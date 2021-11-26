10GbE shows up on Linux router board and M.2 module
Wallys announced a “DR8072 V01” router board that runs Linux on a 2.2GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ8072A and offers 802.11ax, mini-PCIe, 4x GbE, and 10GbE SFP and copper ports. Meanwhile, Innodisk unveiled the world’s first 10GbE M.2 module.
Over the last year we have seen 2.5GbE and to a lesser extent 10GbE ports extend their reach in embedded systems. Now, Wallys (or Wally’s) has announced a Linux router board with dual 10GbE ports and Innodisk has announced the Linux-compatible “EGPL-T10,” which it bills as the world’s first 10GbE M.2 module (see farther below).
Wallys’ DR8072 V01 board follows its DR8072A, which similarly runs OpenWrt and other Linux distributions on the 2.2GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ8072A. The SoC is equipped with dual-band, 4×4 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) for 8x streams at up to 2475 Mbps. The main difference in the boards is that the new V01 model provides dual 10GbE ports instead of dual 2.5GbE ports
GTK4ifying Settings
It took a long time, and massive amounts of energy and sweat and blood, but as of last week, Settings is finally ported to GTK4 and uses libadwaita for platform integration. This was by far the biggest application I’ve ported to GTK4. In total, around 330 files needed to be either rewritten or at least modified as part of the porting process. It also required GTK4 ports of some dependencies, like gnome-desktop, libnma, and colord-gtk.
William Lachance: Leaving Mozilla
I’ve decided to leave Mozilla as an employee: my last day will be December 31st, 2021. It’s hard to overstate the impact Mozilla has had on my life over the last ten years. In particular, I’m grateful for all the interactions I’ve had with the community: the opportunity to build technology for the public good with people around the world was unique and I’m really going to miss it. Looking back over the past 10 years, I’m feeling pretty good about the impact I had through building better developer and data tooling: mozregression, Perfherder, Iodide and the Glean Dictionary stand out as particular highlights. Thanks to everyone who worked on those things with me! I am because we are. Also: Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – December 2021
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
RapidDisk 8.0.0 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
