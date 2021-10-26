Language Selection

Best Free and Open Source Alternative to Cisco AnyConnect SSL VPN

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 19th of December 2021 07:42:29 PM Filed under
Software

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology corporation that focuses on networking hardware and software. It has over 75,000 employees with its headquarters in San Jose, California.

Cisco has been participating in open source development for almost 30 years including founding projects like OpenDaylight, FD.io, VPP, PNDA, SNAS, and OpenH264, and contributing to projects like OPNFV, Kubernetes, OpenStack, Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Maven, and many others.

Cisco has also been a key contributor to the Linux kernel over the years, accounting for about 0.5% of total kernel commits, and is a Platinum Member of the Linux Foundation and Premium Sponsor of the Open Source Initiative.

’Useless Gaps’ Adjusts Space Between Snapped Windows in GNOME Shell

The dev says of their creation that it adds “useless gaps around tiled and maximized windows”. This is similar to the sort of look you get with a tiling-window manager (like i3-gaps, AwesomeWM, etc), but inside of GNOME Shell. The ‘Useless Gaps’ extension is designed for GNOME 40 and up. It will work on older versions of GNOME Shell (I used it on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS) but, as is the case with many modern extensions, you’re unable to access its settings window (from which you can adjust the size of the gaps). Read more

Kernel: Linux 5.17 Stuff and People Keep Fleeing Intel

  • Linux 5.17 Bringing New Driver For Some NZXT Lighting/Fan Controls & Monitoring - Phoronix

    Thanks to the reverse-engineering, open-source community there has been mainline Linux driver support for select NZXT all-in-one water cooling solutions while for the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel is another new NZXT driver for some of their other products. Thanks to independent developer Aleksandr Mezin, Linux 5.17 is slated to introduce the "nzxt-smart2" driver as part of the kernel's hardware monitoring subsystem.

  • FUSE Introducing Per-File DAX Option With Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    Last year with Linux 5.10 FUSE added DAX support for use with VirtIO-FS. Like with DAX for other file-systems, enabling this direct access mode allows bypassing the page cache. For use-cases when running on persistent memory like devices or VirtIO, having this direct access to the storage device can be beneficial for performance. With Linux 5.17 FUSE is expanding the DAX support to allow per-inode control as well.

  • Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company - Phoronix [Ed: Part of a broader trend]

    Coming as a surprise to end out the week is confirmation that the lead developer and architect for Intel's Linux Vulkan driver has left the company. Jason Ekstrand who has been heavily involved with Intel's Vulkan open-source Linux driver announced on Friday that he is leaving the company. Ekstrand has been the "lead developer" of the Intel "ANV" Mesa Vulkan driver since it was started with fellow developers at the time like Kristian Hoegsberg. Ekstrand has been instrumental to the success of Intel's open-source Linux Vulkan driver and continued improvements.

today's howtos

  • Open source file sharing with this Linux tool | Opensource.com

    In the early days of my Linux experience, I was the technology director of a small PreK-12 school district in the state of New York. Our technology budget was always stretched to the limit. We were a Windows 2000 Active Directory Domain, but we had limited central server disk space and no teacher home directories. In addition, we experienced a dozen or so hard disk failures for staff computers.

  • My favorite MyPaint features for digital painting | Opensource.com

    I don't practice drawing, so I don't expect to be able to draw well, but I do sometimes enjoy drawing, regardless of skill. One application I use when attempting to get some imagery out onto a canvas is MyPaint, a digital paint application focusing on a clean interface, appealing brushes and materials, and ease of use. The ease of use part is important for artists and chronic doodlers like myself. When you sit down to do something, you generally want to do the thing, not spend hours learning new software or configuring a complex application. MyPaint manages to make it more comfortable to be in front of a blank canvas and empowering to produce something beautiful.

  • Forget About the locate Command, plocate is a Much Faster Alternative

    plocate finds all files on the system matching the given pattern. It is a locate based on posting lists, giving much faster searches on a much smaller index. When you need to search for some files in Linux, you might typically use find or locate commands. So, now you have a new alternative called plocate. plocate works by creating an inverted index over trigrams (combinations of three bytes) in the search strings, which allows it to rapidly narrow down the set of candidates to a very small list, instead of linearly scanning through every entry. Named for the posting lists that inspired it, plocate was written to be a drop-in replacement for mlocate. While it can still use updatedb to create its database, plocate can also use the plocate-build utility to create an index.

  • Using the chown Command to Change File Ownership in Linux

    In Linux, when a file is created, its ownership is granted to the user who created it. However, there will be situations or scenarios in which we may have to give ownership to some other user. We can do this by using the chown command, which stands for change owner. Using this command, we can change the ownership of a file and the directories and symbolic links. In this tutorial, we will learn to change the ownership of files using the chown command.

  • How To Install MySQL on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is an open-source relational database management system.

