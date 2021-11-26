today's leftovers
-
Red Hat donates $10,000 to OBS Studio, Flatpak to be official for Linux
Little bit of good news to start Tuesday, as the excellent livestreaming and recording software OBS Studio got another good donation recently, this time from Red Hat.
Red Hat certainly aren't the first big company to help fund OBS development, software that has become essential for so many different uses. Nice to see a bigger Linux and open source company jump in though with the confirmation of the $10,000 donation on Twitter.
This actually puts Red Hat in the top 5 of companies who have donated to OBS via their OpenCollective campaign.
-
Intel has boosted their commitment to Blender as a Corporate Patron
Intel was already a pretty high backer of the free and open source 3D creation suite Blender but now they're going in for even more as a Corporate Patron. ICYMI: recently Blender 3.0 was release.
Previously down as a Corporate Gold member, this increase will see Intel give at least €120K a year to the Blender Foundation to better support one of the biggest and most important FOSS projects around. This means Intel joins the ranks of AMD, NVIDIA, AWS, Epic MegaGrants, Unity, Facebook and Decentraland at the same level (with many more in lower funding levels).
-
Intel i9-12900K Alder Lake Linux Performance In Different P/E Core Configurations - Phoronix
One of the much requested Linux benchmarks since the debut of Intel Alder Lake last month has been for seeing the Core i9 12900K in different core configurations with its mix of P and E cores. Now that the Linux kernel activity has begun settling down around Alder Lake, here are those benchmarks for reference purposes with toggling Hyper Threading and different P and E core counts enabled.
-
Open Source 'Matter' Hopes To Make Sense Of The Fractured, Messy Smart Home Sector
If you've spent any meaningful time trying to build a "smart home" you've probably run face first into no shortage of problems. Gear is expensive, frequently complicated, and more often than not different devices don't play well together. It's a sector filled with various walled gardens by gatekeepers looking to lock you into one ecosystem, placing the onus on consumers to figure out which devices work with other devices and ecosystems, forcing the end user to spend countless calories trying to fix interoperability issues when they inevitably arrive.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.51 Transiting
Arne Sommer was inspired by public transport developments in their native Oslo. This resulted in a cool new module Transit::Network, but also a serious blog post: Planning Public Transportation with Raku (/r/rakulang comments), a semi-serious Reindeer Express blog post, and a followup on the original: Bugs R Us – A Transit::Network Update (/r/rakulang comments). And Arne was still being able to find the time to do a blog post for the Weekly Challenge: Stealthy Calculator.
-
Prevent Python dependency confusion attacks with Thoth
Python became popular as a casual scripting language but has since evolved into the corporate space, where it is used for data science and machine learning applications, among others. Because Python is a high-level programming language, developers often use it to quickly prototype applications. Python native extensions make it easy to optimize any computation-intensive parts of the application using a lower-level programming language like C or C++.
For applications that need to scale, we can use Python Source-to-Image tooling (S2I) to convert a Python application into a container image. That image can then be orchestrated and scaled using cluster orchestrators such as Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift. All of these features together provide a convenient platform for solving problems using Python-based solutions that scale, are maintainable, and are easily extensible.
As a community-based project, the main source of open-source Python packages is the Python Package Index (PyPI). As of this writing, PyPI hosts more than 3 million releases, and the number of releases available continues to grow exponentially. PyPI's growth is an indicator of Python's popularity worldwide.
However, Python's community-driven dependency resolvers were not designed for corporate environments, and that has led to dependency management issues and vulnerabilities in the Python ecosystem. This article describes some of the risks involved in resolving Python dependencies and introduces Project Thoth's tools for avoiding them.
-
