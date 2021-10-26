Raspberry Pi and Debian Leftovers
You've seen the Raspberry Pi CM4 in a mini-ITX case. Now here's four in a mini-ITX case
Keen on Kubernetes? It has been a long wait, but the Turing Pi 2 is finally close to shipping.
A year and a bit after the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 shipped, and one of our crafty commenters noticed that a new version was coming, the Turing Pi 2 board is close enough to shipping that zealous Pi-related YouTuber Jeff Geerling has got his hands on one.
Unlike the Alftel Seaberry we covered last month, this is not a Pi CM4 in a mini-ITX case. No, it's four Pi CM4s in a mini-ITX case. No need to imagine a Beowulf cluster of these: it's specifically designed to build such a thing, or more contemporaneously, a Kubernetes cluster of them.
New User Guide for 2022 in The MagPi magazine issue #113
There’s a brand new version of Raspberry Pi OS, based upon Debian ‘bullseye’. The interface has a fresh look (if your Raspberry Pi has 2GB of RAM or more). The new video driver and updated version of Chromium make video playback better than ever. And Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400 owners can look forward to a speed boost. There’s a whole bunch of stuff to discover and a few surprises that can trip up regular Raspberry Pi owners. Pick up the new edition to read all about it!
You Can Now Install a Legacy Version of the Raspberry Pi OS
The latest iteration of the official Raspberry Pi OS, based on Debian 11 ‘Bullseye’, adds a lot of new features and improvements. However, some Raspberry Pi users have asked for an option to roll back certain parts of the operating system to restore some functionality required for certain projects.
Therefore the Raspberry Pi Foundation has made a ‘Legacy’ version of the OS available. Let’s take a look at it and why you might need it.
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, November 2021
In November I was assigned 0.75 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 15.25 hours from earlier months. I mistakenly worked 20 hours, which we'll try to resolve.
Today in Techrights
10 popular Open-Source Tools to Secure Your Linux Server in 2022
Since I started learning about computers I have heard many experienced users saying Linux is impenetrable, Linux offers the best security, and such. It is partly true that Linux offers various security measures which mitigate attacks and stop hackers from breaching your system network. But you should also understand that just by deploying Linux on your server or PC you are not done yet, you have to configure all the necessary tools and apps. As the security features are not enabled by default, and if you are scared of network breaches and security leaks, then this should be the first thing you should be doing after installing the Linux OS. Remember your security system always depends on the tools you use, it’s the tools’ features that sniff out any malware in the system, prevent security breaches from happening, and find out vulnerabilities to deploy countermeasures. In short, the cybersecurity for a network or terminal is based on the tools, not on the default security measures of the OS. In this article, I am going to discuss the top 10 tools to look at to ensure the safety of your Linux data server and local PCs. The best part is all the tools & apps listed below are 100% free and open-source. To use these tools you just need to be an enthusiast Linux user. However, if you are new to Linux even then also you can set up and configure these tools easily.
Hardware/Modding Leftovers
OpenVPN on OpenBSD in its own rdomain to prevent data leak
Today I will explain how to establish an OpenVPN tunnel through a dedicated rdomain to only expose the VPN tunnel as an available interface, preventing leaks outside of the VPN. I did the same recently for WireGuard tunnels but it had an integrated mechanism for this.
