today's leftovers
Beware The CopyLEFT Trolls [Ed: Corbet adds: "Techdirt looks at the problem of copyleft trolls, and those who target users of Creative Commons materials in particular."]
For years we've covered the problems of copyright trolls -- abusive schemes in which aggressive lawyers and schemers leverage copyright to shake down hundreds or thousands of people over what may be accidental or incidental infringement. In some cases, copyright trolls have gone even further, deliberately seeding their own works in order to find people to demand money from.
Why R? 2021 Conference Summary
The fifth edition of Why R? Conference (2021.whyr.pl) finished last week. The post presents the highlights of the conference and the overall summary. You can find all videos from the conference on youtube.com/WhyRFoundationVideos channel.
Clang upgraded to version 13
After much preparatory work in base and ports, clang(1) has been upgraded to version 13.0.0 (on the relevant platforms).
HP’s Linux Imaging & Printing Software HPLIP 3.21.12 Adds Fedora 35, MX Linux 21 Support | UbuntuHandbook
HPLIP, HP’s inkjet and laser printers drivers for Linux, released 3.21.12 a few days ago with new Linux Distros support.
The released added Fedora 35, MX Linux 21, and Elementary OS 6 support. Since HPLIP package in these Linux Distros’ own repositories is always old, users may now easily install the latest version via the official script by HP.
xj — HTML to JSON
This, xj, is a Unix filter that reads XML (or permissively parses HTML) and outputs JSON. Perfect for piping directly into jq, gron or json2tsv.
Open Source Pwned Passwords with FBI Feed and 225M New NCA Passwords is Now Live!
In the last month, there were 1,260,000,000 occasions where a service somewhere checked a password against Have I Been Pwned's (HIBP's) Pwned Password API. 99.7% of the time, that check went no further than one of hundreds of Cloudflare edge nodes spread around the world (95% of the world's population is within 50ms of one). It looks like this: [...]
The Extortion Economy Podcast: Exploring the Secret World of Ransomware
Ransomware is proliferating across the country, disabling computer systems and harming critical infrastructure — hospitals, city governments, schools, even an oil pipeline. The technology that enables ransomware may be new, but extortion and ransom are not.
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
UK Government looking into claims free pandemic gift of Microsoft Teams to NHS actually an anti-competitive trojan horse
Now the UK Government is apparently looking the gift horse in the mouth, after rivals complained that it is hurting their competitiveness. ‘This looks like “NHSwashing” to rival companies – gaining lucrative leverage over health infrastructure under the guise of charity,’ a source complained. ‘Microsoft may have claimed to save the NHS millions of staff hours – but the price will be much higher later on down the line. ‘Their licence renewals will not only be incredibly expensive. but it will be too late to find a system that is cheaper and frankly better. This “NHSwashing” is a useful distraction, but the Microsoft anti-trust case is growing.’ Also: US giant Microsoft is accused of NHS 'takeover by stealth' by elbowing UK firms out of millions of pounds of contracts by giving remote-meeting software to the Health Service
Arch No-Systemd … yes but how? Is systemd so different than ALL the other inits?
So where are we in the struggle against IBM domination? Ground zero, we are just starting to realize the task involved in achieving something of substance.. While we are contemplating how to attack the monster more and more upstream is getting comfortable taking it for granded, that if it is linux as the end user, systemd, libs, logind, udevd, are all there, so don’t bother writing something more generic and unix like in nature. It is in ALL LINUX … now and it will be more and more later.
