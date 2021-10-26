Games: Steam Deck as Console, Titles for GNU/Linux
-
All the evidence says the Steam Deck is a console, despite what Valve says. - Invidious
You want a rant, I give you a rant. The Steam Deck is a PC. But it's also a console. And it's MORE of a console than a PC. That's a good thing, in my opinion. But their marketing has been terrible and they need to not only embrace the Deck's true console identity, but they need to market the Deck TO CONSOLE gamers.
-
Park management sim Indoorlands now lets you make your own rides | GamingOnLinux
Indoorlands is a pretty unique game when it comes to building up a theme park and the developer just put up the biggest and most interesting Early Access update yet.
"The indoor park management simulator where you can create your rides from scratch, control them and freely design your halls. Manage, expand and develop your own park to inspire your visitors. Satisfy your visitors' needs by unlocking and researching new buildings, rides, transportation and more!"
With the latest update, they've enabled a new ride editor that had previously been in public experimental testing. This editor allows you to actually build you own ride from parts. This even came with Steam Workshop integration to upload and download creations.
-
Selaco looks mental in the latest 'ridiculous' particle effects teaser | GamingOnLinux
Built with the awesome power of GZDoom, the upcoming shooter Selaco is really looking to be something quite special and I absolutely need to play this.
"Selaco is a brand new original shooter running on GZDoom, featuring thrilling action set pieces, destructibility, smart AI and a fleshed out story taking place within an immersive game world. It draws inspiration heavily from F.E.A.R. in terms of action set pieces, while mixing traditional retro-FPS elements from QUAKE and DOOM, along with some more modern features. Together with professional artists who work in the industry, several having worked on successful throwback FPS games in the past, Selaco is a fully fleshed out world full of character, action, and mystery."
-
Goblinz Studio to bring even more turn-based goodies with Sandwalkers | GamingOnLinux
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game from Goblinz Studio, who've developed and published a number of games now like Legend of Keepers, Sigma Theory, As Far As The Eye, Neurodeck and more.
-
Well that's a surprise, Project Zomboid's MASSIVE overhaul is out now | GamingOnLinux
Not long at all after putting up a special Beta for testing, The Indie Stone have now set the massive Build 41 overhaul for the Zombie survival game Project Zomboid up as the official new version.
The absolute biggest upgrade the game has ever seen and it's quite magnificent.
Project Zomboid has come such a long way. I remember back in 2011 where the developer had an unfortunate incident where their development hardware (along with the source code) was stolen that resulted in some big delays and lots of stress. It's taken a long time to get to this stage but it was firmly worth it and Build 41 is very impressive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 583 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Deck as Console, Titles for GNU/Linux
Android Leftovers
AppImage Pool is an App Store to Help You Find & Manage AppImages
We have plenty of information on the history of AppImage and its making. If you are new to Linux, you should also check out our guide on using AppImage. AppImage makes it easy for applications to work across various distributions without needing to install dependencies or anything. However, unlike Flathub for Flatpaks, you may not find a portal to browse applications available as AppImages. NX Software Center in Nitrux OS does the same job, but it is not available to easily install on other distributions. So, AppImage Pool comes to the rescue as an app store for AppImage applications that you can install in any Linux distribution.
Proxychains – Run Commands and Applications using Proxy TunnelsRequire to run commands and applications through secure tunnel of Tor nodes? Then why don't you use proxychains. Proxychains is free and open-source tool that utilize tor nodes to tunnel all connection of applications and commands to make it secure.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago
20 hours 24 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago