today's howtos
-
ssh authentication using FIDO/U2F hardware authenticators
From OpenSSH 8.2 release it supports authentication using FIDO/U2F. These tokens are required to implement the ECDSA-P256 "ecdsa-sk" key type, but some (say Yubikey) also supports Ed25519 (ed25519-sk) keys. In this example I am using a Yubikey 5.
I am going to generate a non-discoverable key on the card itself. Means along with the card, we will also have a key on disk, and one will need both to authenticate. If someone steals you Yubikey, they will not be able to login just via that.
-
Install Arduino Software (IDE) on Linux - TREND OCEANS
Arduino is open-source by design, meaning anyone can use this board architecture to design their own custom-made Arduino. It is used to create a device that can interact with the environment using sensors and actuators.
Millions of boards are sold to big industries and factories every year to automate environment relative tasks. These include checking room temperature, delivering equipment using an IR sensor, etc.
-
Commands to Check your Linux Kernel Version - buildVirtual
What version of Linux am I running? Have you ever been staring at a CLI prompt wondering how to check what version of Linux or which Kernel version you are running on your Linux system? If so, read on, as we will go through a bunch of commands to show you how to get this information.
-
What Is SSH Tunneling and How Does It Work? - ByteXD
In this tutorial we’ll explain how to use SSH port forwarding and create a secure tunnel over the network, i.e., SSH Tunneling.
Have you ever used a VPN (Virtual Private Network)? We use VPN to access regionally restricted contents, secure browsing, and many more.
VPN allows public internet users to connect to a private network and browse the internet as if they (public users) were on the private network.
Thus, it is called a “Virtual” Private Network.
On the other hand, SSH (Secure Shell) is a protocol that uses the client-server communication model to provide a secure channel for operating network services.
SSH provides encryption and can secure any network services over an unsecured network.
When we hear about SSH, we generally think of it as being a tool used for remote login and command execution.
However, SSH can be used in many ways other than this – transfer files, forward local or remote ports (used as a tunnel), etc.
-
Let it snow '21 - Et tu, Cthulhu
Amidst the holidays that perhaps aren't turning out exactly as hoped, one can take comfort in small tokens of continuity – like the fact that xsnow is still being actively maintained.
Thanks, everyone, for all the good software. Let's extract the best from the year to come.
-
- 394 reads
