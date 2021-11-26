today's howtos
Using Admission Controllers to Detect Container Drift at Runtime | Kubernetes
At Box, we use Kubernetes (K8s) to manage hundreds of micro-services that enable Box to stream data at a petabyte scale. When it comes to the deployment process, we run kube-applier as part of the GitOps workflows with declarative configuration and automated deployment. Developers declare their K8s apps manifest into a Git repository that requires code reviews and automatic checks to pass, before any changes can get merged and applied inside our K8s clusters. With kubectl exec and other similar commands, however, developers are able to directly interact with running containers and alter them from their deployed state. This interaction could then subvert the change control and code review processes that are enforced in our CI/CD pipelines. Further, it allows such impacted containers to continue receiving traffic long-term in production.
To solve this problem, we developed our own K8s component called kube-exec-controller along with its corresponding kubectl plugin. They function together in detecting and terminating potentially mutated containers (caused by interactive kubectl commands), as well as revealing the interaction events directly to the target Pods for better visibility.
Stupid RCU Tricks: Removing CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal
The CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ Kconfig option was added many years ago to improve energy efficiency for systems having significant numbers of short bursts of idle time. Prior to the addition of CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ, RCU would insist on keeping a given idle CPU's scheduling-clock tick enabled until all of that CPU's RCU callbacks had been invoked. On certain types of battery-powered embedded systems, these few additional scheduling-clock ticks would consume up to 40% of the battery lifetime. The people working on such systems were not amused, and were not shy about letting me know of their dissatisfaction with RCU's life choices. Please note that “letting me know” did not take the form of flaming me on LKML. Instead, they called me on the telephone and yelled at me.
Given that history, why on earth would I even be thinking about removing CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ, let alone queuing a patch series intended for the v5.17 merge window???
The reason is that everyone I know of who builds their kernels with CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ=y also boots those systems with each and every CPU designated as a rcu_nocbs CPU. With this combination, CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ=y is doing nothing but placing a never-taken branch in the fastpath to and from idle. Such systems should therefore run slightly faster and with slightly better battery lifetime if their kernels were instead built with CONFIG_RCU_FAST_NO_HZ=n, which would get rid of that never-taken branch.
BE CAREFUL WITH find + delete – find . -delete -name vs find . -name -delete
one neat function of find, it that what it found can be passed to another function for further processing.
Nextcloud - Unable to Open Photos Library — Firstyear's blog-a-log
It seems that Nextcloud is not sandboxed which means that macos enforces stricter permissions on what this can or can not access, which is what prevented the photos library from syncing.
How to compress PNG image file in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
PNG or Portable Network Graphics is an image file format meant to replace GIF.
PNG utilizes lossless image compression, which results in high-quality images though sometimes they can be relatively big.
Also if you have a lot of images, and want to compress them without losing its original quality There are plenty of GUI applications available which will help you to optimize the images.
Here are two simple command line utilities to optimize images and they are:
PNGquant and OptiPNG are programs that optimize PNG images to smaller size without losing any information or their original quality.
How to install Runescape on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Runescape on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to quickly back up and restore a database with phpMyAdmin - TechRepublic
Many of your business processes depend on databases. Should one of those databases fail, your workflow could come to a standstill. That would cost you money, an outcome you certainly do not want.
To avoid that, you need to back up those databases. I've already walked you through the process of doing so from the command line. This is most definitely a technique you should know. But there might be times when you want to work with a bit more efficiency, such as by way of a web-based GUI like phpMyAdmin. That, my friends, is exactly what I'm going to show you today.
After you read how easy this is, you might never go back to the terminal for this task.
Let's get to work.
How to install Nvidia graphics drivers on Pop_OS
If a web-based GUI is better suited to your admin skills, Jack Wallen wants to show you how to back up and restore your MySQL/MariaDB databases with one of the easiest tools on the market.
How to upgrade to Pop_OS 21.10
Pop_OS 21.10 is here! It comes with great new features like a brand new application launcher, Gnome Shell version 40, and many other things. In this guide, we’ll go over how to upgrade your system to the new Pop_OS 21.10.
GTK4ifying Settings
It took a long time, and massive amounts of energy and sweat and blood, but as of last week, Settings is finally ported to GTK4 and uses libadwaita for platform integration. This was by far the biggest application I’ve ported to GTK4. In total, around 330 files needed to be either rewritten or at least modified as part of the porting process. It also required GTK4 ports of some dependencies, like gnome-desktop, libnma, and colord-gtk.
William Lachance: Leaving Mozilla
I’ve decided to leave Mozilla as an employee: my last day will be December 31st, 2021. It’s hard to overstate the impact Mozilla has had on my life over the last ten years. In particular, I’m grateful for all the interactions I’ve had with the community: the opportunity to build technology for the public good with people around the world was unique and I’m really going to miss it. Looking back over the past 10 years, I’m feeling pretty good about the impact I had through building better developer and data tooling: mozregression, Perfherder, Iodide and the Glean Dictionary stand out as particular highlights. Thanks to everyone who worked on those things with me! I am because we are. Also: Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – December 2021
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
RapidDisk 8.0.0 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
