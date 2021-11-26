Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSMC 0.2.6 on CRAN: Compiler Update
A new maintenance RcppSMC release 0.2.6 arrived at CRAN yesterday. It chiefly updates the code to comply with g++-11 which default to C++17 – which brings us std::data(). And if one is not careful, as we weren’t in three files, this can clash with other uses of data as I tweeted a good week ago. Otherwise some JSS URLs now sport the preferred shorter doi form.
RcppSMC provides Rcpp-based bindings to R for the Sequential Monte Carlo Template Classes (SMCTC) by Adam Johansen described in his JSS article. Sequential Monte Carlo is also referred to as Particle Filter in some contexts. The package features the Google Summer of Code work by Leah South in 2017, and by Ilya Zarubin in 2021.
Heaptrack v1.3.0 Release - KDAB
Version 1.3.0 of the KDE Heaptrack project was just released by KDAB’s Milian Wolff.
Heaptrack is a heap memory profiler on Linux-based operating systems. It can help you find hotspots that need to be optimized for reducing memory usage, memory leaks, allocation hotspots, and temporary allocations.
Included in this release is a special new feature that NetworkRADIUS.com hired KDAB to develop: support for custom suppression files, including support for per-application embedded default suppression lists. This can be done by the same API that is already used by LSAN: __lsan_default_suppressions. KDAB is always more than happy to make improvements to products for their customers. And this change even made it into the very next release! Thanks to NetworkRADIUS.com for bringing this forward.
This release also brings you filtering by time ranges. All you have to do to filter by time range is select a range of time and right click. The ability to see the difference between the two time points that results from this action is a very helpful new feature in the workflow of the heap memory analysis.
802.11ah WiFi HaLow development board to launch for $99 (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
When 802.11.ah WiFi operating in the 900 MHz frequency range for low-power long-range communication was announced in 2014, then named WiFi HaLow in 2016, I naively assumed it would soon compete against other LPWAN standards like LoRaWAN or Sigfox.
However, over the next few years, we did not see much interest in the wireless standard. But it may be picking up now, as Gateworks recently announced a Newracom NRC7292 based 802.11ah WiFi HaLow Mini PCIe module for their Arm Linux SBC’s, and a company called Teledatics is about to launch Halo TD-XPAH 802.11ah Hallow development board featuring an AzureWave AW-HM482 module.
Jonathan Dowland: Vim plugins by Tim Pope
I've been using Vim as my main text editor for 18 years, but for most of that time I've been using something very close to the default configuration: my vimrc contained not much more than preferences for indentation and how to visually indicate white space characters like tabs. Last but not least, I've used a single colour scheme for most of that time: Zenburn.
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
Mold 1.0 is a production-ready, high-speed linker alternative to GNU's Gold or LLVM's LLD that currently is supported on Linux systems and written by the original LLD author.
Rui Ueyama who previously spearheaded LLD as the LLVM linker has been recently designing Mold. Mold 1.0 marks the project's first stable and production-ready release. Mold 1.0 doesn't add any shiny new linker features over LLD or Gold, but that it's much faster. Currently Linux systems are supported while plans are underway to extend the linker to macOS followed by Windows.
Zstd 1.5.1 Released With Even More Performance Improvements - Phoronix
Zstandard 1.5.1 is now available as the latest release of this widely-used data compression algorithm backed by Facebook that delivers on great performance. With the new release, performance is even better.
REST vs SOAP: What's the Difference between REST API and SOAP API?
In this article, we have discussed difference between REST API and SOAP API. Comparing REST vs SOAP API, REST works with plain text, JSON, XML and HTML whereas SOAP work only with XML formats. Moreover, SOAP API needs more bandwidth for its usage whereas REST API doesn’t need much bandwidth.
The Origins of C
C has influenced the shape of almost every programming language developed since the 1980s, says Richard Jensen.
In this article, Jensen offers a brief look at the language’s history, which begins in England with a colleague of Alan Turing and a program that played checkers.
QStringView Diaries: QAnyStringView - A Variant String-View
In Qt, the vast majority of strings are held in QString objects, and most functions take strings by const QString& and return by QString. This works fine in practice, because QString is so readily created from string literals that for the most part, you don't need to pay attention. The compiler will helpfully convert string literals to QString when calling such functions. It doesn't convert std::string, nor even std::u16string, but who cares about those?
Qt for MCUs 2.0 released
A new major update of Qt for MCUs is now available. Download version 2.0 to benefit from the many improvements we have made based on your feedback in the last two years. Qt for MCUs 2.0 also includes new features such as text rendering in any language, new APIs for management and optimizations of graphical resources, and more.
Should you contribute open data to OpenStreetMap for free?
Facebook uses OSM world wide. They do a lot of quality-assurance (QA) work on OSM data as they were burned by a malicious user changing the name of New York City to Jewtroplis. As part of their work they now release a dataset called Daylight. Daylight is basically OSM data (+ other Open Data, like the Bing buildings) delayed with QA tests. They employ nobody in the OSM community. Amazon do a lot of work globally to help their delivery drivers, mainly by mapping new residential roads and driveways. They employ nobody in the OSM community. Ordnance Survey, the National mapping agency in Great Britain (GB), now uses OSM for all data outside of GB, and some data inside. Comically, some of the OSM data they use inside GB is because they couldn’t agree on a licensing agreement with themselves. They employ nobody in the OSM community. [...] I’ve been working on a Places dataset by scraping Linked Data and Microdata from first party websites. But due to issues with the source data going off spec means I basically have to write some code for each site anyway. Plus, I don’t have the resources to do a large scale web crawl to find independent shop websites. And even then, this data is probably covered by Database rights in the UK and European Union so it can’t be used in OSM without the data owners permission. It’s surprisingly hard to get companies to give you permission to copy data from there website, it’s basically free advertising for them, but they are still reluctant. In the UK we’ve reached a mid-point, we use the dataset for QA, and to identify areas that need an independent survey to collect missing data. Depending on the interpretation of Database rights, even that may be infringing.
Kernel: AMD, Alibaba, and IBM
today's howtos
FreeBSD jails made simple using BastilleBSD
I wish I had BastilleBSD twenty years ago. I had a part-time sysadmin job - running web servers. PHP started to become popular by the turn of the century. Using jails on FreeBSD seemed to be a safe environment to run PHP-enabled web servers. However, there were no tools yet to work with jails. I had to write many scripts to build and update jails.
Recent comments
