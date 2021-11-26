Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 20th of December 2021 09:38:36 PM

If you are on the path to becoming a Linux developer, surely you will understand that computer science and programming are a core part of this journey.

Even though Linux holds a small market share compared to others, it’s a great operating system with automation capabilities, access to devices and software endpoints via the command line because everything is a file. Also, more than half of OS that run the majority of servers are Linux.

But if you want to write software for Linux, not just use it, you need to learn a suitable language. So the question is, which language or languages should you learn in order to propel yourself forward in your beginning career and deepen your understanding of the Linux world? Let’s take a closer look!

