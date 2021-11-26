Language Selection

Tuesday 21st of December 2021
HowTos
  • ssh authentication using FIDO/U2F hardware authenticators

    From OpenSSH 8.2 release it supports authentication using FIDO/U2F. These tokens are required to implement the ECDSA-P256 "ecdsa-sk" key type, but some (say Yubikey) also supports Ed25519 (ed25519-sk) keys. In this example I am using a Yubikey 5.

    I am going to generate a non-discoverable key on the card itself. Means along with the card, we will also have a key on disk, and one will need both to authenticate. If someone steals you Yubikey, they will not be able to login just via that.

  • Install Arduino Software (IDE) on Linux - TREND OCEANS

    Arduino is open-source by design, meaning anyone can use this board architecture to design their own custom-made Arduino. It is used to create a device that can interact with the environment using sensors and actuators.

    Millions of boards are sold to big industries and factories every year to automate environment relative tasks. These include checking room temperature, delivering equipment using an IR sensor, etc.

  • Commands to Check your Linux Kernel Version - buildVirtual

    What version of Linux am I running? Have you ever been staring at a CLI prompt wondering how to check what version of Linux or which Kernel version you are running on your Linux system? If so, read on, as we will go through a bunch of commands to show you how to get this information.

  • What Is SSH Tunneling and How Does It Work? - ByteXD

    In this tutorial we’ll explain how to use SSH port forwarding and create a secure tunnel over the network, i.e., SSH Tunneling.

    Have you ever used a VPN (Virtual Private Network)? We use VPN to access regionally restricted contents, secure browsing, and many more.

    VPN allows public internet users to connect to a private network and browse the internet as if they (public users) were on the private network.

    Thus, it is called a “Virtual” Private Network.

    On the other hand, SSH (Secure Shell) is a protocol that uses the client-server communication model to provide a secure channel for operating network services.

    SSH provides encryption and can secure any network services over an unsecured network.

    When we hear about SSH, we generally think of it as being a tool used for remote login and command execution.
    However, SSH can be used in many ways other than this – transfer files, forward local or remote ports (used as a tunnel), etc.

  • Let it snow '21 - Et tu, Cthulhu

    Amidst the holidays that perhaps aren't turning out exactly as hoped, one can take comfort in small tokens of continuity – like the fact that xsnow is still being actively maintained.

    Thanks, everyone, for all the good software. Let's extract the best from the year to come.

3 Best Arch-based Linux Distributions for Everyday Desktop Usage

Here I’ve created a list of the 3 best Arch-based user-friendly Linux distributions that you should try out. Arch Linux is a rolling release, bleeding edge operating system used mostly by advanced Linux users. From installing to managing, Arch Linux lets you handle everything, giving you all the power and control you’ll ever need. This is probably one of the reasons why Arch has a cult following in the Linux community. Unfortunately, Arch comes with its drawbacks in the form of the complicated installation procedure, for example. You will need also to use command line more than any other distribution. So you really want to use Arch Linux, but you are a little bit scared about its complexity? Well, then give Arch a try from a different angle. While Arch Linux itself isn’t a good pick for beginners, a lot of the distributions based on it are definitely very user-friendly. Here is a list of the 3 best Arch-based distributions to check out. Read more

Videos: MakuluLinux, Zorin OS, and Secutity Stuff

  • MakuluLinux Shift Gen 2 Ubuntu

    Today we are looking at MakuluLinux Shift Gen 2 Ubuntu. It is based on Ubuntu 21.10, Linux Kernel 5.11, and uses about 1.6GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Zorin OS 16 Lite overview | Breathe new life into your old and low-spec computers - Invidious
  • Enterprise Linux Security Episode 12 - An Inside Job? - Invidious

    Earlier this year, Ubiquiti allegedly suffered a breach, which seemed to reinforce the hesitation some customers have with using the UniFi platform, given that it has a cloud-connected controller. Now, months later, an unexpected bombshell was dropped - it looks like the company wasn't compromised by an outside attacker after all, recent developments seem to point to the whole fiasco being an inside job!

  • Enterprise Linux Security Episode 13 - Log4Shell - Invidious

    The Log4Shell vulnerability is making its rounds all over security news sites, and with good reason - it's quite easy to execute. In this episode, Jay and Joao discuss the vulnerability that exists within log4j, as well as some ways to keep your server safe.

  • The Log4Shell Vulnerability, and CrowdSec's Community Response - Invidious

    TheLog4Shell vulnerability is taking the Internet by storm, and it's already being used for real-world attacks. In this video, Jay discusses the details around Log4Shell vulnerability in Log4j, and also CrowdSec's community-based response to the situation.

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (log4j), openSUSE (chromium, log4j, netdata, and nextcloud), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, log4j, openssl, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), Slackware (httpd), SUSE (xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (firefox).

Vulkan Leftovers

  • LLVM's HIPSPV Coming Together For AMD HIP To SPIR-V For OpenCL Execution - Phoronix

    Last week I wrote about the interesting HIPSPV back-end for LLVM to take AMD HIP code -- which generally starts off as NVIDIA CUDA code to begin with before the HIP-ification -- and to be able to output that from the LLVM compiler stack as the SPIR-V intermediate representation used across OpenCL and Vulkan drivers. The goal with this is to be able to take AMD HIP code and ultimately be able to run it on Intel graphics processors but potentially other vendors/drivers too given the vendor-neutral SPIR-V. More of that HIPSPV work is now hitting mainline LLVM.

  • Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Now Works On Android - Phoronix

    The open-source Broadcom "V3DV" Vulkan driver within Mesa that is most notably used by the Raspberry Pi can now run on Android. For those making use of Google's Android on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer as an alternative to conventional Linux distributions, V3DV can now work there too for providing Vulkan API support. This support now upstream in Mesa was based on earlier work by Android-RPi and Lineage-RPi developers. Some of this Android-specific support code was based as well on the open-source Intel "ANV" and Qualcomm "TURNIP" Mesa Vulkan drivers too.

  • Vulkan 1.2.203 Released With Many Documentation Updates, New Extensions

    Vulkan 1.2.203 is out with many fixes/updates to the specification documentation to end out the year as well as introducing three new extensions. For being just another two-week update to the Vulkan API, Vulkan 1.2.203 does come with a large number of fixes/clarifications -- 11 changes stemming from internal issues and another five public GitHub issues.

Android Leftovers

