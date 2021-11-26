Latte Dock | Plasma LookNFeel support
As the title implies from now on Plasma LookNFeel packages can contain and apply Latte Layouts. What that means is that distros and designers can include their latte layouts inside their own Plasma LookNFeel package and Plasma will auto adjust everything in order to load or unload the latte layout. The relevant approved merged reguest can be found here.
What will happen is that Latte will automatically switch to the provided layout. In case the looknfeel package does not contain any latte layout then we can guess that Latte is not needed and for that reason is closed. You can of course restart Latte afterwards if you want to.
The Latte approach is pretty safe concerning your data and your layouts. When you apply a new layout through LookNFeel packages then your current latte layout is not removed or touched at all, it just remains inactive with the same name and you can reenable it whenever you want to from Latte Layouts Editor.
The Pip-Boy is a (virtual) personal information processor found in Fallout post-apocalyptic role-playing video games. But John Edgar Park decided to bring the wrist computer to (real) life combining an Adafruit Feather RP2040 board, a round IPS TFT color display, directional buttons, a joystick, and a battery.
The Raspberry Pi RP2040 based Pip-Boy is programmed with CircuitPython and the demo code is a slide-show with navigation controls, but you could obviously adapt the code to your needs.
So far, I haven't heard of any good solutions to this free rider problem. Asking companies to act altruistically and donate to projects doesn't work.
On this milestone episode of CC’s Open Minds podcast, join us as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Creative Commons’ founding on December 19, 2021. We take you back to Creative Commons founder Lawrence Lessig’s keynote from the 2021 CC Global Summit (watch the recording here), originally held in September 2021.
The real reason was that the band was pushing the boundaries of concert productions: elaborate stages, highly technical setups for the equipment, and truckloads of gear. Any errors could have serious consequences: damaged gear, technical issues during the show, or even physical danger to the band members.
They needed a way to quickly check the sophistication of the crew at the venue, so they just looked for the bowl of M&M's on the table. Any brown M&M's and they knew that they needed to double check everything. A canary of sorts.
You can always download and use what we have at any time. As discussed in our blog post YottaDB Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery, thanks to our CI pipeline, the master branches of our source code repositories have the latest code that passes all tests, and is production grade. The exception is the core YottaDB software, releases of which involve multiple cycles of an extensive test suite across a network of machines, testing which cannot yet be made into a CI pipeline. The ydbinstall.sh script has options to download and install YottaDB as well as plugins. Each language wrapper is installed the way that developers of that language expect packages to be installed (e.g., the Go wrapper is installed the way that Go developers expect Go packages to be installed).
Why code review? Even though I don’t find many bugs, it is still worthwhile. First of all, it is similar to proof reading text. It can be hard to spot your own mistakes. Therefore it is good with a second pair of eyes to check the code. Even if there aren’t any bugs, there can still be issues that should be corrected: unclear code, poor naming, missing tests etc. And once in a while there actually is a bug. Code reviews also help to spread the knowledge of how the code works.
Advances in robotic capabilities allow us to tackle bigger problems with autonomous systems. While extra degrees of freedom in large robots like rail systems or mobile bases empower cutting edge work, they can cause challenges in process planning; the creation of the “useful” motion of a robotic system that is constrained by the application at hand. The ROS Industrial Consortium has addressed this problem by developing new process planners that can quickly plan process for robots with large degrees of freedom.
The terminal is as old as the computer and largely hasn't changed. It's where developers send commands to their machine (or remote machines) – you might hear it called the command line. But the terminal is text-only: no images, no rich text, no functionality that hooks into modern development workflows.
I can’t believe I have to spell this out, but: free/libre/open-source software developers and open web activists selflessly running independent services online are people too.
It seems this idea is especially difficult to grasp for researchers (including, apparently, whoever reviews and green-lights their studies). The latest kerfuffle with the Princeton-Radboud Study on Privacy Law Implementation shows this well.
In case you actually do want to make a GDPR/CCPA request, here is the process and the rough steps I will take: [...]
The Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario issued a press release November 30 announcing it had been attacked, and that after resecuring the network it was discovered that some files stored at its board office had been stolen and held for ransom.
The board said it had paid the attackers and the data that had been stolen [sic] was deleted.
elementary OS 6.1 "Jólnir" Officially Released, This Is What's New
Dubbed "Jólnir," elementary OS 6.1 comes more than four months after elementary OS 6 "Odin" and it's built on top of the Ubuntu 20.04.3 point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term supported operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 5.11.
Highlights of elementary OS 6.1 include a redesigned quick window switcher (Alt+Tab) that no longer relies on the dock to switch between apps (you can see in action below), animated dialogs, improved File Chooser portal, a new App Chooser, as well as a much-improved dark style.
