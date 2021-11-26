Top 7 Best Rolling Release Linux Distributions
There are so many Linux distributions that can be divided into different categories based on their characteristics, features, intended user base and more. In this article, I’ll list some of the best rolling release Linux distributions.
Do you know what is a rolling release distro? These distros do not wait for six months or more to release a new version with newer versions of Linux kernel, desktop environment and other major software components. They update these components soon after they are released. You don’t have to upgrade your distribution from one major version to the next because your distribution keeps getting the upgrades on a regular basis.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rudder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The rudder is a free, open-source, and multi-platform tool that helps you to automate system configuration across large IT infrastructures. It helps you to manage your IT infrastructure by automating system configurations while ensuring visibility and control of your infrastructure. Rudder offers an outstanding web-based GUI that can help ease the burden on your IT staff a bit.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Rudder system configuration and auditing tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
When you own two data centers, thousands of physical servers, virtual machines and hosting for hundreds of thousands sites, Kubernetes can actually simplify the management of all these things. As practice has shown, by using Kubernetes, you can declaratively describe and manage not only applications, but also the infrastructure itself. I work for the largest Czech hosting provider WEDOS Internet a.s and today I'll show you two of my projects — Kubernetes-in-Kubernetes and Kubefarm.
With their help you can deploy a fully working Kubernetes cluster inside another Kubernetes using Helm in just a couple of commands. How and why?
Let me introduce you to how our infrastructure works. All our physical servers can be divided into two groups: control-plane and compute nodes. Control plane nodes are usually set up manually, have a stable OS installed, and designed to run all cluster services including Kubernetes control-plane. The main task of these nodes is to ensure the smooth operation of the cluster itself. Compute nodes do not have any operating system installed by default, instead they are booting the OS image over the network directly from the control plane nodes. Their work is to carry out the workload.
Suricata is a high-performance network IDS (Intrusion Detection System), IPS, and network security engine, developed by the OISF, this is an open-source application, so we will not have too many problems using it in our system.
Suricata works internally based on a set of externally developed rules to monitor network traffic and provide alerts to the system administrator when suspicious events occur.
So, Suricata is a great tool to protect our servers, and today you will learn how to use it.
You don’t look in the mouth of a given horse: Epic Games’ strategy of expanding its user base with free games is having an effect even on many die-hard Linux gamers. A good 150 games have already gathered in this way in the author’s Epic Games account.
In many cases, the collected games can also be played under Linux with the help of Wine, but a Linux version of the Epic Games Launcher is not in sight. Open source tools such as Heroic Games Launcher, Legendary or Lutris fill the gap. With the help of the compatibility layer Wine (or its Fork Proton), the tools pretend Windows games to have a suitable operating system environment.
Lutris brings many different platforms from GOG to Steam to retro emulators under one roof, but it is quite complex). Heroic Games Launcher and the underlying command line tool Legendary, on the other hand, have specialized in making Epic Games’ games run across platforms – on Linux, macOS and Windows.
RHEL Linux, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and CentOS systems are all familiar with the YUM package manager, which is used to easily search, download, install, and delete various targeted software packages. Also, we need the YUM package manager for frequent system updates that lead to recent and better OS versions.
Pop!_OS 21.10 was released and saw the introduction of GNOME 40, Linux kernel 5.15. This Pop!_OS release also introduces a New App Library, and a more excellent search window replaced the full-screen app menu and all the regular updates seen in Ubuntu 21.10 short-term release.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install Pop!_OS 21.10 on a fresh PC using a USB Bootable Disk.
In this article we are going to review some of the useful and frequently used Linux or Unix commands for Linux System Administrators that are used in their daily life.
This is not complete but it’s a compact list of commands to refer to when needed. Let us start one by one how we can use those commands with examples.
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.6 on CentOS 8 Stream.
Free Software Leftovers
-
I’m saving my bigger summary for curl’s 24th birthday in March, but when reaching the end of a calendar year it feels natural and even fun to look back and highlight some of the things we accomplished and what happened during this particular lap around the sun. I decided to pick five areas to highlight.
-
A developer named Dominic Szablewski has given the world a new file format with a splendid name: the Quite OK Image Format (QOI).
The file format might be better than that. Szablewski explained that he decided the world needed a new image format because the likes of PNG, JPEG, MPEG, MOV and MP4 “burst with complexity at the seams.”
