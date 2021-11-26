IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Prevent auto-reboot during Argo CD sync with machine configs | Red Hat Developer Nodes in Red Hat OpenShift can be updated automatically through OpenShift's Machine Config Operator (MCO). A machine config is a custom resource that helps a cluster manage the complete life cycle of its nodes. When a machine config resource is created or updated in a cluster, the MCO picks up the update, performs the necessary changes to the selected nodes, and restarts the nodes gracefully by cordoning, draining, and rebooting them. The MCO handles everything ranging from the kernel to the kubelet. However, interactions between the MCO and the GitOps workflow can introduce major performance issues and other undesired behavior. This article shows how to make the MCO and the Argo CD GitOps orchestration tool work well together.

Exploring new opportunities in open source: From RHEL user to quality engineer Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry, so we're taking a closer look at some of the talented Red Hatters from around the world who are enabling our continued evolution. In showcasing their unique stories, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success as a Red Hatter. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together. As a principal software quality engineer in Beijing, Red Hatter Shi Wei often sees how his role impacts the company. "Each year at Red Hat Summit, there are usually one or two presentations that are directly related to a project I’m working on, which makes me feel that my daily work is closely related to Red Hat’s success. It’s nice to feel like a part of that." Even before joining the company, Wei was a part of the open source community. "My Linux journey started with Red Hat. I clearly remember using my first Linux distribution—Red Hat Linux 9—for the first time. It really made an impact on my career path. In my previous position, I was an operations and maintenance engineer, working on Unix business support systems for a telecommunications provider. My whole career has been about Unix and Linux. So, when I joined Red Hat, I was excited to be a part of the team behind these products."

8 ways to enjoy the holidays with your team When I first started my company, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I’d never built a startup or run a nonprofit before. But the pandemic had just begun, and I knew I needed to do something to help the 40 percent of Americans who couldn’t afford a $400 emergency long before COVID-19 further destroyed our social safety nets. So I reached out to my neighbors, my co-workers, and my friends of friends. A few weeks in, we secured a team of more than 30 passionate individuals who worked on nights and weekends building a functioning platform to help the people who needed it most. Everyone was remote, and everyone was a volunteer, so I learned quickly that building a community online was not only harder than doing so in an office, but that it was even more important. Community is what makes the late nights easier. It’s what helps us show up for each other on the tough days. And it’s what allows us to celebrate all of our wins, whether it’s a successful campaign or helping a neighbor, even from afar.

Digital transformation: 4 tips to speed your progress | The Enterprisers Project While digital transformation has been an IT industry priority for years, the pandemic accelerated the transition. Companies looked to run operations from anywhere and anytime, increase nimbleness, and build protection from disruption. Remote work and contactless retail transactions are two prime examples. While the operational impact of the pandemic is slowly waning, it’s clear that many attitudes and expectations have permanently shifted for both employees and customers. Shoppers, for example, now expect a seamless experience between online and in-store buying – and many prefer the convenience of curbside pickup. Employees have proven their ability to work and remain productive from anywhere and anytime with connected devices, applications, and connectivity. All of this means that the strong demand for digital transformation isn’t lessening. Organizations should be examining all aspects of their operations for opportunities to enact digital change that can unlock benefits for employees and deliver valuable interactions and experiences for their customers.

AlmaLinux Announces Codenotary As Its First Platinum Member AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced that Codenotary has joined its governance board as the first Platinum member. As a former CentOS user, Codenotary is investing in AlmaLinux to support its growth.

Audiocasts/Show: Endless OS, Linux Action News, Linux in the Ham Shack Endless OS 4.0.0 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious A Quick overview of Endless OS 4.0.0

Linux Action News 220 The nasty Log4Shell vulnerability isn’t solved yet, this week saw a new round of attacks and patches. Plus how the work to port Linux to the Apple M1 resulted in fixing a bug that impacted all Linux distros.

LHS Episode #445: Year-End Round Table 2021 Hello and welcome to Episode 445 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this final episode of 2021, we invite listeners to join us via Discord for a discussion of amateur radio, technology, open source software and hardware and the year in review. We even depart briefly into hedonism as well. We hope you enjoy this community-driven content, have a safe and happy holiday season and join us again when we re-start the show on January 6, 2022.