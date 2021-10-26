today's howtos
-
Our never-used system for user-provided NFS accessible storage
We definitely built a single OmniOS machine to be the initial NFS frontend. I'm not sure we ever built an iSCSI backend for it, because in practice we never went anywhere with actually selling this idea to professors and having them buy disks for it. Instead, a few years later (in 2016), we quietly decommissioned the single OmniOS frontend we'd built. The last lingering relic of this entire cycle of design, build, and decommissioning was a third iSCSI network we noticed recently.
-
Some brief notes for myself on growing a LVM root filesystem
Growing the disk image depends on your virtualization system and in any case is usually pretty simple and obvious; that took me no time at all. First, you need to change the disk partitioning so that the LVM partition is expanded to cover the new disk space. Unfortunately, fdisk doesn't seem to directly support doing this. Some directions I found online suggested using fdisk to delete and recreate the partition, but I thought that was too alarming so I tried out GNU parted instead, because parted has a 'resizepart' operation. The magic unit to use in resizepart to make it use up all of the new free space is '-1s', which means 'the last sector of the disk'. It turns out that parted is more dangerous than I expected, because unlike software like fdisk, parted writes your changes to disk immediately. If I ever have to do this to real disks that I cannot take virtual machine snapshots of and roll back to if something goes wrong, I will use a different program.
-
Do We Really Need A Link Step?
The basic idea is to treat the final executable file (an ELF file, say) as a mutable data structure. When the compiler would emit an object file it instead allocates space in that executable file using a shared memory allocator, and writes the object code directly into that space. To make this tractable we'll assume we aren't going to generate optimal code in size or space; we're going to build an executable that runs "pretty fast", for testing purposes (manual or automated).
-
How to install Pterodactyl on Ubuntu 18.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Pterodactyl is another open-source game server management panel. It is based on PHP – Go – React. Also, ithas a really amazing control panel. Moreover, It comes with amazing features, Console Viewer for all servers, Databases management backups and advanced server settings or for each server and it is easy to use. All the servers runs in an Docker Container. It provides support for major Source Dedicated Servers, Minecraft etc. Lets start with the tutorial!
-
How To Install pgAdmin 4 On Ubuntu 20.04
PGAdmin is a web-based GUI tool used to interact with the Postgres database sessions, both locally and remote servers as well. It is an open-source, powerful, and feature-rich graphical user interface (GUI) administration and management tool for the PostgreSQL database. It provides a powerful user interface that enables you to easily create, manage, maintain and use database objects, by both beginners and experienced Postgres users alike.
pgAdmin 4 supports PostgreSQL 9.2 or later, and runs on Unix and its variants such as Linux, Mac OS X as well as Windows operating systems.
In this article, we will learn how to install pgadmin 4 on Ubuntu 20.04 server. This guide assumes that you already have Postgres 9.2 installed and set up. If not checkout How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Install Suricata on RHEL, Rocky & AlmaLinux
Suricata’s popularity is a result of it being an independent and open source threat detection engine, which is a lifesaver for Network administrators that are looking for a seamless and performant way of examining and managing network traffic issues. Some of Suricata’s functional attributes include triggering alerts, generating log events, and managing compromised incoming traffic.
-
How to Install MySQL 8.0 on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its more commonly used feature is a web database storage and management.
CentOS 8 Stream ships with MySQL in its AppStream. However, as many know, this is not the latest version. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MySQL 8.0 using AppStream or the newest community RPM version from MySQL repositories on CentOS 8 Stream.
-
How to Install Brave Browser on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.
Brave claimed that its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome, up to 66% less.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on CentOS 8 Stream.
-
How to Manage Docker Engine Plugins – CloudSavvy IT
Docker Engine supports a plugin system that lets you add extra functionality to the container runtime. Plugins for new storage drivers, networking stacks, and logging systems are all freely available.
Modern versions of Docker Engine include everything you need to manage plugins within the CLI. We’re concentrating on this “managed” plugin system in this guide. You must manually install and maintain plugins that use the legacy plugin system.
