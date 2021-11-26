Programming Leftovers
Joey Hess: Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day
Happy solstice, and happy Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day!
After my inventory of my code today, I have decided it's time to pass on moreutils to someone new.
This project remains interesting to people, including me. People still send patches, which are easy to deal with. Taking up basic maintenance of this package will be easy for you, if you feel like stepping forward.
[...]
The other reason it's less appealing to me is that unix tools as a whole are less appealing to me now. Now, as a functional programmer, I can get excited about actual general-purpose functional tools. And these are well curated and collected and can be shown to fit because the math says they do. Even a tiny Haskell function like this is really very interesting in how something so maximally trivial is actually usable in so many contexts.
Vanessa Christopher: Everybody Struggles
Before Outreachy I did not have the slightest idea of what packaging was all about as a matter of fact it was completely new to me.
stop defining feature-test macros in your code – Ariadne's Space
If there is any change in the C world I would like to see in 2022, it would be the abolition of #define _GNU_SOURCE. In many cases, defining this macro in C code can have harmful side effects ranging from subtle breakage to miscompilation, because of how feature-test macros work.
OpenBLAS 0.3.19 Released With Alder Lake & Sapphire Rapids Detection
OpenBLAS as the popular, open-source BLAS (Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms) library implementation posted its newest release on Sunday.
OpenBLAS 0.3.19 is the new release and brings CPU ID detection for the recently released Intel Alder Lake desktop processors, support for upcoming Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids", and more:
- Intel CPU detection for Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids. On the Sapphire Rapids front is also an optimized SB-GEMM kernel.
Ravgeet Dhillon: Create an App Information Component in Nuxt
You must have seen multiple apps which show the app’s information like app version and last updated at time in their footers or via a floating action button. In this tutorial, you’ll learn to create a component to show such kind of information in a Nuxt app.
[...]
That’s it! You have successfully implemented an app information component in your Nuxt app. In the same way, you can add things like Changelog, What’s New, and more to your app by taking the help of publicRuntimeConfig in a Nuxt app.
CI/CD platforms: How to choose the right continuous integration and delivery system for your business - TechRepublic
Continuous integration and continuous delivery have become mainstays in the development scene in the past few years, making them nearly a requirement for most development workflows. In recent years, new players have come into the market and brought new workflows and platforms to enable additional steps, automated testing and even automated deployment into the mix.
[...]
In the software development life cycle, developers push code into a Distributed Version Control System such as GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket or some other platform on a self-hosted system or other system. A continuous integration platform sits in between this, looking for changes pushed into the DVCS and executes builds on the codebase when certain triggers are met. Continuous integration triggers could be based around individual code pushes to a particular branch, merge of code from a pull request or based on a time-based schedule (nightly builds, weekly builds, etc.).
The continuous delivery aspect of CI/CD allows software teams to easily and safely get builds into production environments by building code, testing the code and then getting those build artifacts into the production environment. With continuous delivery, builds are typically triggered manually or on a time-based schedule, tests suites are run and results are reported if there are any issues with the code; then afterward, artifacts are made available to ship into a production environment.
Writing a SNES assembler compiler/disassembler - Day 3
When starting implementing the compiler part of this. I noticed that the grammar does not actually really work, especially if you introduce new lines. If I parse a file with 3 instructions, we catch the \n sometime and the asm-comment token is too greedy.
Let's change the ws rule to only capture horizontal blank (space and tab) and introduce an eol token, this makes the grammar more clear on what we are working on also.
PDL 2.063_01 released
There have been a couple of developments in PDL since the last announcement on here I could find, from 2013. To hypersummarise: 64-bit indexing, native complex number support, automatic pthreading using all available CPU cores, faster installation thanks to parallel-building, memory-mapped data, repository hosted on GitHub, easy to use "with" Inline.
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 21 – Santa Claus is Rakuing Along
Making a transect into a point and circle
Another way to describe a straight-line transect is with its midway point plus the radius of a circle which includes the whole of the transect. In the Darwin Core scheme for recording biological data, that midway point is at decimalLatitude and decimalLongitude, and the circle's radius, or half the length of the transect, is the coordinateUncertaintyInMeters.
Given the LINESTRING WKT for a transect, you can calculate the midway point and half the transect length in a single AWK command, as explained below.
GTK4ifying Settings
It took a long time, and massive amounts of energy and sweat and blood, but as of last week, Settings is finally ported to GTK4 and uses libadwaita for platform integration. This was by far the biggest application I’ve ported to GTK4. In total, around 330 files needed to be either rewritten or at least modified as part of the porting process. It also required GTK4 ports of some dependencies, like gnome-desktop, libnma, and colord-gtk.
William Lachance: Leaving Mozilla
I’ve decided to leave Mozilla as an employee: my last day will be December 31st, 2021. It’s hard to overstate the impact Mozilla has had on my life over the last ten years. In particular, I’m grateful for all the interactions I’ve had with the community: the opportunity to build technology for the public good with people around the world was unique and I’m really going to miss it. Looking back over the past 10 years, I’m feeling pretty good about the impact I had through building better developer and data tooling: mozregression, Perfherder, Iodide and the Glean Dictionary stand out as particular highlights. Thanks to everyone who worked on those things with me! I am because we are. Also: Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – December 2021
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
RapidDisk 8.0.0 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
