GIMP 2.10.30 Improves Support for PSD and AVIF Files, Supports Modern Linux Distros
GIMP 2.10.30 comes three months after GIMP 2.10.28 to further improve support for various file formats, including AVIF, DDS, HEIF, PBM, PSD, and RGBE.
For the AVIF file format, this release improves the export functionality to favor the AOM (Alliance for Open Media) encoder, which uses the AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) open and royalty-free video coding format.
