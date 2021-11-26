today's leftovers
Alpha 20 goes live for survival game 7 Days to Die | GamingOnLinux
The Fun Pimps have promoted Alpha 20 of 7 Days to Die to the stable release builds making in the new official update and it's a big one again. Players are clearly enjoying it, with it still remaining at a higher player count than it had been seeing months prior to the experimental version.
IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Transmit Continues Looking Great For Linux - Phoronix
Sent out last month were an early set of patches working on IO_uring zero-copy send support for the networking subsystem. This work to boost the throughput potential has evolved now into a second revision of the patches and continues looking very promising.
This work by Pavel Begunkov is for wiring up zero-copy send support with IO_uring, initially for IPv4/UDP while TCP support is also in the works. The v2 patches out today are still being treated as "request for comments", but the performance numbers and overall direction appear to be in good standing.
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 22 – Santa Claus is Rakuing Along
Coding
This post is part of a series, starting at Reflections on a decade of coding.
This is going to be much more vague than the other parts of the series because this is the actual work. Good judgement is learned from experience, not from blog posts. So I think the most useful thing I can convey is what kinds of things I think about when coding, rather than what answers I come up with.
I'm also trying to focus on things that were non-obvious to me or that run counter to what I was taught.
A challenger to the throne of vector graphics. SVG is dead, long live TinyVG!
What we really need is a format like PNG for vector graphics. Compact, versatile and simple to implement. What most of us don't need are vector graphic animations or vector graphic applications. What we definitly don't need is a vector graphic format that can do raw sockets.
After the reasearch I did to implement SVG in Zig, I was disappointed and angry that stuff like vector graphics is so complex and in my stubbornness I decided: [...]
The QOI File Format Specification
QOI will not compress images as well as an optimized PNG encoder and that's OK. We already have image formats that out-compress PNG anyway. QOI's virtue is in its simplicity.
The 2021 Tuxies | LINUX Unplugged 437
It's the second annual Unplugged Tuxies; our community votes on the best projects, distros, desktops, and services of 2021.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ShotGrid
Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”. The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives.