-
How to Install and set up PHP and Nginx (LEMP) on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
In this guide we are going to install and set up PHP and Nginx in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3. We will also set up a virtual host to serve a simple php info page.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language geared towards web development. It is one of the popular programming languages for the web. Popular tools such as WordPress are coded using php. Big companies like Facebook also uses php heavily.
Nginx is a web server that can also be used as a reverse proxy, load balancer, mail proxy and HTTP cache. It started out as a web server designed for maximum performance and stability. Nginx has grown in popularity since its release due to its light-weight resource utilization and its ability to scale easily on minimal hardware. Nginx excels at serving static content quickly and is designed to pass dynamic requests off to other software that is better suited for those purposes.
-
How to Install WhatsApp on Manjaro - Linux Nightly
WhatsApp is a free messaging application used by over a billion people worldwide. WhatsApp provides secure, reliable voice and video calls that can be made locally or internationally with a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. WhatsApp is available for multiple devices, like computers, tablets, and phones.
Even though there’s no download link for Linux on the WhatsApp website, it’s still possible to install WhatsApp on Manjaro. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to install WhatsApp from the command line on Manjaro.
-
Install OpenProject on Debian 11 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
OpenProject is an open-source web tool for enterprise project management. So, OpenProject is aimed at Project Managers, Department Managers, Production Managers, Team Leaders, Analysts, and, in general, any professional user who needs to manage projects or to know their evolution.
Also, OpenProject can be installed on-premises in your own infrastructure, having full control and 100% data ownership. This makes it a very interesting application and many companies are increasingly using it as a working tool.
-
Install and configure TeamCity Agent on Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Following the previous article where you’ve installed TeamCity server. In this post, you will learn how to install TeamCity Agent on Linux machine.
TeamCity is a build management and continuous integration tool which supports a variety of version control systems and build runners. It is a commercial tool and licensed under a proprietary license, Freemium software license up to 100 build configurations and 3 free build agents are available.
-
Learn how to install MicroK8s for Kubernetes
Kubernetes is a ubiquitous name in container management and is not only recommended, but nearly required for success with containers. However, Kubernetes is a hefty program with a vast array of add-ons and features -- not all of which are necessarily useful to the average IT pro.
MicroK8s is a Kubernetes distribution designed to be small and responsive and to include required components only. It is also designed to be fast and efficient to use, with several useful tools IT admins can activate via the command line.
Because MicroK8s is so small, an installation could require less than 12 GB of RAM, and it can run on a modern Raspberry Pi. Consequently, its small size means that it can be built and run on a single developer workstation, which also eases tear-down and recreation.
An additional benefit to MicroK8s is that it's ideal for edge and other devices with modest performance offerings. MicroK8s is also deemed stable for production use by Canonical.
-
Suricata Setup on pfSense
pfSense is a firewall/router computer software distribution based on FreeBSD. The open source pfSense Community Edition and pfSense Plus is installed on a physical computer or a virtual machine to make a dedicated firewall/router for a network
-
Pfsense High Availability - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
This recipe describes a simple three interface HA configuration. The three interfaces are LAN, WAN, and Sync. This is functionally equivalent to a two interface LAN and WAN deployment, with the Sync interface being used to synchronize configuration and firewall states between the primary and secondary firewalls.
-
Pfsense Bridging - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Normally each interface on the pfSense® firewall represents its own broadcast domain with a unique IP subnet. In some circumstances it is desirable or necessary to combine multiple interfaces onto a single broadcast domain, where two ports on the firewall will act as if they are on the same switch, except traffic between the interfaces can be controlled with firewall rules. Typically this is done so multiple interfaces will act as though they are on the same flat network using the same IP subnet and so that clients all share broadcast and multicast traffic.
-
Automate SSH Login Using Ssh Agent And Sshpass
Checkout how to automate the ssh login using ssh-add, ssh-agent and sshpass on Linux.
-
How to set an out-of-office message on GNU Mailman | Enable Sysadmin
In my formative years working odd jobs in IT at small startups, I never had enough time off to warrant an out-of-office auto-response on my email. Recently, though, I've discovered that some companies promote a healthy work-life balance and not only enable but encourage employees to take a break. As with the all-powerful sudo command, however, with great power comes great responsibility, and a holiday demands an away message.
