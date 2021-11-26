Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Monitoring the vintage server room (and reverse-engineering USB sensors)
Part of the task of any home server room, vintage or otherwise, is monitoring. After all, you're now your own L1, L2 and L3 support. A camera passively observes the room that can be remotely viewed. The main server can generate alerts if it fails over to a UPS (power outage, blown supply, etc.). If the WAN connection goes down, an SMS gateway can communicate with me by text message and I can query it about the state of the internal network. I use an SMSEagle for that, basically a Raspberry Pi in a cool case with an LTE modem running modified Raspbian (which I naturally have modified further). All of the systems can send it alerts for broadcast via its internal APIs.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #380 - More Raspberry Pi hardware in space
Tomorrow, 21 Dec, new Raspberry Pi hardware is due to launch to the International Space Station. It will let young people run a greater range of experiments in space as part of the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Astro Pi programme. You can watch live.
My Fairphone App: Your digital sustainability tool - Fairphone
I’d like to kick things off with a quote from tech reviewer Marques Brownlee: “We only have one earth. Hot take – we should be taking better care of it!”
For the better part of a decade, we’ve worked to normalize this idea in the electronics industry. However, when your goal is to set new standards and reshape an entire industry, you’re looking at a long road ahead. There’s never been another traveller on this road, and it’s up to us to count the miles, remember the bumps and know that this is how change happens: a crazy, impossible thing simply gets done. And in doing so, proves that the people who believe in impossible things aren’t crazy at all; they just choose to see a little further down the road.
So, here’s something new for everyone who’s along for this ride: We’ve completely redesigned the My Fairphone App, from the ground up, to be your individual guide to a more sustainable lifestyle. Track and reduce your CO2 emissions, get to know your Fairphone and everything that happens behind the scenes, connect with like-minded people and sustainable businesses in your area or join our green challenges.
The app is available for download, so you’ve got two options: Give it a go right now and see for yourself, or stick around for an overview of the updated features.
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
UK Government looking into claims free pandemic gift of Microsoft Teams to NHS actually an anti-competitive trojan horse
Now the UK Government is apparently looking the gift horse in the mouth, after rivals complained that it is hurting their competitiveness. ‘This looks like “NHSwashing” to rival companies – gaining lucrative leverage over health infrastructure under the guise of charity,’ a source complained. ‘Microsoft may have claimed to save the NHS millions of staff hours – but the price will be much higher later on down the line. ‘Their licence renewals will not only be incredibly expensive. but it will be too late to find a system that is cheaper and frankly better. This “NHSwashing” is a useful distraction, but the Microsoft anti-trust case is growing.’ Also: US giant Microsoft is accused of NHS 'takeover by stealth' by elbowing UK firms out of millions of pounds of contracts by giving remote-meeting software to the Health Service
Arch No-Systemd … yes but how? Is systemd so different than ALL the other inits?
So where are we in the struggle against IBM domination? Ground zero, we are just starting to realize the task involved in achieving something of substance.. While we are contemplating how to attack the monster more and more upstream is getting comfortable taking it for granded, that if it is linux as the end user, systemd, libs, logind, udevd, are all there, so don’t bother writing something more generic and unix like in nature. It is in ALL LINUX … now and it will be more and more later.
