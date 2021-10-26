Games: Steam Deck as Console, Titles for GNU/Linux All the evidence says the Steam Deck is a console, despite what Valve says. - Invidious You want a rant, I give you a rant. The Steam Deck is a PC. But it's also a console. And it's MORE of a console than a PC. That's a good thing, in my opinion. But their marketing has been terrible and they need to not only embrace the Deck's true console identity, but they need to market the Deck TO CONSOLE gamers.

Park management sim Indoorlands now lets you make your own rides | GamingOnLinux Indoorlands is a pretty unique game when it comes to building up a theme park and the developer just put up the biggest and most interesting Early Access update yet. "The indoor park management simulator where you can create your rides from scratch, control them and freely design your halls. Manage, expand and develop your own park to inspire your visitors. Satisfy your visitors' needs by unlocking and researching new buildings, rides, transportation and more!" With the latest update, they've enabled a new ride editor that had previously been in public experimental testing. This editor allows you to actually build you own ride from parts. This even came with Steam Workshop integration to upload and download creations.

Selaco looks mental in the latest 'ridiculous' particle effects teaser | GamingOnLinux Built with the awesome power of GZDoom, the upcoming shooter Selaco is really looking to be something quite special and I absolutely need to play this. "Selaco is a brand new original shooter running on GZDoom, featuring thrilling action set pieces, destructibility, smart AI and a fleshed out story taking place within an immersive game world. It draws inspiration heavily from F.E.A.R. in terms of action set pieces, while mixing traditional retro-FPS elements from QUAKE and DOOM, along with some more modern features. Together with professional artists who work in the industry, several having worked on successful throwback FPS games in the past, Selaco is a fully fleshed out world full of character, action, and mystery."

Goblinz Studio to bring even more turn-based goodies with Sandwalkers | GamingOnLinux Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game from Goblinz Studio, who've developed and published a number of games now like Legend of Keepers, Sigma Theory, As Far As The Eye, Neurodeck and more.

Well that's a surprise, Project Zomboid's MASSIVE overhaul is out now | GamingOnLinux Not long at all after putting up a special Beta for testing, The Indie Stone have now set the massive Build 41 overhaul for the Zombie survival game Project Zomboid up as the official new version. The absolute biggest upgrade the game has ever seen and it's quite magnificent. Project Zomboid has come such a long way. I remember back in 2011 where the developer had an unfortunate incident where their development hardware (along with the source code) was stolen that resulted in some big delays and lots of stress. It's taken a long time to get to this stage but it was firmly worth it and Build 41 is very impressive.