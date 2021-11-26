Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of December 2021 08:17:22 PM

Here I’ve created a list of the 3 best Arch-based user-friendly Linux distributions that you should try out.

Arch Linux is a rolling release, bleeding edge operating system used mostly by advanced Linux users. From installing to managing, Arch Linux lets you handle everything, giving you all the power and control you’ll ever need.

This is probably one of the reasons why Arch has a cult following in the Linux community.

Unfortunately, Arch comes with its drawbacks in the form of the complicated installation procedure, for example. You will need also to use command line more than any other distribution.

So you really want to use Arch Linux, but you are a little bit scared about its complexity? Well, then give Arch a try from a different angle. While Arch Linux itself isn’t a good pick for beginners, a lot of the distributions based on it are definitely very user-friendly.

Here is a list of the 3 best Arch-based distributions to check out.