Mozilla and Tor: Debian, Releases, and Firefox Bookmarklet
Debian 11.2 ships, but there are still Firefox problems.
Yesterday, Debian released the 11.2 update.
Notably missing is Firefox 91.x ESR, which replaced Firefox 78 ESR upstream months ago. It’s available, but masked. I had to use a special command to bring it in.
sudo apt-get -t=bullseye install firefox-esr
At this point, the security situation has gone from bad, to seriously bad.
There are now 17 unpatched CVEs (some of which have multiple actual defects attached to them) which affect Debian 11’s Firefox 78.15 ESR, which has been unmaintained for over 2.5 months.
If anyone is still using this, they need to move over to a browser which is current with its security patches. Debian has been bumping WebkitGTK, so GNOME Web is safe to use (or you can install it from Flatpak), and Brave bumps their browser to be in line with Chromium’s latest updates.
The fact is that this is mostly Mozilla’s fault because they chose to depend on an entirely new version of Mesa out of nowhere in the middle of an ESR series. Firefox ESR 91.2 would have built on Debian 11, but Firefox 91.3+ needs new system packages.
But the fact remains that Debian _chose_ to depend on Firefox, they _chose_ to make it their default browser even though Mozilla has gone insane and nothing they release is stable, so Debian owns this mess.
New Release: Tor Browser 11.0.3
Tor Browser 11.0.3 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory
This release updates Firefox to 91.4.1esr and picks up a number of bug fixes. In particular, this release should fix various extension related and crash issues Windows users were experiencing. Additionally, Linux users especially on Ubuntu and Fedora systems were reporting fonts not properly rendering, which should be solved by this release.
Tor in 2022
It has become a tradition for me to write a blog post at the end of each year, sharing my vision for the Tor Project for the upcoming year. Before talking about what I see for us in 2022, I want to reflect on 2021 and how this has been a year of resilience for Tor.
I’m very proud of every single person who contributed to Tor, the Tor Project staff, our core contributors, our community, and our supporters. 2020 was a year of sacrifice, but none of the stones thrown in our way stopped us from looking ahead and dreaming of a greater future. And in 2021, we bounced back to continue to shape this greater future.
My Firefox bookmarklet to see links I've visited more reliably
I want to make links that I've already visited be clearly visible in Firefox, so that I can avoid re-reading links that I've already read. My first solution to this was to use the Firefox Stylus addon to write a brute force rule for frequently visited sites, which forced the a:visited colour to the special 'VisitedText' colour that Firefox provides. Later, when I wrote about bookmarklets versus addons, it occurred to me that a bookmarklet was a great use for this in general; I don't always need it and don't necessarily want it, but a bookmarklet would let me try to fix sites with a click and then said I didn't know enough to write it. In a comment on that entry, seth shared a bookmarklet to do a large scale restyling. I took that and turned it into a simpler version that duplicated my Stylus effort.
