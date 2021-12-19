Programming Leftovers Sam Thursfield: Status update, 19/12/2021 Its a time to be thankful for what you can do, rather than be pissed off about things that you can’t do because we’re in the 3rd year of a global pandemic. I made it home to Shropshire, in time to cast an important vote, and to spend Christmas with my folks… something I couldn’t do last year. Work involves a client with software integration difficulties. Our goal is to enable a Python 3 migration in the company, which involves a tangle of dependencies in various languages. The interesting aspect is that we’re trialling BuildStream as the solution. We know BuildStream can control the mix of C/C++/Go/Java/etc. dependencies, in a way which Python-only tools like virtualenv cannot, and we hope it will be less friction compared to introducing a fullblown packaging system like DPKG. The project is challenging for a number of reasons and I am not enjoying working over VPN+SSH to another continent, but I’m sure we will learn a lot.

The Quickest Way to Install Node.js on Ubuntu JavaScript is the most popular programming language among software developers, for three years in a row, according to the yearly survey conducted by Stack Overflow. This guide will take a look at how to install Node.js, one of the core technologies that has popularised the JavaScript language. Node.js is a JavaScript runtime environment, that allows you to create server-side or backend JavaScript applications.

Stock Charts Detection Using Image Classification Model ResNet This tutorial explores image classification in PyTorch using state-of-the-art computer vision models. The dataset used in this tutorial will have 3 classes that are very imbalanced. So, we will explore augmentation as a solution to the imbalance problem.

Raku Advent Calendar: Day 19 – Let it Cro Ah, advent. That time of year when the shops are filled with the sound of Christmas songs – largely, the very same ones they played when I was a kid. They’re a bit corny, but the familiarity is somehow reassuring. And what better way to learn about this year’s new Cro features than through the words of the Christmas hits? [...] Cro offers improved latency out of the box for thanks to setting TCP_NODELAY automatically on sockets. This disables Nagle’s algorithm, which reduces the network traffic of applications that do many small writes by collecting multiple writes together to send at once. This makes sense in some situations, but less so in the typical web application, where the resulting increased latency of HTTP responses or WebSocket messages can make a web application feel a little less responsive.

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers Tiny Switch Ornament Plays GIFs With An ESP32 | Hackaday It constantly amazes us what we hackers can build these days, (electronics shortages aside) we have access to an incredible array of parts, with specifications that only a few years ago would be bank-breaking and longer ago just fantasy. It’s nice to see people building one-offs just for fun, in spite of the current difficulties getting parts to actually be delivered. For example, check out this miniaturized Nintendo Switch created by [scottbez1] that plays animated GIFs from an SD card on tiny 1.14″ LCD display.

Simos Xenitellis: An introduction to the Wio Terminal The Wio Terminal is a microcontroller with WiFi support. It compares with Arduino when you add a WiFi Shield. Also, it compares well with the ESP8266/ESP32 which are also microcontrollers with built-in WiFi support. For the end-user, all these can be programmed using the Arduino IDE and MicroPython. That is, you can choose between any of these microcontrollers and the development experience will be almost the same. A microcontroller is used in embedded systems. That is, electronic devices that need a small computer to work, but do not require this computer to run a full operating system like Linux. The Raspberry Pi is an example of a device that runs a full operating system and can be added to electronic devices that really need a full operating system to work. In practical terms, you can think of the microcontroller as a very small computer that does not run Linux but can run single programs that you develop, using a special tool like the Arduino IDE.

When Does Car Hacking Become “Tampering”? The British Government Seeks Guidance | Hackaday When a government decides to take a look at your particular field of experimentation, it’s never necessarily a cause for rejoicing, as British motor vehicle enthusiasts are finding out through a UK Government consultation. Titled “Future of transport regulatory review: modernising vehicle standards“, the document explains that it is part of the process of re-adopting under UK law areas which have previously been governed by the European Union. Of particular interest is the section “Tackling tampering”, which promises a new set of offences for “tampering with a system, part or component of a vehicle intended or adapted to be used on a road“. They go into detail as to the nature of the offences, which seem to relate to the production of devices designed to negate the safety or environmental features of the car. They’re at pains to say that they have no wish to target the legitimate car modification world, for example in motorsport or restoration, but it’s easy to see how a car hacker might inadvertently fall foul of any new rules. It’s worried the enthusiasts enough that a petition has been launched on the UK parliamentary petition site, making the point that the existing yearly MOT roadworthiness test should fulfill the function of taking any illegal vehicles off the road.

OpenDog Version 3 Is Ready To Go Walkies | Hackaday We’ve been following [James Bruton]’s open dog project for a little while now, and with his considerable pace of work – pandemic or no pandemic – development has been incredibly rapid. The latest milestone is the public release of version 3 (Video, embedded below.) This upgrade to the system adds 3D printed cycloidal gearboxes, removing the previous belt drives. [James] had immense fun tuning the motor controller parameters for these and admits they’re not completely dialed in yet. He notes that the wider gearbox body means that the robots geometry needed to change a little, and the previous belt-drive version may have a bit of an edge, but he’s confident he can make it work (and given his incredible previous robotics builds, we totally believe he’ll nail it!)

Restoring A Vintage IBM I/O Tester | Hackaday By now, [CuriousMarc] and his team of volunteers are well versed in 1960s hardware restoration. So when a vintage IBM I/O Tester came into their possession, a full machine makeover was all but inevitable. The I/O Tester dates from around 1965, which roughly coincides with the introduction of IBM’s lauded System/360 computer mainframe. In addition to the computer itself, business customers could order a variety of peripherals with their computing system. These included storage devices, printers, additional operator consoles, and so on. Since these peripherals shared the same I/O design, a portable hardware testing rig was a sensible design choice. One portable low-voltage tester could be paired with any number of IBM peripherals, doing away with the need to have unique debugging panels on every piece of computing hardware. Fast forward to the present day, and the IBM I/O Tester looks positively antique with its blinkenlight lamp panel and switches. To use the tester, simply connect up one (or both) of its chunky 104-pin connectors to your IBM peripheral of choice, insert the accompanying paper overlay, and voilà. Operators could then observe the status of the many lamps to evaluate the inner digital workings of the connected peripheral. Depending on the connected hardware, the tester could reveal the contents of data registers, printing status, disk and tape transfer status, and probably much more. The purpose of the tester’s ninety indicator lights is completely dependent on the attached peripheral, and the paired paper overlays are essential to comprehend their meaning.

AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time - Phoronix The AMD P-State Linux driver is what their engineers have been iterating through the past number of months with cooperation from Valve and other stakeholders. Compared to ACPI CPUFreq as used currently across AMD processors, the AMD-Pstate driver for use on Zen 2 and newer processors makes use of ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Controls) for improving AMD CPU efficiency on Linux by being able to make more more informed and accurate performance state decisions.