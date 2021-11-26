Games: Death Stranding, Book of Travels, itch.io Winter Sale
Death Stranding absolutely sold me and you should play it | GamingOnLinux
I don't actually often play the big AAA games but for Death Stranding, I finally took the plunge and thanks to Steam Play Proton running it on Linux was a fantastic experience overall. Note: spoilers, personal purchase.
With my ancient PlayStation 4 on its last legs, I'm glad I sat on this and waited a little while for any patches and then eventually the Windows release on Steam so it worked out all quite nicely. I'm certainly no stranger to Hideo Kojima, having played through various Metal Gear games and always liked the production value Kojima puts in and Death Stranding delivers constantly. It certainly helps that it has an all-star cast with the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.
Book of Travels did not have a good launch, Might and Delight let devs go | GamingOnLinux
Times are tough for some developers with the latest victim of a poor release being Book of Travels from Might and Delight.
Following on from a successful crowdfunding campaign for their small online RPG, the developer managed to raise around £207,362. That was back towards the end of 2019 and it saw a few delays before entering Early Access in October 2021. Seems the release did not go as well as they had hoped.
The itch.io Winter Sale is now live with plenty of indies | GamingOnLinux
Ready to pick up some more games to stay warm with this Winter? If you enjoy indie games then it may be worth take a look over on itch.io with their Winter Sale. Live now until January 3, 2022.
One of the really interesting things about itch.io is that developers set their own revenue share with the store, it can even be 0% if they really wanted to. There's also the ability to pay more if you really like the game with various funding options. They also have an open source app.
