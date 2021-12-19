Linux 5.16-rc6
Things are calming down, and rc6 is fairly small. That's normal for this time in the release schedule, but it's also normal for this time of year. And I expect that the next two weeks will be very quiet, and smaller still. But maybe people are bored, maybe people are staying in due to covid picking up again, we'll just see. Regardless of what happens, I will be making an rc8 - not because this release looks particularly problematic, but simply due to the seasonal holidays. There's no point in releasing a final 5.16 and opening the merge window when people are still on holiday or just coming back. So we'll have at least one extra week of rc this release, even if no nasty issues appear. And if issues _do_ appear, that can obviously delay things further, even if that may look unlikely right now. Anyway, on the rc6 front, most of the changes here are drivers (mainly networking, usb, and gpu, with some minor noise elsewhere), although the bpf seltest additions do show up in the diff quite prominently too. There's the usual arch updates too. A good chunk of of those are to dts files, so maybe they count as driver updates.. But there's some other small changes in there: x86 kvm fixes, powerpc, s390 and mips fixes, arm soc fixes etc. The rest is spread out - filesystems (btrfs, ceph, ciph) and core kernel (mostly networking). I know most of us are preparing for Christmas, but give it a whirl, ok? How important are those presents (and that family) anyway? Shortlog appended for people who want to scan the details, Linus
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 750 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Jitter is now GNU Jitter
I am happy to announce that my project Jitter has been officially accepted as part of the GNU Project. The new Jitter home page is https://www.gnu.org/software/jitter . The git repository is still at http://git.ageinghacker.net/jitter .
Phoronix and LWN on New Linux RC
Linux 5.16-rc6 Kernel Released
Kernel prepatch 5.16-rc6 [LWN.net]