizontal scalability and fault tolerance. It is used in many worldwide environments and in clusters where this data transmission is needed.
Best of all, it is open source and we can examine its source code and implement it on our servers. Thanks to powerful documentation and a very active community, Apache Kafka has a very good reputation worldwide.
Install NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 11.5 on Ubuntu 21.10 / Debian 11 / Linux Mint 20.3 – If Not True Then False
This is guide, howto install NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 11.5 on Ubuntu 21.10, 21.04, 20.04.3 LTS, 18.04.6 LTS / Debian 11, 10, Sid / Linux Mint 20.3, 20.2, 20.1. I assume here that you have installed NVIDIA drivers successfully using my earlier Install NVIDIA 495.xx Drivers on Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint Guide. You will need NVIDIA 495.xx drivers. As always remember backup important files before doing anything!
PS command not found in Linux or Docker container: Install and how to use
PS is a popular command tool, stands for “process status” comes pre-installed in the Linux systems to provide a snapshot of the running processes. However, if the user wants a real-time or constant update of the process list is desired, then the top tool should be used. Also, with pgrep , processes can be specifically searched for by name or a regular expression and with pstree you can display all running processes in tree form.
This process viewing command tool “ps” also offers various options in Linux to get the desired information of running processes. However, sometimes, in minimal Linux systems such as CentOS, Alamlinux, Ubuntu, or Docker running Linux containers you would not find the PS command by default. So, if you required, it can be installed using the based repository of your system, here we let you know how? Also, we will discuss some common PS command options that to get key information on what is going on inside the system.
Enable Cool Burning Animation on Window Close in Ubuntu 20.04 / Higher | UbuntuHandbook
A new Gnome extension was created a few days ago to revive the old fashioned ‘windows on fire’ compiz effect.
When you click to close an app window, it fires the window and burns it down quickly. This useless but cool feature is developed by Simon Schneegans, who also has a few other great projects including Fly-Pie, GNOME Pie, and Desktop Cube.
Plasma & Kate on Wayland end of 2021
Since years Wayland based compositors are promoted as the successors to the venerable X.org X11 display server. In the embedded space it seems Wayland already has made a lot of progress and some distributions start to use it per default, too. [...] Two months ago, I tried Wayland once more on my Arch Linux machine after some short journey to FreeBSD ;) And great, it worked out of the box. Not random crashing of the compositor, no strange fractals on my second screen, all fine. Now that I can use KDE Plasma & Kate on my normal machine on Wayland every day, I started to get more drive to take a look at remaining Wayland issues. Aleix Pol Gonzalez & David Edmundson did a fantastic job to help out with remaining issues. Also: Janet's Mid-December Shenanigans – Janet's Shenanigans
Wintel and Displays Under Linux
Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Conferences
