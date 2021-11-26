Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: AMD, Alibaba, and IBM

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of December 2021 09:23:14 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Linux 5.17 Will Add Ethernet Support For AMD Yellow Carp (Rembrandt)

    AMD's Yellow Carp enablement has been going back to early summer for this next-generation APU that is better known as Rembrandt for the Ryzen 6000 mobile series. While there has already been the graphics support to land, sensor support, and various other functionality, only coming now with the next kernel cycle will be Ethernet support.

    Coming seemingly late compared to the other Rembrandt / Yellow Carp feature code introduced prior cycles is now having Ethernet support, especially with wired network connectivity still rather important to many users. This Yellow Carp Ethernet support doesn't require some shiny new driver either but is being added onto the existing and-xgbe driver. As well, Yellow Carp uses an existing PCI ID (0x14b5) but requires a few changes for properly supporting.

  • AVX-Optimized SM3 Hashing For The Linux Kernel Nets Up To 38% Improvement - Phoronix

    An Alibaba engineer is proposing a standalone SM3 crypto library within the Linux kernel and with optimizations for x86_64 AVX usage nets up to a 38% performance improvement for this crypto algorithm.

    SM3 is another Chinese hashing function standard for digital signatures and other use-cases similar to SHA256 and part of the Chinese Commercial Cryptography suite. There has been SM3 hashing code in the Linux kernel since 2017 as well as support within Arm's TrustZone CryptoCell "CCREE" driver.

  • Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate - Phoronix

    It was just over one week ago the systemd 250 release candidate was issued (along with a brown paper bag 250-rc2 fix-up release). Systemd 250 has a ton of changes for this init system and more while today systemd 250-rc3 was released with yet more changes in tow.

    Besides fixes and other maintenance items in systemd 250-rc3, more minor feature work has continued to land during the release candidate phase.

»

More in Tux Machines

FreeBSD jails made simple using BastilleBSD

I wish I had BastilleBSD twenty years ago. I had a part-time sysadmin job - running web servers. PHP started to become popular by the turn of the century. Using jails on FreeBSD seemed to be a safe environment to run PHP-enabled web servers. However, there were no tools yet to work with jails. I had to write many scripts to build and update jails. Read more

3 Best Arch-based Linux Distributions for Everyday Desktop Usage

Here I’ve created a list of the 3 best Arch-based user-friendly Linux distributions that you should try out. Arch Linux is a rolling release, bleeding edge operating system used mostly by advanced Linux users. From installing to managing, Arch Linux lets you handle everything, giving you all the power and control you’ll ever need. This is probably one of the reasons why Arch has a cult following in the Linux community. Unfortunately, Arch comes with its drawbacks in the form of the complicated installation procedure, for example. You will need also to use command line more than any other distribution. So you really want to use Arch Linux, but you are a little bit scared about its complexity? Well, then give Arch a try from a different angle. While Arch Linux itself isn’t a good pick for beginners, a lot of the distributions based on it are definitely very user-friendly. Here is a list of the 3 best Arch-based distributions to check out. Read more

Videos: MakuluLinux, Zorin OS, and Secutity Stuff

  • MakuluLinux Shift Gen 2 Ubuntu

    Today we are looking at MakuluLinux Shift Gen 2 Ubuntu. It is based on Ubuntu 21.10, Linux Kernel 5.11, and uses about 1.6GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Zorin OS 16 Lite overview | Breathe new life into your old and low-spec computers - Invidious
  • Enterprise Linux Security Episode 12 - An Inside Job? - Invidious

    Earlier this year, Ubiquiti allegedly suffered a breach, which seemed to reinforce the hesitation some customers have with using the UniFi platform, given that it has a cloud-connected controller. Now, months later, an unexpected bombshell was dropped - it looks like the company wasn't compromised by an outside attacker after all, recent developments seem to point to the whole fiasco being an inside job!

  • Enterprise Linux Security Episode 13 - Log4Shell - Invidious

    The Log4Shell vulnerability is making its rounds all over security news sites, and with good reason - it's quite easy to execute. In this episode, Jay and Joao discuss the vulnerability that exists within log4j, as well as some ways to keep your server safe.

  • The Log4Shell Vulnerability, and CrowdSec's Community Response - Invidious

    TheLog4Shell vulnerability is taking the Internet by storm, and it's already being used for real-world attacks. In this video, Jay discusses the details around Log4Shell vulnerability in Log4j, and also CrowdSec's community-based response to the situation.

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (log4j), openSUSE (chromium, log4j, netdata, and nextcloud), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, log4j, openssl, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), Slackware (httpd), SUSE (xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (firefox).

Vulkan Leftovers

  • LLVM's HIPSPV Coming Together For AMD HIP To SPIR-V For OpenCL Execution - Phoronix

    Last week I wrote about the interesting HIPSPV back-end for LLVM to take AMD HIP code -- which generally starts off as NVIDIA CUDA code to begin with before the HIP-ification -- and to be able to output that from the LLVM compiler stack as the SPIR-V intermediate representation used across OpenCL and Vulkan drivers. The goal with this is to be able to take AMD HIP code and ultimately be able to run it on Intel graphics processors but potentially other vendors/drivers too given the vendor-neutral SPIR-V. More of that HIPSPV work is now hitting mainline LLVM.

  • Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Now Works On Android - Phoronix

    The open-source Broadcom "V3DV" Vulkan driver within Mesa that is most notably used by the Raspberry Pi can now run on Android. For those making use of Google's Android on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer as an alternative to conventional Linux distributions, V3DV can now work there too for providing Vulkan API support. This support now upstream in Mesa was based on earlier work by Android-RPi and Lineage-RPi developers. Some of this Android-specific support code was based as well on the open-source Intel "ANV" and Qualcomm "TURNIP" Mesa Vulkan drivers too.

  • Vulkan 1.2.203 Released With Many Documentation Updates, New Extensions

    Vulkan 1.2.203 is out with many fixes/updates to the specification documentation to end out the year as well as introducing three new extensions. For being just another two-week update to the Vulkan API, Vulkan 1.2.203 does come with a large number of fixes/clarifications -- 11 changes stemming from internal issues and another five public GitHub issues.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6