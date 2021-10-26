Alt Server, Alt Workstation and Alt Education 10.0 Released
The release of three new products based on the tenth ALT platform (p10 Aronia): “Alt Workstation 10” , “Alt Server 10” , “Alt Education 10” . The products are supplied under the License Agreement , which provides the opportunity for free use by individuals, but legal entities are only allowed to test, and for use it is required to purchase a commercial license or conclude a license agreement in writing.
The tenth platform provides users and developers with the opportunity to use Russian systems Baikal-M, Elbrus with official support for systems based on Elbrus-8SV (e2kv5), Elvis and compatible, as well as a wide range of equipment from world manufacturers, including POWER8 / 9 servers from IBM / Yadro, ARMv8 from Huawei, and a variety of ARMv7 and ARMv8 single board systems including Raspberry Pi 2/3/4 boards. For each architecture, the assembly is carried out natively, without using cross-compilation.
Particular attention is paid to free solutions that allow corporate users to migrate from a proprietary infrastructure, ensure the continuity of a unified directory service for enterprises and organizations, and provide remote work with modern means.
