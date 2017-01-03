Qualcomm IPQ8072 networking SBC supports dual 10GbE, WiFi 6
DR8072 V01 is a networking SBC based on Qualcomm IPQ8072 communication processor, with two 10GbE interfaces, one through an SFP cage and the other through an RJ45 connector, plus four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and 4×4 MIMO WiFi 6 connectivity (AX3700).
Based on Qualcomm AP.HK09 reference design, the board follows Wallys Communications’ DR8072A embedded router board introduced earlier this year, also based on Qualcomm IPQ8072, but equipped with two 2.5 GbE interfaces and WiFi 6 connectivity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 117 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago