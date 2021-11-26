Language Selection

Games: Death Stranding, Book of Travels, itch.io Winter Sale

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 02:59:08 PM
Gaming
  • Death Stranding absolutely sold me and you should play it | GamingOnLinux

    I don't actually often play the big AAA games but for Death Stranding, I finally took the plunge and thanks to Steam Play Proton running it on Linux was a fantastic experience overall. Note: spoilers, personal purchase.

    With my ancient PlayStation 4 on its last legs, I'm glad I sat on this and waited a little while for any patches and then eventually the Windows release on Steam so it worked out all quite nicely. I'm certainly no stranger to Hideo Kojima, having played through various Metal Gear games and always liked the production value Kojima puts in and Death Stranding delivers constantly. It certainly helps that it has an all-star cast with the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

  • Book of Travels did not have a good launch, Might and Delight let devs go | GamingOnLinux

    Times are tough for some developers with the latest victim of a poor release being Book of Travels from Might and Delight.

    Following on from a successful crowdfunding campaign for their small online RPG, the developer managed to raise around £207,362. That was back towards the end of 2019 and it saw a few delays before entering Early Access in October 2021. Seems the release did not go as well as they had hoped.

  • The itch.io Winter Sale is now live with plenty of indies | GamingOnLinux

    Ready to pick up some more games to stay warm with this Winter? If you enjoy indie games then it may be worth take a look over on itch.io with their Winter Sale. Live now until January 3, 2022.

    One of the really interesting things about itch.io is that developers set their own revenue share with the store, it can even be 0% if they really wanted to. There's also the ability to pay more if you really like the game with various funding options. They also have an open source app.

Security Leftovers

  • Authentication and Authorisation Using Single Sign-On

    In the first blog of this series, we explored multi-factor authentication and a move away from credentials that can be stolen, as motivated by recent attacks. This blog will dive into authorisation and single sign-on to aid in technology selection and deployment considerations. It provides a foundation for the following blog post that introduces emerging standards that have taken into account learnings from the challenges of past protocols, reducing points of vulnerability where possible.

  • Attackers have found a way to bypass a crucial Microsoft Office patch | TechRadar

    Attackers have managed to create a novel exploit capable of bypassing a critical remote code execution vulnerability in Microsoft Office which was patched earlier this year. According to new research from the cybersecurity firm Sophos, the attackers were able to take a publicly available proof-of-concept Office exploit and weaponize it to deliver the Formbook malware. Back in September, Microsoft released a patch to prevent attackers from executing malicious code embedded in a Word document that downloads a Microsoft Cabinet (CAB) archive containing a malicious executable. By reworking the original exploit and placing the malicious Word document inside a special crafted RAR archive, the attackers created a “CAB-less” form of the exploit capable of successfully evading the original patch. Surprisingly though, this novel exploit was distributed using spam emails for approximately 36 hours before it disappeared completely. Sophos' researchers believe that the exploit's limited lifespan could mean that it was a “dry run” experiment that could be used in future attacks.

  • Attackers find new way to exploit Office hole patched by Microsoft

    The original exploit affected the Office file format. To take advantage of this flaw, attackers could execute malicious code embedded in a Word document that downloads a Microsoft Cabinet archive, which, in turn, contained a malicious executable.

    A statement from Sophos said: "Attackers have reworked the original exploit by placing the malicious Word document inside a specially crafted RAR archive. The newer, 'CAB-less' form of the exploit successfully evades the original patch.

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ShotGrid

Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”. The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives. Read more

Android Leftovers

