Coming as a surprise to end out the week is confirmation that the lead developer and architect for Intel's Linux Vulkan driver has left the company. Jason Ekstrand who has been heavily involved with Intel's Vulkan open-source Linux driver announced on Friday that he is leaving the company. Ekstrand has been the "lead developer" of the Intel "ANV" Mesa Vulkan driver since it was started with fellow developers at the time like Kristian Hoegsberg. Ekstrand has been instrumental to the success of Intel's open-source Linux Vulkan driver and continued improvements.

Last year with Linux 5.10 FUSE added DAX support for use with VirtIO-FS. Like with DAX for other file-systems, enabling this direct access mode allows bypassing the page cache. For use-cases when running on persistent memory like devices or VirtIO, having this direct access to the storage device can be beneficial for performance. With Linux 5.17 FUSE is expanding the DAX support to allow per-inode control as well.

Thanks to the reverse-engineering, open-source community there has been mainline Linux driver support for select NZXT all-in-one water cooling solutions while for the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel is another new NZXT driver for some of their other products. Thanks to independent developer Aleksandr Mezin, Linux 5.17 is slated to introduce the "nzxt-smart2" driver as part of the kernel's hardware monitoring subsystem.

The dev says of their creation that it adds “useless gaps around tiled and maximized windows”. This is similar to the sort of look you get with a tiling-window manager (like i3-gaps, AwesomeWM, etc), but inside of GNOME Shell. The ‘Useless Gaps’ extension is designed for GNOME 40 and up. It will work on older versions of GNOME Shell (I used it on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS) but, as is the case with many modern extensions, you’re unable to access its settings window (from which you can adjust the size of the gaps).