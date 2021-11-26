Language Selection

Free Software Leftovers

Software

  • The curl year 2021 | daniel.haxx.se

    I’m saving my bigger summary for curl’s 24th birthday in March, but when reaching the end of a calendar year it feels natural and even fun to look back and highlight some of the things we accomplished and what happened during this particular lap around the sun. I decided to pick five areas to highlight.

  • Developer creates ‘Quite OK Image Format’ that beats PNGs • The Register

    A developer named Dominic Szablewski has given the world a new file format with a splendid name: the Quite OK Image Format (QOI).

    The file format might be better than that. Szablewski explained that he decided the world needed a new image format because the likes of PNG, JPEG, MPEG, MOV and MP4 “burst with complexity at the seams.”

    “Every tiny aspect screams ‘design by consortium’,” he added, going on to lament the fact that most common codecs are old, closed, and “require huge libraries, are compute hungry and difficult to work with.”

  • The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 17 December 2021

    We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 714

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 714 for the week of December 12 – 18, 2021.

  • PostgreSQL Weekly News - December 19, 2021

    FOSDEM PGDay 2022 will be held on line, on Feb 5-6, 2022. https://fosdem.org/2022/

    A PostgreSQL Transition Guide, containing much hard-won wisdom, and available in French and English, has been published

    pgDay Paris 2022 will be held in Paris, France on March 24, 2022. The CfP is open through December 31, 2021 at midnight, Paris time.

    Citus Con, a virtual global developer event, is happening April 12-13, 2022. The CFP is now open.

GTK4ifying Settings

It took a long time, and massive amounts of energy and sweat and blood, but as of last week, Settings is finally ported to GTK4 and uses libadwaita for platform integration. This was by far the biggest application I’ve ported to GTK4. In total, around 330 files needed to be either rewritten or at least modified as part of the porting process. It also required GTK4 ports of some dependencies, like gnome-desktop, libnma, and colord-gtk. Read more

William Lachance: Leaving Mozilla

I’ve decided to leave Mozilla as an employee: my last day will be December 31st, 2021. It’s hard to overstate the impact Mozilla has had on my life over the last ten years. In particular, I’m grateful for all the interactions I’ve had with the community: the opportunity to build technology for the public good with people around the world was unique and I’m really going to miss it. Looking back over the past 10 years, I’m feeling pretty good about the impact I had through building better developer and data tooling: mozregression, Perfherder, Iodide and the Glean Dictionary stand out as particular highlights. Thanks to everyone who worked on those things with me! I am because we are. Read more Also: Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – December 2021

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • What sysadmins want to know about OpenShift and Kubernetes

    If I could summarize my philosophy of knowledge in the open source world, it would be "learn hard, share harder!" This idea drives me to give back to the community in appreciation for all it has provided me. [...] Kudos to our contributors who have gifted us with such excellent articles this year! As I said at the beginning of this article, "learn hard, share harder." Learn, benefit, use, and be inspired by these articles, so that you can share your knowledge with others, too.

  • Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending December 18

    Red Hat announced updates throughout its portfolio of application services. The modularity of the Red Hat Application Services portfolio contributes to a unified environment for application development, delivery, integration, and automation. The combination of the Quarkus platform with the connectivity capabilities of Apache Camel, the intelligent decisioning of Kogito, API management with Red Hat 3scale API Management, and the power of Red Hat OpenShift enables Java developers to fully embrace cloud-and Kubernetes-native development.

  • Hybrid work model: 4 tips for teams in 2022 [Ed: IBM says you are “IBM employee 100% of the time”. Today, from IBM: we keep you under control in the workplace and also at home]

    In 2022, the hybrid work model will be called, simply, "work." Until it’s the norm, teams will have growing pains making the adjustment. While there is no cookie-cutter approach for all people, roles, or projects, consider these tips to smooth the transition. [...] Use milestones and deadlines to gauge your team’s progress instead of tracking time. One challenge of remote work is “appearing” to be productive and present to the management team. However, measurement should not be seen as a punitive exercise to catch people out – it should guide employees toward completing their goals.

RapidDisk 8.0.0 now available

RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network. Read more

