Endless OS 4.0.0 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious A Quick overview of Endless OS 4.0.0

Linux Action News 220 The nasty Log4Shell vulnerability isn’t solved yet, this week saw a new round of attacks and patches. Plus how the work to port Linux to the Apple M1 resulted in fixing a bug that impacted all Linux distros.

LHS Episode #445: Year-End Round Table 2021 Hello and welcome to Episode 445 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this final episode of 2021, we invite listeners to join us via Discord for a discussion of amateur radio, technology, open source software and hardware and the year in review. We even depart briefly into hedonism as well. We hope you enjoy this community-driven content, have a safe and happy holiday season and join us again when we re-start the show on January 6, 2022.

Meet wxrd, a standalone Wayland compositor for xrdesktop From its inception, an important use case for xrdesktop was that applications that are already running on the 2D desktop should be seamlessly available in VR at the press of a button. Although it is possible to implement something like this in a desktop agnostic fashion with pure xlib/xcb proof of concept: x3d, for performance and robustness reasons we opted for code integration into window managers. Typically, window managers have an internal abstraction of the windows they manage that is much easier to reliably consume than the raw X11 protocol. The first two window manager integrations we started out with were a patchset for gnome-shell and a kwin plugin. The window manager integration approach unfortunately suffers several drawbacks. Most importantly however, not everyone is running kwin or gnome-shell, and adding integration into more and more window managers would result in an unmaintainable mess. Each window manager is shipped in a different version on different distributions too. The gnome-shell patchset needs to be adjusted for every major version change. The kwin plugin needs to be compiled for a specific kwin version, meaning an Ubuntu PPA with an updated KDE version would break a packaged version of the plugin. While the ability to mirror already running 2D applications without good performance has been a unique feature of xrdesktop, which is enjoyed by our users and will still be maintained, we have also heard many voices who desire a more native XR solution, especially looking at standalone devices. Also: Collabora announce wxrd, a standalone Wayland compositor for xrdesktopx