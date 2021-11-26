The 8 Best Open-Source Writing Software for Linux
Improve your writing and craft better content with these free and open-source writing apps for Linux.
Writers are always looking for some exciting tools to compile their written pieces. Despite the various options in the market, there is always an ongoing need to look for open-source options, which won’t burn a hole in the pocket.
If you are a Linux user, you are in luck, for there are plenty of excellent open-source apps that you can use on your machine. A majority of these apps offer premium-grade type features for free.
If you’re raring to go, then check out these top open-source writing tools enlisted below.
Hark! A VR headset powered by Linux that you can maybe buy one day
The thing you didn't even know you wanted is here: SimulaVR have been working hard on bringing Linux to the VR world and the result is the SimulaVR One and, well, it actually looks pretty cool.
Now, you might be thinking, do we need Linux in a VR headset? It's a good question and the answer, in our view, is why not. The year of Linux has been coming for a while and SimulaVR might have just found the missing piece.
Qubes OS 4.1-rc3 has been released!
The third release candidate for Qubes 4.1 is here! There are no major changes to report. We’ve just focused on fixing bugs that were discovered and reported in the second release candidate.
If you’re currently using either any Qubes 4.1 release candidate, a regular update is sufficient to upgrade to the latest one. Otherwise, read on for more about how to get started with testing Qubes 4.1-rc3.
today's howtos
-
Telnet has been around since 1969. Telnet is originally an abbreviation for “Telecommunication Network” and describes a protocol from the TCP/IP world with which text-based commands can be executed on remote computers.
Using it the user can have remote access to the remote computer using Telnet client-server architecture via IP address. A suitable telnet client is available for almost all operating systems. It is still used to configure old hardware, especially industrial and scientific devices to diagnose and resolve technical problems.
-
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install HPLIP 3.21.12 in Fedora 35, MX Linux 21, and Elementary OS 6.
HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers in Linux platforms.
The latest version of HPLIP 3.21.12 contains new Distro support only and the hplip installer is available for download from SourceForge.
-
Do you want to run minimal Ubuntu 20.04 Cloud Image on VirtualBox? Then here is a simple and quick tutorial to do that…
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the popular server and desktop Linux operating system, however, the standard image of it is around 1GB or more, which would not be a cup of tea forever body. Especially those who want to run Ubuntu to test some Linux server applications but without investing much hardware resources.
Earlier there was minimal ISO image available by Ubuntu developers, however not after 18.04. Therefore, we have another option that is a cloud Image, available to use by cloud platforms. But we can use the same on VirtualBox and here are the simple steps to do that.
-
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install go on Fedora 35.
Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.
Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.
Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.
-
Amazon CloudWatch Events describe changes in AWS resources. We can match events and route them to one or more target functions. CloudWatch Events come to know about operational changes as they occur, e.g. if a defined resource in the Cloudwatch Rule has been created then the rule would come to know about it and in return it will trigger a target function.
Before we proceed and create an event rule, let's understand basics of it.
-
Bugzilla is a free and open-source bug tracking system that allows us to track the bugs and collaborate with developers and other teams in our organization. It helps us to keep track of bugs, issues, and other change requests in their products effectively. It was adopted by thousands of organizations across the globe due to its robust features. It is written in Perl and uses MySQL/MariaDB as a database backend.
In this article, I will explain how to install Bugzilla on Debian 11.
-
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. This platform angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, more intelligent browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual approach.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS.
-
Redis is an in-memory key-value store which can save abstract data structures with high performance. The open-source software is typically used for database, messaging, and caching functions.
Docker is the leading toolkit for packaging applications into containers. It lets you isolate software components into independent environments with their own filesystem.
In this guide, we’ll use Docker to quickly deploy Redis using the official image on Docker Hub. Compared to bare metal installation, Docker enables a simpler set up procedure and won’t pollute your host with new packages. Make sure you’ve got a functioning Docker installation on your host before you continue.
-
A common use case for EC2 On-Demand and Spot Instances is using powerful machines for short-term, one-off tasks. However, if you were to leave these machines running on accident, you may end up with a very large bill. Luckily, AWS has tools to prevent that.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Centreon Monitoring on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Centreon is an open-source tool that can monitor your entire infrastructure including network, system, and application. Centreon drives business performance excellence aligning IT operations with business objectives. Using Centreon you can set notifications depending on thresholds, set email alerts, easily add any system for monitoring.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Centreon monitoring on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
-
Debugging helps you to fix the errors in your program. In this article, we will discuss various methods to debug bash scripts in Linux and Unix operating systems.
