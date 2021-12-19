Programming Leftovers
Its a time to be thankful for what you can do, rather than be pissed off about things that you can’t do because we’re in the 3rd year of a global pandemic.
I made it home to Shropshire, in time to cast an important vote, and to spend Christmas with my folks… something I couldn’t do last year.
Work involves a client with software integration difficulties. Our goal is to enable a Python 3 migration in the company, which involves a tangle of dependencies in various languages. The interesting aspect is that we’re trialling BuildStream as the solution. We know BuildStream can control the mix of C/C++/Go/Java/etc. dependencies, in a way which Python-only tools like virtualenv cannot, and we hope it will be less friction compared to introducing a fullblown packaging system like DPKG. The project is challenging for a number of reasons and I am not enjoying working over VPN+SSH to another continent, but I’m sure we will learn a lot.
JavaScript is the most popular programming language among software developers, for three years in a row, according to the yearly survey conducted by Stack Overflow.
This guide will take a look at how to install Node.js, one of the core technologies that has popularised the JavaScript language. Node.js is a JavaScript runtime environment, that allows you to create server-side or backend JavaScript applications.
This tutorial explores image classification in PyTorch using state-of-the-art computer vision models. The dataset used in this tutorial will have 3 classes that are very imbalanced. So, we will explore augmentation as a solution to the imbalance problem.
Ah, advent. That time of year when the shops are filled with the sound of Christmas songs – largely, the very same ones they played when I was a kid. They’re a bit corny, but the familiarity is somehow reassuring. And what better way to learn about this year’s new Cro features than through the words of the Christmas hits?
[...]
Cro offers improved latency out of the box for thanks to setting TCP_NODELAY automatically on sockets. This disables Nagle’s algorithm, which reduces the network traffic of applications that do many small writes by collecting multiple writes together to send at once. This makes sense in some situations, but less so in the typical web application, where the resulting increased latency of HTTP responses or WebSocket messages can make a web application feel a little less responsive.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
It constantly amazes us what we hackers can build these days, (electronics shortages aside) we have access to an incredible array of parts, with specifications that only a few years ago would be bank-breaking and longer ago just fantasy. It’s nice to see people building one-offs just for fun, in spite of the current difficulties getting parts to actually be delivered. For example, check out this miniaturized Nintendo Switch created by [scottbez1] that plays animated GIFs from an SD card on tiny 1.14″ LCD display.
The Wio Terminal is a microcontroller with WiFi support. It compares with Arduino when you add a WiFi Shield. Also, it compares well with the ESP8266/ESP32 which are also microcontrollers with built-in WiFi support. For the end-user, all these can be programmed using the Arduino IDE and MicroPython. That is, you can choose between any of these microcontrollers and the development experience will be almost the same.
A microcontroller is used in embedded systems. That is, electronic devices that need a small computer to work, but do not require this computer to run a full operating system like Linux. The Raspberry Pi is an example of a device that runs a full operating system and can be added to electronic devices that really need a full operating system to work. In practical terms, you can think of the microcontroller as a very small computer that does not run Linux but can run single programs that you develop, using a special tool like the Arduino IDE.
When a government decides to take a look at your particular field of experimentation, it’s never necessarily a cause for rejoicing, as British motor vehicle enthusiasts are finding out through a UK Government consultation. Titled “Future of transport regulatory review: modernising vehicle standards“, the document explains that it is part of the process of re-adopting under UK law areas which have previously been governed by the European Union. Of particular interest is the section “Tackling tampering”, which promises a new set of offences for “tampering with a system, part or component of a vehicle intended or adapted to be used on a road“.
They go into detail as to the nature of the offences, which seem to relate to the production of devices designed to negate the safety or environmental features of the car. They’re at pains to say that they have no wish to target the legitimate car modification world, for example in motorsport or restoration, but it’s easy to see how a car hacker might inadvertently fall foul of any new rules. It’s worried the enthusiasts enough that a petition has been launched on the UK parliamentary petition site, making the point that the existing yearly MOT roadworthiness test should fulfill the function of taking any illegal vehicles off the road.
We’ve been following [James Bruton]’s open dog project for a little while now, and with his considerable pace of work – pandemic or no pandemic – development has been incredibly rapid. The latest milestone is the public release of version 3 (Video, embedded below.) This upgrade to the system adds 3D printed cycloidal gearboxes, removing the previous belt drives. [James] had immense fun tuning the motor controller parameters for these and admits they’re not completely dialed in yet. He notes that the wider gearbox body means that the robots geometry needed to change a little, and the previous belt-drive version may have a bit of an edge, but he’s confident he can make it work (and given his incredible previous robotics builds, we totally believe he’ll nail it!)
