How to install the ConfigServer and Security Firewall combo on Ubuntu Server - TechRepublic
If you'd like a powerful firewall for your Ubuntu Server, but one that offers a fairly straightforward configuration, Jack Wallen thinks CSF might be the right tool for the job.
Run HTTPS on Flask Web Server - TREND OCEANS
Flask normally has an HTTP protocol while launching the web server. Notification libraries and a few others require to meet HTTPS protocol. Some tweaks and tricks can help us to switch to HTTPS.
HTTP: Standard protocol to transfer data packets over the internet without any encryption. Tools like Wireshark can easily capture your packets.
HTTPS: Secure version of the HTTP protocol. It encrypts all of the data packets into cipher, which can be only decrypted using a valid private key.
How to Upgrade to Pop!_OS 21.10 from 21.04 - LinuxCapable
Pop!_OS 21.10 has been released and has seen the introduction of GNOME 40, Linux Kernel 5.15. One of the newest features that the Pop!_OS team has introduced is the Refresh Install Option which will keep user accounts and files but reset the system and applications for a mostly refresh start.
This release has also seen the inclusion of a New Application Library, and a nicer searchable window has replaced the full-screen application menu.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade your existing Pop!_OS 21.04 system to the latest 21.10 release.
How to Install MySQL 8.0 on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications that utilize it. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its most used feature is a web database storage and management.
CentOS 8 Stream comes with MySQL in its AppStream. However, as many know, it is not the latest release. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MySQL 8.0 using the AppStream or the latest Community version RPM from MySQL repositories on CentOS 8 Stream.
How to Install Brave Browser on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.
Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on CentOS 8 Stream.
Ubuntu Primer and Dual Booting
Android Leftovers
Getting Nostalgic With Common Desktop Environment on a Modern Linux Distro
CDE was once considered the de-facto standard windowing environment on UNIX systems. Seeing it resurrected as open-source projects was a pleasure and I was able to enjoy reliving a little bit of my early years in UNIX. XFCE was an open-source fork of CDE in 1996. It looks, or acts, nothing like CDE today, but it, and other similar projects laid the groundwork for the systems we have today. That’s a good thing.
Raspberry Pi and Debian Leftovers
