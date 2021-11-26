As more companies migrate their services to the cloud and more people continue to work remotely, a secure connection is needed to connect to a remote computer over a network. One of the most utilized encryption protocols to mitigate cyber threats such as password sniffing is SSH (Secure Shell). SSH was designed and developed to replace unsecured protocols such as rlogin, rsh, and telnet to connect two remote hosts.

DevOps has greatly changed the way software engineers and developers develop and deploy applications. One of the technologies at the heart of this revolution is Kubernetes. Let's explore how you can install a local instance of Kubernetes on Ubuntu using MicroK8s (MicroKates). With this setup in place, you can easily host container applications in a secure, reliable, and highly scalable manner.

The popularity of streaming in today’s world has, in one way or the other, skyrocketed the popularity of this Open Broadcasting Software (OBS). Nowadays, several game broadcasting and streaming software are available in the market. Nonetheless, most of them are either paid for or are not that appealing for use. But, to your rescue, the open-source community has offered you OBS as the most immediate solution. OBS is a free-and feature-rich, cross-platform, open-source live streaming software used for recording purposes among the masses. This software started as a small project but gained its fame via its users’ stability and ease of use. By now, it is regarded as a vital component of the computer system for users who like to do stuff like recording and video streaming on their workstations.

Ultimaker Cura is one of the best 3d printer slicer applications out there. It has dozens of excellent features like material estimation, support for a wide variety of printers (even ones not made by Ultimaker,) and much more. This guide will show you how to install Ultimaker Cura on Linux.

Hello, friends. Now in this post, I will show you how to install and use the procs command to show processes in Linux from the terminal. So, let’s get to it.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Wine (an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”) is open-source software. By using a wine you can install/run Windows applications/tools on Linux. As we know that Linux does not support windows executable so WineHQ is a solution to run Windows applications and Linux systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the WineHQ on a Fedora 35.

EPEL, which stands for Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux, is an open-source and free repository that provides extra packages for Enterprise Linux. The EPEL repository was created because Fedora contributors wanted to use Fedora packages they maintain on RHEL and other compatible distributions such as Rocky Linux, CentOS, AlmaLinux, to name a few. The EPEL repository is also known for bringing additional packages and updated packages that may be behind in the core repository, along with dependencies required by other external repositories, for example, the Remi PHP repository. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the EPEL repository along with the EPEL Next repository, which is the next testing version that can come into use for newer packages when major upgrades occur to the core distribution on Rocky Linux 8.

Nginx is a web server that can also be used as a reverse proxy, load balancer, mail proxy and HTTP cache. It started out as a web server designed for maximum performance and stability. Nginx has grown in popularity since its release due to its light-weight resource utilization and its ability to scale easily on minimal hardware. Nginx excels at serving static content quickly and is designed to pass dynamic requests off to other software that is better suited for those purposes. In this guide we are going to learn how to install Nginx in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 and set it up as a proxy server. We will set up an Nginx virtual host that proxies a request from a domain to a service listening on a port.

The use case would be to force your user to go through a VPN and make sure it can't reach the Internet if the VPN is not available.

I installed the last three in a running Easy, but not libglvnd as it has libraries that conflict with the mesa package. I read somewhere that it is a dependency, but I don't understand what it does. Anyway, left it out. OBS Studio version 27.x requires wayland, or at least the wayland libraries even if you are not using wayland. So I chose 26.1.2, and it compiled fine, no issues. Runs also. It checks out the host system capabilities at first startup, and the only thing that failed was "Checking if mpv can decode to png: fail", but success with mpv decoding to jpeg. I don't know if that will be an issue in practice.

Open Source frameworks are open source software, that is, the source code that composes it is published openly, under a free use license that allows people who use it to use and modify it without having any type of license for Copyright. This means that a developer can use an open source code and use it in the same way, reduce it, modify it, and improve it. They are based on the collaborative methodology.

UK Government looking into claims free pandemic gift of Microsoft Teams to NHS actually an anti-competitive trojan horse Now the UK Government is apparently looking the gift horse in the mouth, after rivals complained that it is hurting their competitiveness. ‘This looks like “NHSwashing” to rival companies – gaining lucrative leverage over health infrastructure under the guise of charity,’ a source complained. ‘Microsoft may have claimed to save the NHS millions of staff hours – but the price will be much higher later on down the line. ‘Their licence renewals will not only be incredibly expensive. but it will be too late to find a system that is cheaper and frankly better. This “NHSwashing” is a useful distraction, but the Microsoft anti-trust case is growing.’ Also: US giant Microsoft is accused of NHS 'takeover by stealth' by elbowing UK firms out of millions of pounds of contracts by giving remote-meeting software to the Health Service