“Every tiny aspect screams ‘design by consortium’,” he added, going on to lament the fact that most common codecs are old, closed, and “require huge libraries, are compute hungry and difficult to work with.”
-
We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 714 for the week of December 12 – 18, 2021.
-
FOSDEM PGDay 2022 will be held on line, on Feb 5-6, 2022. https://fosdem.org/2022/
A PostgreSQL Transition Guide, containing much hard-won wisdom, and available in French and English, has been published
pgDay Paris 2022 will be held in Paris, France on March 24, 2022. The CfP is open through December 31, 2021 at midnight, Paris time.
Citus Con, a virtual global developer event, is happening April 12-13, 2022. The CFP is now open.
Programming Leftovers
-
Happy solstice, and happy Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day!
After my inventory of my code today, I have decided it's time to pass on moreutils to someone new.
This project remains interesting to people, including me. People still send patches, which are easy to deal with. Taking up basic maintenance of this package will be easy for you, if you feel like stepping forward.
[...]
The other reason it's less appealing to me is that unix tools as a whole are less appealing to me now. Now, as a functional programmer, I can get excited about actual general-purpose functional tools. And these are well curated and collected and can be shown to fit because the math says they do. Even a tiny Haskell function like this is really very interesting in how something so maximally trivial is actually usable in so many contexts.
-
Before Outreachy I did not have the slightest idea of what packaging was all about as a matter of fact it was completely new to me.
-
If there is any change in the C world I would like to see in 2022, it would be the abolition of #define _GNU_SOURCE. In many cases, defining this macro in C code can have harmful side effects ranging from subtle breakage to miscompilation, because of how feature-test macros work.
-
OpenBLAS as the popular, open-source BLAS (Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms) library implementation posted its newest release on Sunday.
OpenBLAS 0.3.19 is the new release and brings CPU ID detection for the recently released Intel Alder Lake desktop processors, support for upcoming Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids", and more:
- Intel CPU detection for Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids. On the Sapphire Rapids front is also an optimized SB-GEMM kernel.
-
You must have seen multiple apps which show the app’s information like app version and last updated at time in their footers or via a floating action button. In this tutorial, you’ll learn to create a component to show such kind of information in a Nuxt app.
[...]
That’s it! You have successfully implemented an app information component in your Nuxt app. In the same way, you can add things like Changelog, What’s New, and more to your app by taking the help of publicRuntimeConfig in a Nuxt app.
-
Continuous integration and continuous delivery have become mainstays in the development scene in the past few years, making them nearly a requirement for most development workflows. In recent years, new players have come into the market and brought new workflows and platforms to enable additional steps, automated testing and even automated deployment into the mix.
[...]
In the software development life cycle, developers push code into a Distributed Version Control System such as GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket or some other platform on a self-hosted system or other system. A continuous integration platform sits in between this, looking for changes pushed into the DVCS and executes builds on the codebase when certain triggers are met. Continuous integration triggers could be based around individual code pushes to a particular branch, merge of code from a pull request or based on a time-based schedule (nightly builds, weekly builds, etc.).
The continuous delivery aspect of CI/CD allows software teams to easily and safely get builds into production environments by building code, testing the code and then getting those build artifacts into the production environment. With continuous delivery, builds are typically triggered manually or on a time-based schedule, tests suites are run and results are reported if there are any issues with the code; then afterward, artifacts are made available to ship into a production environment.
-
When starting implementing the compiler part of this. I noticed that the grammar does not actually really work, especially if you introduce new lines. If I parse a file with 3 instructions, we catch the \n sometime and the asm-comment token is too greedy.
Let's change the ws rule to only capture horizontal blank (space and tab) and introduce an eol token, this makes the grammar more clear on what we are working on also.
-
There have been a couple of developments in PDL since the last announcement on here I could find, from 2013. To hypersummarise: 64-bit indexing, native complex number support, automatic pthreading using all available CPU cores, faster installation thanks to parallel-building, memory-mapped data, repository hosted on GitHub, easy to use "with" Inline.
-
Another way to describe a straight-line transect is with its midway point plus the radius of a circle which includes the whole of the transect. In the Darwin Core scheme for recording biological data, that midway point is at decimalLatitude and decimalLongitude, and the circle's radius, or half the length of the transect, is the coordinateUncertaintyInMeters.
Given the LINESTRING WKT for a transect, you can calculate the midway point and half the transect length in a single AWK command, as explained below.
