Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Tiny Switch Ornament Plays GIFs With An ESP32 | Hackaday
It constantly amazes us what we hackers can build these days, (electronics shortages aside) we have access to an incredible array of parts, with specifications that only a few years ago would be bank-breaking and longer ago just fantasy. It’s nice to see people building one-offs just for fun, in spite of the current difficulties getting parts to actually be delivered. For example, check out this miniaturized Nintendo Switch created by [scottbez1] that plays animated GIFs from an SD card on tiny 1.14″ LCD display.
Simos Xenitellis: An introduction to the Wio Terminal
The Wio Terminal is a microcontroller with WiFi support. It compares with Arduino when you add a WiFi Shield. Also, it compares well with the ESP8266/ESP32 which are also microcontrollers with built-in WiFi support. For the end-user, all these can be programmed using the Arduino IDE and MicroPython. That is, you can choose between any of these microcontrollers and the development experience will be almost the same.
A microcontroller is used in embedded systems. That is, electronic devices that need a small computer to work, but do not require this computer to run a full operating system like Linux. The Raspberry Pi is an example of a device that runs a full operating system and can be added to electronic devices that really need a full operating system to work. In practical terms, you can think of the microcontroller as a very small computer that does not run Linux but can run single programs that you develop, using a special tool like the Arduino IDE.
When Does Car Hacking Become “Tampering”? The British Government Seeks Guidance | Hackaday
When a government decides to take a look at your particular field of experimentation, it’s never necessarily a cause for rejoicing, as British motor vehicle enthusiasts are finding out through a UK Government consultation. Titled “Future of transport regulatory review: modernising vehicle standards“, the document explains that it is part of the process of re-adopting under UK law areas which have previously been governed by the European Union. Of particular interest is the section “Tackling tampering”, which promises a new set of offences for “tampering with a system, part or component of a vehicle intended or adapted to be used on a road“.
They go into detail as to the nature of the offences, which seem to relate to the production of devices designed to negate the safety or environmental features of the car. They’re at pains to say that they have no wish to target the legitimate car modification world, for example in motorsport or restoration, but it’s easy to see how a car hacker might inadvertently fall foul of any new rules. It’s worried the enthusiasts enough that a petition has been launched on the UK parliamentary petition site, making the point that the existing yearly MOT roadworthiness test should fulfill the function of taking any illegal vehicles off the road.
OpenDog Version 3 Is Ready To Go Walkies | Hackaday
We’ve been following [James Bruton]’s open dog project for a little while now, and with his considerable pace of work – pandemic or no pandemic – development has been incredibly rapid. The latest milestone is the public release of version 3 (Video, embedded below.) This upgrade to the system adds 3D printed cycloidal gearboxes, removing the previous belt drives. [James] had immense fun tuning the motor controller parameters for these and admits they’re not completely dialed in yet. He notes that the wider gearbox body means that the robots geometry needed to change a little, and the previous belt-drive version may have a bit of an edge, but he’s confident he can make it work (and given his incredible previous robotics builds, we totally believe he’ll nail it!)
Restoring A Vintage IBM I/O Tester | Hackaday
By now, [CuriousMarc] and his team of volunteers are well versed in 1960s hardware restoration. So when a vintage IBM I/O Tester came into their possession, a full machine makeover was all but inevitable.
The I/O Tester dates from around 1965, which roughly coincides with the introduction of IBM’s lauded System/360 computer mainframe. In addition to the computer itself, business customers could order a variety of peripherals with their computing system. These included storage devices, printers, additional operator consoles, and so on. Since these peripherals shared the same I/O design, a portable hardware testing rig was a sensible design choice. One portable low-voltage tester could be paired with any number of IBM peripherals, doing away with the need to have unique debugging panels on every piece of computing hardware.
Fast forward to the present day, and the IBM I/O Tester looks positively antique with its blinkenlight lamp panel and switches. To use the tester, simply connect up one (or both) of its chunky 104-pin connectors to your IBM peripheral of choice, insert the accompanying paper overlay, and voilà. Operators could then observe the status of the many lamps to evaluate the inner digital workings of the connected peripheral. Depending on the connected hardware, the tester could reveal the contents of data registers, printing status, disk and tape transfer status, and probably much more. The purpose of the tester’s ninety indicator lights is completely dependent on the attached peripheral, and the paired paper overlays are essential to comprehend their meaning.
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time - Phoronix
The AMD P-State Linux driver is what their engineers have been iterating through the past number of months with cooperation from Valve and other stakeholders.
Compared to ACPI CPUFreq as used currently across AMD processors, the AMD-Pstate driver for use on Zen 2 and newer processors makes use of ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Controls) for improving AMD CPU efficiency on Linux by being able to make more more informed and accurate performance state decisions.
Jitter is now GNU Jitter
I am happy to announce that my project Jitter has been officially accepted as part of the GNU Project. The new Jitter home page is https://www.gnu.org/software/jitter . The git repository is still at http://git.ageinghacker.net/jitter .
