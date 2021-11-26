Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of December 2021 06:38:50 PM

Trading become a popular way to invest especially after COVID. However, if you are a Trader who is switching to Linux and thinking about which Linux distro you should use for stocks or Forex day trading, then here are options to consider.

Well, trading can be done on any operating system even on Android or iOS; the thing which creates the problem is the availability of the Trading software for Linux OS by the brokers. Well, there are only a few brokers who offer Linux clients otherwise only for Windows.

Therefore, the only solution left is either use a web-based trading platform or use Wine on Linux to install your Trafing software meant for Windows. For example, if you are a Forex trader then it is possible to easily install MT4 or MT5 on a Linux system. Hence, here is a list of Linux distributions that are popular and easy to use.