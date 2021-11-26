today's howtos
How to Use Double Bracket Conditional Tests in Linux
Conditional tests branch the flow of execution of Linux Bash scripts according to the result of a logical expression. Double bracket conditional tests simplify the syntax considerably—but still have their own gotchas.
How To Stop and Start AWS EC2 Spot Instances – CloudSavvy IT
Spot instances are AWS’s way to sell off unused server capacity when demand isn’t high. They are much cheaper, but come with a lot of restrictions, such as being interruptable and more complicated to start, stop, and run for longer periods of time.
Commands to install Apache Web server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS
If you want to learn how to run and access a website from a remote location, we need a Web server and what it be more practical than starting with Apache if you are new to the hosting world. Here in this tutorial, we will learn the command to install and start Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa.
Apache is the most widely used web server on the Internet. And can be easily configured because of its flexible nature and ability to expand features with the help of a large number of modules. It has been developed and maintained under the Apache foundation.
Usually, the Apache web server is installed with PHP and MySQL/MariaDB. Although, Apache itself delivers only static HTML pages. However, when combined with PHP (PHP Hypertext Preprocessor) like scripting language it can serve the Dynamic HTML pages generated from database contents.
How to Install Centreon Monitoring Tool on Rocky Linux 8
Centreon is an open-source tool that can monitor your entire infrastructure including network, system, and application. Using Centreon you can set notifications depending on thresholds, set email alerts, easily add any system for monitoring.
Wi-Fi not working? It's time to consult the lovely people on those fine Linux forums
Welcome to another edition of Who, Me? in which a Register reader makes the impossible possible and actually gets Wi-Fi working on Linux.
To be fair to the Penguinistas choking on their mince pies, our tale is set more than 10 years ago, when making Wi-Fi work under Windows could be challenging, let alone on everyone's favourite open-source OS.
Our story comes from a reader we'll call "Erik" (for that was not his name) who was trying to pop a new version of Linux on his laptop. He was a big SUSE fan but distro-curious, also tinkering with Ubuntu at the time. Alas, exactly which distribution and version is lost to time, so for the purposes of this story we'll go with "Linux."
The install went well, but all the bells and whistles of Erik's laptop did not seem to be supported. Most importantly, the Wi-Fi. Naturally, he hit the forums in search of help.
Fresh liveslak ISO images, setup2hd can now install a basic firewall
New ISO’s for Slackware Live Edition (based on liveslak-1.5.1) are available for download. You’ll find SLACKWARE (32bit/64bit), XFCE (32bit/64bit), DAW, LEAN, CINNAMON and MATE updated images (see below for download locations). I also refreshed the ‘bonus’ section with nvidia and broadcom-sta drivers matching the installed kernel, and other useful stuff.
All 32bit ISOs will boot a SMP kernel from now on, since the non-SMP kernels still refuse to execute the init script in the initramfs.
Audiocasts/Show: Endless OS, Linux Action News, Linux in the Ham Shack
Meet wxrd, a standalone Wayland compositor for xrdesktop
From its inception, an important use case for xrdesktop was that applications that are already running on the 2D desktop should be seamlessly available in VR at the press of a button. Although it is possible to implement something like this in a desktop agnostic fashion with pure xlib/xcb proof of concept: x3d, for performance and robustness reasons we opted for code integration into window managers. Typically, window managers have an internal abstraction of the windows they manage that is much easier to reliably consume than the raw X11 protocol. The first two window manager integrations we started out with were a patchset for gnome-shell and a kwin plugin. The window manager integration approach unfortunately suffers several drawbacks. Most importantly however, not everyone is running kwin or gnome-shell, and adding integration into more and more window managers would result in an unmaintainable mess. Each window manager is shipped in a different version on different distributions too. The gnome-shell patchset needs to be adjusted for every major version change. The kwin plugin needs to be compiled for a specific kwin version, meaning an Ubuntu PPA with an updated KDE version would break a packaged version of the plugin. While the ability to mirror already running 2D applications without good performance has been a unique feature of xrdesktop, which is enjoyed by our users and will still be maintained, we have also heard many voices who desire a more native XR solution, especially looking at standalone devices. Also: Collabora announce wxrd, a standalone Wayland compositor for xrdesktopx
Edge AI system combines octa-core Arm SoC with Hailo-8 NPU
Axiomtek’s rugged “RSC100” edge AI system runs Linux on an octa-core Arm processor accompanied by a Hailo-8 NPU. Highlights include 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 2x CAN, 2x mini-PCIe, and 2x M.2. Axiomtek announced the latest embedded computing vendor to bundle Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU. The compact, fanless RSC100 (Plato) embedded computer runs Yocto 3.0 on an unnamed, octa-core Arm SoC and is designed for edge AI applications including “smart” city, retail, agriculture, and transportation.
Android Leftovers
