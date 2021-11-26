Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Looking at Fedora Linux 33 bugs
At Nest, I delivered a talk called “Exploring Our Bugs“. But a single snapshot isn’t very useful. Building on the work there, let’s make this a regular thing. With the recent Fedora Linux 33 end-of-life, I’ve added F33 bugs to the bug exploration notebook. Here’s a few of my key findings.
Red Hat Developer roundup: Best of December 2021
Welcome to our monthly recap of all the articles published in December 2021! This month's highlights include two quick guides for developers looking to integrate their favorite tools with Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, an elegant process for performance testing microservices on Kubernetes, a Quarkus developer's guide to Java 17 language features, and more.
Download CentOS Stream 9 ISO or Cloud Image files - Linux Shout
The next major release from CentOS Stream is here, this successor of CentOS 8 will give us a glimpse of what lies ahead in RHEL 9 for users. Here are the links to download the CentOS 9 Stream ISO Images.
CentOS Stream is designed as a continuous delivery distribution to provide every single stable version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It is because to make the Red Hat better and bug-free the company decided to repurpose CentOS as an upstream for its enterprise distribution. Which earlier was a downstream stable replica of RHEL and was popular among the server users because of the stability.
However, as per the announcement, the packages before including in the CentOS stream will go through several series of automated and manual tests and checks to ensure that the strict standards for inclusion in RHEL are met.
Also, the updates in the unreleased minor version of RHEL will be the same as the ones published in the Stream, in short, the main key of having CentOS stream by the company is to make RedHat more stable and robust.
Well, this rolling release system is based on Fedora 34 and forms the basis of the upcoming RHEL 9 (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). The latter has been in beta since the beginning of November.
Should you contribute open data to OpenStreetMap for free?
Facebook uses OSM world wide. They do a lot of quality-assurance (QA) work on OSM data as they were burned by a malicious user changing the name of New York City to Jewtroplis. As part of their work they now release a dataset called Daylight. Daylight is basically OSM data (+ other Open Data, like the Bing buildings) delayed with QA tests. They employ nobody in the OSM community. Amazon do a lot of work globally to help their delivery drivers, mainly by mapping new residential roads and driveways. They employ nobody in the OSM community. Ordnance Survey, the National mapping agency in Great Britain (GB), now uses OSM for all data outside of GB, and some data inside. Comically, some of the OSM data they use inside GB is because they couldn’t agree on a licensing agreement with themselves. They employ nobody in the OSM community. [...] I’ve been working on a Places dataset by scraping Linked Data and Microdata from first party websites. But due to issues with the source data going off spec means I basically have to write some code for each site anyway. Plus, I don’t have the resources to do a large scale web crawl to find independent shop websites. And even then, this data is probably covered by Database rights in the UK and European Union so it can’t be used in OSM without the data owners permission. It’s surprisingly hard to get companies to give you permission to copy data from there website, it’s basically free advertising for them, but they are still reluctant. In the UK we’ve reached a mid-point, we use the dataset for QA, and to identify areas that need an independent survey to collect missing data. Depending on the interpretation of Database rights, even that may be infringing.
Kernel: AMD, Alibaba, and IBM
today's howtos
FreeBSD jails made simple using BastilleBSD
I wish I had BastilleBSD twenty years ago. I had a part-time sysadmin job - running web servers. PHP started to become popular by the turn of the century. Using jails on FreeBSD seemed to be a safe environment to run PHP-enabled web servers. However, there were no tools yet to work with jails. I had to write many scripts to build and update jails.