By now, [CuriousMarc] and his team of volunteers are well versed in 1960s hardware restoration. So when a vintage IBM I/O Tester came into their possession, a full machine makeover was all but inevitable.
The I/O Tester dates from around 1965, which roughly coincides with the introduction of IBM’s lauded System/360 computer mainframe. In addition to the computer itself, business customers could order a variety of peripherals with their computing system. These included storage devices, printers, additional operator consoles, and so on. Since these peripherals shared the same I/O design, a portable hardware testing rig was a sensible design choice. One portable low-voltage tester could be paired with any number of IBM peripherals, doing away with the need to have unique debugging panels on every piece of computing hardware.
Fast forward to the present day, and the IBM I/O Tester looks positively antique with its blinkenlight lamp panel and switches. To use the tester, simply connect up one (or both) of its chunky 104-pin connectors to your IBM peripheral of choice, insert the accompanying paper overlay, and voilà. Operators could then observe the status of the many lamps to evaluate the inner digital workings of the connected peripheral. Depending on the connected hardware, the tester could reveal the contents of data registers, printing status, disk and tape transfer status, and probably much more. The purpose of the tester’s ninety indicator lights is completely dependent on the attached peripheral, and the paired paper overlays are essential to comprehend their meaning.
The AMD P-State Linux driver is what their engineers have been iterating through the past number of months with cooperation from Valve and other stakeholders.
Compared to ACPI CPUFreq as used currently across AMD processors, the AMD-Pstate driver for use on Zen 2 and newer processors makes use of ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Controls) for improving AMD CPU efficiency on Linux by being able to make more more informed and accurate performance state decisions.
Jitter is now GNU Jitter
I am happy to announce that my project Jitter has been officially accepted as part of the GNU Project.
The new Jitter home page is https://www.gnu.org/software/jitter . The git repository is still at http://git.ageinghacker.net/jitter .
today's howtos
Have you ever wondered how long it took your Linux system to boot up? You may be looking to try to speed up the time it takes for your Linux system to be ready to use, or you may just be curious. Rather than getting out a stopwatch, let’s take a look at some Linux commands we can use to see how long it took to boot up Linux.
Many developers manage their user-specific application configuration – also known as dotfiles – in a version control system such as git. This allows for keeping track of changes and synchronizing the dotfiles across different machines. Searching on github, you’ll find thousands of dotfile repositories.
As your dotfiles are sprinkled all over your home directory, managing them in a single repository is not trivial, i.e. how do you make sure that your .bashrc, .tmux.conf, etc. that life in your dotfile repository appear in the proper places in your home directory? The most common solution is to use symlinks so that the .tmux.conf in your home directory is just a symlink pointing to the appropriate file in your dotfile repository:
I’ve also been learning the ropes of Blender’s geometry nodes recently. While only scratching the surface, I created this visualizer for the track. The heavy lifting is done with baking the sound to f-curves, which is then somewhat tweaked to acceptable ranges with f-curve modifiers.
Pop!_OS is now available on the Raspberry Pi 4! This guide will go over how you can set up the OS on your Raspberry Pi 4. To get started, ensure you have a speedy MicroSD Card.
EasyOS, like the pups before, has tended to be built with a large collection of applications. I like to see an app to cater for every need, at least for 95% of the users. Obviously there have to be limits to what is builtin, but one app I reckon would be nice to have is a video editor.
If you are running Kali Linux on VMware Workstation or on a ESXi host you should ensure that the VMtools package is installed and working correctly. Having the vmtools package installed brings a number of improvements to the running of the virtual machine, including helping with the following...
In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error : "‘UnicodeDecodeError: 'utf-8' codec can't decode byte 0x82 in position 4: invalid start byte"
If you are getting this error when trying to open the protonvpn app on Linux mint, this means you cannot connect to servers, after some researching for awhile I didn't find the cause of error but i managed to find the solution.
It seemed like a package or something got broken when I updated the system and due to the update the protonvpn gui wasn't working anymore.
I bought a new ‘distro testing’ laptop in the Black Friday sale last month (don’t get carried away, it cost me £200 and a lot of headaches) but I only installed Ubuntu 22.04 on it this weekend — and instantly hit a snag.
See, normally when I install Ubuntu alongside Windows as a dual-boot system Ubuntu will add the GRUB boot loader — awesome — and populate that boot loader with links to any other operating systems, such as Windows (or technically boot into the Windows boot manager) — also awesome.
Except, that no longer happens when installing Ubuntu 22.04.
Instead, after I finished installing Jammy and rebooted I could only boot Ubuntu. To boot Windows I need to use the boot manager menu. While a limp push of the F10 key isn’t exactly hard, it is less than preferable.
Today we are looking at how to install Gnome Web on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
