Kernel: AMD, Alibaba, and IBM
Linux 5.17 Will Add Ethernet Support For AMD Yellow Carp (Rembrandt)
AMD's Yellow Carp enablement has been going back to early summer for this next-generation APU that is better known as Rembrandt for the Ryzen 6000 mobile series. While there has already been the graphics support to land, sensor support, and various other functionality, only coming now with the next kernel cycle will be Ethernet support.
Coming seemingly late compared to the other Rembrandt / Yellow Carp feature code introduced prior cycles is now having Ethernet support, especially with wired network connectivity still rather important to many users. This Yellow Carp Ethernet support doesn't require some shiny new driver either but is being added onto the existing and-xgbe driver. As well, Yellow Carp uses an existing PCI ID (0x14b5) but requires a few changes for properly supporting.
AVX-Optimized SM3 Hashing For The Linux Kernel Nets Up To 38% Improvement - Phoronix
An Alibaba engineer is proposing a standalone SM3 crypto library within the Linux kernel and with optimizations for x86_64 AVX usage nets up to a 38% performance improvement for this crypto algorithm.
SM3 is another Chinese hashing function standard for digital signatures and other use-cases similar to SHA256 and part of the Chinese Commercial Cryptography suite. There has been SM3 hashing code in the Linux kernel since 2017 as well as support within Arm's TrustZone CryptoCell "CCREE" driver.
Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate - Phoronix
It was just over one week ago the systemd 250 release candidate was issued (along with a brown paper bag 250-rc2 fix-up release). Systemd 250 has a ton of changes for this init system and more while today systemd 250-rc3 was released with yet more changes in tow.
Besides fixes and other maintenance items in systemd 250-rc3, more minor feature work has continued to land during the release candidate phase.
FreeBSD jails made simple using BastilleBSD
I wish I had BastilleBSD twenty years ago. I had a part-time sysadmin job - running web servers. PHP started to become popular by the turn of the century. Using jails on FreeBSD seemed to be a safe environment to run PHP-enabled web servers. However, there were no tools yet to work with jails. I had to write many scripts to build and update jails.
3 Best Arch-based Linux Distributions for Everyday Desktop Usage
Here I’ve created a list of the 3 best Arch-based user-friendly Linux distributions that you should try out. Arch Linux is a rolling release, bleeding edge operating system used mostly by advanced Linux users. From installing to managing, Arch Linux lets you handle everything, giving you all the power and control you’ll ever need. This is probably one of the reasons why Arch has a cult following in the Linux community. Unfortunately, Arch comes with its drawbacks in the form of the complicated installation procedure, for example. You will need also to use command line more than any other distribution. So you really want to use Arch Linux, but you are a little bit scared about its complexity? Well, then give Arch a try from a different angle. While Arch Linux itself isn’t a good pick for beginners, a lot of the distributions based on it are definitely very user-friendly. Here is a list of the 3 best Arch-based distributions to check out.
Videos: MakuluLinux, Zorin OS, and Secutity Stuff
Vulkan Leftovers
