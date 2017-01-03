today's howtos
-
How to Install Python 3.11 on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.
-
How to Install PostgreSQL 14 in Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Dependability and resilience are some of the key attributes that define PostgreSQL as the go-to Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) for both web-based and desktop-based software application projects.
Also, since PostgreSQL continues to find shelter under the umbrella of its global developer community, bugs and user issues related to database software’s life cycle are easily fixed thanks to its open-source status.
Therefore, PostgreSQL is a brand name in numerous enterprises invested in e-commerce platforms, financial transactions, and web traffic statistics. Also, the open-source nature of PostgreSQL embraces the addition of several programming languages’ functions to make its usability dynamic. These programming languages include the likes C/C++, Python, and Java.
-
How to Install Opera Browser on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more.
-
Host Multiple Websites on One server using Docker Containers
Docker is an extremely useful platform that enables developers to easily develop and deploy applications. In this article, we’ll look at how to use Docker containers to host multiple websites on a single server. One of the most significant benefits of using Docker containers is that they are lightweight, faster, and easier to manage.
This month, I moved two of my custom-built applications from two separate servers to a single server, each in its own Docker container. It’s easier to manage both applications, and it’s also reduced my production costs.
-
Install ISPConfig on CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this tutorial we will install ISPConfig on CentOS 8.
ISPConfig is an open source control panel for Linux. It has user friendly web interface. Using ISPConfig users can manage their websites, email addresses, FTP accounts, DNS records, databases and shell accounts.
Administrator, Reseller, Client, and Email-user are the four different levels of user access ISPConfig. Each of the user level have different kind of address.
-
How to Install balenaEtcher on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
balenaEtcher is a free and open-source flashing utility tool famous for writing image files such as .iso and .img files and zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives. balenaEtcher has cross-platform support on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows and is developed by balena and licensed under Apache License 2.0.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install baelnaEtcher on Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS and create a Linux distribution boot disk.
-
[Updated] 10 Wget (Linux File Downloader) Command Examples in Linux
In this article, we are going to review the wget utility which retrieves files from World Wide Web (WWW) using widely used protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and FTPS.
-
OpenFaaS: Classic and of-watchdog templates - Anto ./ Online
OpenFaaS (Function as a Service) is a popular serverless framework. However, unlike other serverless function providers, OpenFaaS has very few restrictions on providing and receiving data. This guide will show you the primary differences between the Classic and of-watchdog templates.
-
smxi: Manage Debian Systems Interactively in Terminal
smxi is an interactive console script that helps you maintain your Debian installation. You can use it to install upgrades, install graphics drivers, upgrade kernels and much more.
I know that you can do it all with their respective commands. This smxi script gives you everything at one place and in an interactive manner.
smxi is limited to only direct derivates of Debian. Only distributions like AntiX, Aptosid, Epidemic, Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE), Mepis are supported. It also supports the testing and Sid branches of Debian. That means Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distributions are NOT supported as there are many differences between Ubuntu and Debian.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 442 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago