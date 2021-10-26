Since years Wayland based compositors are promoted as the successors to the venerable X.org X11 display server. In the embedded space it seems Wayland already has made a lot of progress and some distributions start to use it per default, too. [...] Two months ago, I tried Wayland once more on my Arch Linux machine after some short journey to FreeBSD ;) And great, it worked out of the box. Not random crashing of the compositor, no strange fractals on my second screen, all fine. Now that I can use KDE Plasma & Kate on my normal machine on Wayland every day, I started to get more drive to take a look at remaining Wayland issues. Aleix Pol Gonzalez & David Edmundson did a fantastic job to help out with remaining issues. Also: Janet's Mid-December Shenanigans – Janet's Shenanigans

Xsnow is an application that animates snowfall, Santa and some scenery on your desktop. Watch snow falling and Santa riding his sleigh with reindeer while you are using your system. Xsnow runs on most varieties of Linux and on most desktop environments and window managers.

For Kubernetes services, various distinct port configurations are available, including Port, TargetPort, and NodePort. The Kubernetes service is accessible through the cluster’s chosen port, and other pods can communicate with this server using the configured port. On the TargetPort, the service will send requests, and the pods will listen for them. This port will also need to be open for your container’s application. If the port field is not supplied, NodePort is used by default. We’ll go over how to expose ports in Kubernetes in this article. You need to understand Pod and Deployment to follow the hands-on exercises on this topic. Make sure you have kubectl installed. You will also need a Kubernetes cluster, as well as the kubectl command-line tool configured to connect with it. To get started, open the minikube cluster, which is installed on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS OS. To run minikube, execute the minikube start command on the command line.

Terraform is an Infrastructure as a Code utility that allows to provision and manage cloud infrastructure quickly, efficiently, and safely. Using this tutorial, you will learn how to create an Amazon S3 bucket using Terraform. Let’s get started.

Redis is a free, open-source in-memory data store famous for its very low latency. It provides a set of commands for working with the Redis cluster and its data. In this tutorial, we will learn how to use these commands to change the startup settings for the Redis cluster.

It is always suggested that you execute some essential network setups while working on your operating system before utilizing the internet on any device. These settings are made to guarantee that your internet is running smoothly and with all of the protocols that you want it to. Also, if your Internet is slow or you’re having difficulties connecting to it, you should always check the network parameters to see if anything is wrong. Similarly, as a network administrator, your major responsibility is to monitor several activities throughout a network, and network configuration allows them to trace any changes that influence the network’s performance. Administrators can decrease network downtime by using change tracking software. If a system upgrade degrades network performance, you can revert to a previous configuration that worked well. Linux Mint is well-known for its power, reliability, and security. Network configuration is a comprehensive process that involves setting up network controls, managing network traffic, and operating the network to facilitate network communication. So this article will cover some of the basic details that are necessary to configure your network.

As we all know, there are a few Linux commands that are so important that as a Linux user, we just have to know them all by heart. Amongst these important commands is the alias command. In this tutorial, we will learn about the alias command.

Kubernetes utilizes a declarative API that creates our system extra strong. However, this shows that we utilize CLI or REST to construct an object that denotes the system’s preparation. To represent it, we have to describe API resource names, groups, versions, etc. But workers are muddled. The purpose of the misunderstanding is that we are not virtuous at recalling such things as human beings. When we utilize Kubernetes and mention all the resources related to a particular namespace, we may list every resource separately using a single kubectl get command. We may mention all the objects in the Kubernetes namespace in the following ways: This article will demonstrate the technique to enlist all the resources in the Kubernetes..

You will learn how to change a default namespace in kubectl in this post. All of Kubernetes’ resources are organized into namespaces, and Namespaces let you separate concerns for resources shared by different projects. If the namespace is not specified, all resources are produced in the default namespace, and this applies to all instructions directed at your cluster. If the -n argument is not used for a namespace in a kubectl command, the Kubernetes will give output from resources in the default namespace. Namespaces are a Kubernetes feature that lets you divide groupings of resources within a cluster. Within a namespace, resource names must be unique, but not between namespaces. Namespace-based scoping is only applicable to namespaced items (such as Deployments and Services), not to cluster-wide objects (e.g., StorageClass, Nodes, PersistentVolumes, etc.).

Fedora is one of the most stable and bleeding edge Linux distributions. It’s great for software development, web development, multimedia, office works, and many more. Fedora Workstation 35 is the latest version of Fedora Linux distribution. Fedora Workstation 35 features the latest version of the GNOME Desktop Environment – GNOME 41. It also has lots of updated software packages. In this article, I am going to show you how to install Fedora Workstation 35 on VirtualBox. So, let’s get started.

