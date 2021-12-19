Open source design collaboration with Penpot
When a team of designers works together on a project, one of the most important goals is consistency. Whether you need a consistent look because of a corporate identity or just for visual cohesion, the look and layout of pages and screens must be reasonably similar within any given project. It's hard enough to do this as a solo artist, and it gets more complex with added contributors. It becomes a monumental task when several mock-ups from a design team must be approved by a client, signed off by an accessibility expert, and then translated by a team of programmers. It's difficult but manageable with the right tool, and the open source tool for the job is Penpot.
Penpot is an online design workspace where designers can create or import graphical elements, create mock-ups, and share those mock-ups with clients and collaborators. It is open source and relies on open formats like SVG, which means your contributors have lots of choices in what tools they use to contribute assets. To try Penpot, go to Penpot.app and create an account.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 536 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
57 min 59 sec ago
9 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
1 day 57 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago