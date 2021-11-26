Games: NFTs, Proton Experimental, Top Games, and Firefox Extensions
-
This hilarious Doom mod takes aim at NFTs | GamingOnLinux
NFTs, they're freaking everywhere and NFT bros have become some of the most annoying people on the planet and so of course there's now a Doom mod to mock them. ICYMI: Valve banned NFT games on Steam.
It's not a particularly fleshed-out mod, with the main aim of it just being pure mockery. You get to run around with your trusty camera, taking snaps of everything. Like running around and right click -> saving on images that would be NFTs. Released by modder "Ultra Boi" last week, it's certainly been turning some heads across the internet, especially because of just how toxic things have become around the NFT community.
-
Proton Experimental sees new fixes for DEATHLOOP, Forza Horizon 5 | GamingOnLinux
Valve has put out another small upgrade to Proton Experimental, with it focused on improving a couple of popular games. What is Proton? It's a compatibility layer designed to run Windows games from Steam on Linux. See more about it in our full guide.
The release that went up on December 20 fixed up the Xbox login window behaviour for Forza Horizon 5, worked around a bunch of graphical glitching in DEATHLOOP and also fixed Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord occasionally getting stuck in a loop displaying errors.
Not only that though, this release should also speed up the "wind-down" of Proton after you exit a game. So that should make the whole experience a fair bit smoother.
See the Proton Experimental changelog to see all the current differences to the normal Proton releases.
-
My favourite 2021 games played on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Here we are, the year is ending so here's a few of what I consider to be my favourite games played on Linux that had a release during 2021.
As always, these are highly personal and are only based on what I actually played. There's masses in my backlog I haven't yet, that I will likely kick myself during 2022 for not getting around to earlier. The trouble is also, that most of my favourites were released back in 2020 and earlier - because newer simply isn't always better! So many games had huge upgrades across 2021 too that sucked me back in. However, these are my personal standouts.
-
Level up your Steam experience with a browser extension - Firefox Add-ons Blog
With more than 120 million users worldwide and 50,000+ games in its ecosystem, Steam is an extraordinarily eclectic gaming distribution platform. Given its broad reach, it makes sense that different users have different ways they’d like to adjust and optimize their personal Steam experience. That’s where browser extensions come in…
-
