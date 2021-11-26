IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS
IPFire 2.27 Core Update 162 is here less than a month after the Core Update 161 release as the last update of the year and also the first update to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.
Until now, IPFire was powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, since mid-August 2021, but even if Linux kernel 5.10 LTS is supported until the end of 2026, the devs decided to move to Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, which is supported only until October 2023, since it offers better hardware support and some cool new features.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 404 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago