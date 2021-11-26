Top 7 Best Rolling Release Linux Distributions There are so many Linux distributions that can be divided into different categories based on their characteristics, features, intended user base and more. In this article, I’ll list some of the best rolling release Linux distributions. Do you know what is a rolling release distro? These distros do not wait for six months or more to release a new version with newer versions of Linux kernel, desktop environment and other major software components. They update these components soon after they are released. You don’t have to upgrade your distribution from one major version to the next because your distribution keeps getting the upgrades on a regular basis.

How To Install Rudder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rudder on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The rudder is a free, open-source, and multi-platform tool that helps you to automate system configuration across large IT infrastructures. It helps you to manage your IT infrastructure by automating system configurations while ensuring visibility and control of your infrastructure. Rudder offers an outstanding web-based GUI that can help ease the burden on your IT staff a bit. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Rudder system configuration and auditing tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Kubernetes-in-Kubernetes and the WEDOS PXE bootable server farm When you own two data centers, thousands of physical servers, virtual machines and hosting for hundreds of thousands sites, Kubernetes can actually simplify the management of all these things. As practice has shown, by using Kubernetes, you can declaratively describe and manage not only applications, but also the infrastructure itself. I work for the largest Czech hosting provider WEDOS Internet a.s and today I'll show you two of my projects — Kubernetes-in-Kubernetes and Kubefarm. With their help you can deploy a fully working Kubernetes cluster inside another Kubernetes using Helm in just a couple of commands. How and why? Let me introduce you to how our infrastructure works. All our physical servers can be divided into two groups: control-plane and compute nodes. Control plane nodes are usually set up manually, have a stable OS installed, and designed to run all cluster services including Kubernetes control-plane. The main task of these nodes is to ensure the smooth operation of the cluster itself. Compute nodes do not have any operating system installed by default, instead they are booting the OS image over the network directly from the control plane nodes. Their work is to carry out the workload.

How to install Suricata on Debian 11 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams Suricata is a high-performance network IDS (Intrusion Detection System), IPS, and network security engine, developed by the OISF, this is an open-source application, so we will not have too many problems using it in our system. Suricata works internally based on a set of externally developed rules to monitor network traffic and provide alerts to the system administrator when suspicious events occur. So, Suricata is a great tool to protect our servers, and today you will learn how to use it.

Windows games on Linux: How to start games from the Epic Games Store - Market Research Telecast You don’t look in the mouth of a given horse: Epic Games’ strategy of expanding its user base with free games is having an effect even on many die-hard Linux gamers. A good 150 games have already gathered in this way in the author’s Epic Games account. In many cases, the collected games can also be played under Linux with the help of Wine, but a Linux version of the Epic Games Launcher is not in sight. Open source tools such as Heroic Games Launcher, Legendary or Lutris fill the gap. With the help of the compatibility layer Wine (or its Fork Proton), the tools pretend Windows games to have a suitable operating system environment. Lutris brings many different platforms from GOG to Steam to retro emulators under one roof, but it is quite complex). Heroic Games Launcher and the underlying command line tool Legendary, on the other hand, have specialized in making Epic Games’ games run across platforms – on Linux, macOS and Windows.

How to Install Remi Repo in RHEL, CentOS, Rocky, & AlmaLinux RHEL Linux, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and CentOS systems are all familiar with the YUM package manager, which is used to easily search, download, install, and delete various targeted software packages. Also, we need the YUM package manager for frequent system updates that lead to recent and better OS versions.

How to Download & Install Pop!_OS 21.10 from USB Boot Drive - LinuxCapable Pop!_OS 21.10 was released and saw the introduction of GNOME 40, Linux kernel 5.15. This Pop!_OS release also introduces a New App Library, and a more excellent search window replaced the full-screen app menu and all the regular updates seen in Ubuntu 21.10 short-term release. In the following tutorial, you will learn to install Pop!_OS 21.10 on a fresh PC using a USB Bootable Disk.

[Updated] 30 Useful Linux Commands for System Administrators In this article we are going to review some of the useful and frequently used Linux or Unix commands for Linux System Administrators that are used in their daily life. This is not complete but it’s a compact list of commands to refer to when needed. Let us start one by one how we can use those commands with examples.

How to Install MariaDB 10.6 on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL. MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.6 on CentOS 8 Stream.