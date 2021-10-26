helloSystem 0.7 Released With Big Improvements For This Leading Desktop BSD OS
For those with extra time around the end-of-year holidays, helloSystem 0.7 is now available as the newest update to this leading BSD-based desktop operating system that is inspired by Apple macOS but powered by FreeBSD.
The helloSystem distribution splashed onto the scene at the beginning of this year in wanting to be the "macOS of BSDs", including its own desktop UI modeled after Apple's operating system. The helloSystem project has been making good progress towards its goals while to end out 2021 is the v0.7 release.
With helloSystem 0.7 they have shifted to being based on FreeBSD 13-RELEASE rather than FreeBSD 12. That alone is a big improvement for better hardware support and functionality for this desktop platform.