Managing services is one of the fundamental requirements for any user. With tools such as Systemd powering up all major Linux distributions, it is critical to understand how to manage services. This tutorial will teach you to use the Ansible systemd module to start, stop, and manage services on any host using the Systemd Init service.

Firmware is a software utility that makes your hardware function. Like other computers, Raspberry Pi also has firmware that needs to be regularly updated to get its best. Since Raspberry Pi’s usability has increased rapidly, Raspberry foundation has been updating the firmware regularly. The updates in firmware include security patches and optimization for speed etc. Sometimes, there are vulnerabilities in the code which are later covered under updates. Raspberry Pi firmware can be easily updated using your desktop PC or from the command-line interface. You can also use the command line or SSH for updating your Raspberry Pi firmware. The process is quite simple but can get troublesome if not followed properly. In this article today, we will be learning how to install Raspberry Pi firmware step by step. Let’s start:

The Ansible items plugin is a lookup plugin used to return the list of items provided to it with recursing. A lookup plugin allows you to access the data from outside resources. Data provided in the by lookup plugins are accessed via Jinja2 templates allowing you to load variables, templates, and more. This guide takes a look at the with_items plugin.

When using Kubernetes, you may need to transport files in and out of pod-based containers. We utilized the cp command to transfer data to and from remote machines before containerization, and we used a tool like SCP to do so. Kubernetes, fortunately, has a comparable feature. The kubectl cp command completes the kubectl exec command, utilizing the exec subresource in the Kubernetes Pod API. Kubectl cp relies on the tar command, which is located in the container’s default execution PATH, and it does not examine the container’s file system directly. For a better understanding of the kubectl cp command, this guide will go over some examples.

Redis, unlike relational databases, does not support languages such as SQL. Instead, it uses simple commands and command options to manipulate databases and the information stored in them. This tutorial will go over the basics of working with Redis commands and learn how to delete keys in a Redis data store.

The Redis INCR command is used to increment the value of a key by a factor of one. The value associated with the key must be an integer for this command to work. If the specified key does not exist, its value is set to 0 before the command executes. Although the operation applies to integer values, Redis does not have a specific integer data type. Hence the value to be incremented is a string type that can be represented as a base-10 64 bit signed integer value. Let us discuss how we can use this command.

Redis is a free in-memory key-value database. As a key-value database, Redis works by mapping a specific string key to a particular type of value. Once you create a key in Redis, it will continue to exist unless you remove it manually. However, Redis allows you to set a limited lifetime to a specific key. Using this functionality, you can tell Redis to create a key and delete it after a particular amount of time has elapsed. Volatility in keys is beneficial when you need to store temporary values. In this guide, you will learn how to create keys with an expiration duration, how to set an expiration time on existing keys, and how to check the time remaining until a key expires. To follow this tutorial, ensure you have Redis installed and running on your system. All the commands provided in this tutorial are tested on a Debian 11 server running Redis version 6.0. Use the Redis CLI utility to get similar output as this tutorial shows to execute the commands.

Lighttpd is a free and open-source web server that is built for high-performance environments. Lighttpd also provides security features such as the ability to execute scripts safely and the support for HTTPS protocols. SSL provides a secure and encrypted communication channel between the client and the server. SSL traffic is served on port 443. This guide will discuss how to set up SSL on the Lighttpd server. We have tested the instructions in this tutorial on a Debian 11 system and a self-signed certificate.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Streama on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Streama is a free self-hosted media streaming server running on Java, that you can install on your Linux distribution. It’s like Netflix, but self-hostable. You can deploy it on your local system or VPS or dedicated server and stream the media files across multiple devices. The media files can be accessed from a web browser from any system on your network. If you have deployed on your VPS, you can access it from anywhere. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Streama self-hosted media streaming server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Wintel and Displays Under Linux Intel Prepares To Re-Enable ENQCMD On Linux After Being Disabled For "Broken Beyond Repair" - Phoronix The ENQCMD functionality that is part of Intel's Data Streaming Accelerator with upcoming Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors was disabled earlier this year for being "broken beyond repair". But now ahead of Sapphire Rapids beginning to ramp up in the coming months, Intel open-source engineers believe they have improved the code that the ENQCMD instruction usage could be re-enabled for the Linux kernel.

Mediatek MT8192 Kompanio 820 Display Support Staged For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix Display support for the Mediatek MT8192 SoC is expected to land for the upcoming Linux 5.17 SoC. The Mediatek Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver changes were submitted this week for DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle kicking off in January.

High Refresh Rate Under Linux Is Jank - Invidious I bought a high refresh monitor to game on Linux so obviously I want to use and I didn't have any idea that it's be such a mess to get working under Xorg.