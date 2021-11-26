Security Leftovers Authentication and Authorisation Using Single Sign-On In the first blog of this series, we explored multi-factor authentication and a move away from credentials that can be stolen, as motivated by recent attacks. This blog will dive into authorisation and single sign-on to aid in technology selection and deployment considerations. It provides a foundation for the following blog post that introduces emerging standards that have taken into account learnings from the challenges of past protocols, reducing points of vulnerability where possible.

Attackers have found a way to bypass a crucial Microsoft Office patch | TechRadar Attackers have managed to create a novel exploit capable of bypassing a critical remote code execution vulnerability in Microsoft Office which was patched earlier this year. According to new research from the cybersecurity firm Sophos, the attackers were able to take a publicly available proof-of-concept Office exploit and weaponize it to deliver the Formbook malware. Back in September, Microsoft released a patch to prevent attackers from executing malicious code embedded in a Word document that downloads a Microsoft Cabinet (CAB) archive containing a malicious executable. By reworking the original exploit and placing the malicious Word document inside a special crafted RAR archive, the attackers created a “CAB-less” form of the exploit capable of successfully evading the original patch. Surprisingly though, this novel exploit was distributed using spam emails for approximately 36 hours before it disappeared completely. Sophos' researchers believe that the exploit's limited lifespan could mean that it was a “dry run” experiment that could be used in future attacks.