-
How to install and configure NextCloud on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 and LEMP
In this guide, we are going to set up NextCloud on a OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 server hosted with Nginx, Mariadb and PHP (LEMP stack). We will be using Mariadb 10 and PHP 7.4 for this guide.
Nextcloud is an Open Source suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. It is a a free self-hosted cloud storage solution similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. With Nextcloud, you don’t have to worry about the pricey alternatives and since you will host your own files, you don’t have to worry about privacy or someone collecting your data.
NextCloud can be installed on a private home server or a virtual private server in the cloud. Files can then be uploaded and then synced to a local desktop, laptop or even a smartphone. This way you have full control of your data.
-
How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3.
-
How to convert PDF to images on Linux | FOSS Linux
Nothing seems as excellent as having flexible software to aid in the conversion of images and your other stuff to your preferred version, like, in this case, converting PDF files to images. This review will, in detail, enlighten how to carry out this process (convert) the pages of a PDF document to image files (PNG, JPEG, and a lot of other formats).
Here is a compiled list of software and command-line methods to help you accomplish this. Of course, and for many reasons, you can always find an online software converter site that easily converts PDF to images; however, there is no guarantee that your file will always be secure. Hence, we recommend converting PDF on your Linux system, which we will show you. Besides the graphical user interface format, we will also cover the command line convertion, and pdftoppm methods give you various options.
-
How to Upgrade to Pop!_OS 21.10 from 21.04 - LinuxCapable
Pop!_OS 21.10 was released and saw the introduction of GNOME 40, Linux kernel 5.15. One of the latest features introduced by the Pop!_OS team is the Refresh install option which will keep user accounts and files but reset the system and apps to a mostly refreshed boot.
This version also saw the inclusion of a New App Library, and a more excellent search window replaced the full-screen app menu. In the following tutorial, you will learn to upgrade your existing Pop!_OS 21.04 system to the latest version 21.10.
-
[Updated] How to Setup MySQL Replication in RHEL, Rocky and AlmaLinux
Data replication is the process of copying your data across multiple servers to improve data availability and enhance the reliability and performance of an application. In MySQL replication, data is copied from a database from the master server to other nodes in real-time to ensure consistency of data and also to provide backup and redundancy.
In this guide, we demonstrate how you can set up MySQL (Master-Slave) replication in RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS, Fedora, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux.
-
Network traffic for an Ironic Node | Adam Young’s Web Log
I’ve set up a second cluster, and the Ironic nodes are not PXE booting. Specifically, if I watch the nodes boot via an IPMI serial-on-lan console, I see that they send out a DHCP request and never get a response back.
This is a problem I am familiar with from my days at Penguin. Time to dig in and understand the networking setup on the controller to see why it is not getting the packet. Or, possibly, why it is getting it and the response is getting dropped.
I have another cluster that is working properly, and I am going to look at the setup there to try and contrast it with the broken set up, and figure out my problem.
What is a functioning network setup looking like in this cluster? Lets start with the IP address of a functioning server on a baremetal node.
-
Games: Steam Deck as Console, Titles for GNU/Linux
Android Leftovers
AppImage Pool is an App Store to Help You Find & Manage AppImages
We have plenty of information on the history of AppImage and its making. If you are new to Linux, you should also check out our guide on using AppImage. AppImage makes it easy for applications to work across various distributions without needing to install dependencies or anything. However, unlike Flathub for Flatpaks, you may not find a portal to browse applications available as AppImages. NX Software Center in Nitrux OS does the same job, but it is not available to easily install on other distributions. So, AppImage Pool comes to the rescue as an app store for AppImage applications that you can install in any Linux distribution.
Proxychains – Run Commands and Applications using Proxy TunnelsRequire to run commands and applications through secure tunnel of Tor nodes? Then why don't you use proxychains. Proxychains is free and open-source tool that utilize tor nodes to tunnel all connection of applications and commands to make it secure.
