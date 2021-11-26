QOI will not compress images as well as an optimized PNG encoder and that's OK. We already have image formats that out-compress PNG anyway. QOI's virtue is in its simplicity.

What we really need is a format like PNG for vector graphics. Compact, versatile and simple to implement. What most of us don't need are vector graphic animations or vector graphic applications. What we definitly don't need is a vector graphic format that can do raw sockets.

This is going to be much more vague than the other parts of the series because this is the actual work. Good judgement is learned from experience, not from blog posts. So I think the most useful thing I can convey is what kinds of things I think about when coding, rather than what answers I come up with.

Sent out last month were an early set of patches working on IO_uring zero-copy send support for the networking subsystem. This work to boost the throughput potential has evolved now into a second revision of the patches and continues looking very promising. This work by Pavel Begunkov is for wiring up zero-copy send support with IO_uring, initially for IPv4/UDP while TCP support is also in the works. The v2 patches out today are still being treated as "request for comments", but the performance numbers and overall direction appear to be in good standing.

The Fun Pimps have promoted Alpha 20 of 7 Days to Die to the stable release builds making in the new official update and it's a big one again. Players are clearly enjoying it, with it still remaining at a higher player count than it had been seeing months prior to the experimental version.

Ready to pick up some more games to stay warm with this Winter? If you enjoy indie games then it may be worth take a look over on itch.io with their Winter Sale. Live now until January 3, 2022. One of the really interesting things about itch.io is that developers set their own revenue share with the store, it can even be 0% if they really wanted to. There's also the ability to pay more if you really like the game with various funding options. They also have an open source app.

Times are tough for some developers with the latest victim of a poor release being Book of Travels from Might and Delight. Following on from a successful crowdfunding campaign for their small online RPG, the developer managed to raise around £207,362. That was back towards the end of 2019 and it saw a few delays before entering Early Access in October 2021. Seems the release did not go as well as they had hoped.

I don't actually often play the big AAA games but for Death Stranding, I finally took the plunge and thanks to Steam Play Proton running it on Linux was a fantastic experience overall. Note: spoilers, personal purchase. With my ancient PlayStation 4 on its last legs, I'm glad I sat on this and waited a little while for any patches and then eventually the Windows release on Steam so it worked out all quite nicely. I'm certainly no stranger to Hideo Kojima, having played through various Metal Gear games and always liked the production value Kojima puts in and Death Stranding delivers constantly. It certainly helps that it has an all-star cast with the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

Raspberry Pi and Hardware Hacking Raspberry Pi computers are speeding to the International Space Station

Pi in Short Supply: Site Claims 52-Week Wait for 4GB Model If you're looking for a Raspberry Pi, particularly a Pi 4 with 4GB, you may have to look harder than usual or prepare to wait. Due to the supply chain issues we've seen Various global reseller listings show that models of the Raspberry Pi 4 are going out of stock, and one site, Digi-Key, claims to have a 52-week "lead" time until it comes back in.

Upgrading a motherboard’s BIOS/UEFI (the hard way) So here’s where the fun began. I needed to flash the new BIOS version onto the motherboard. I have a CH341A mini programmer that also came with a clip that can be used to hook up directly to 8-pin SOIC chips on circuit boards. You can find these all over Amazon and eBay for pretty cheap. I don’t want to link to them because the links will change over time, but you can search for CH341A programmer and find them. You do have to be careful with them, because at least some of them, including the one I got, have a major design flaw. They correctly power the SPI flash chip with 3.3V, but they provide 5V on the signal wires going to the chip. That would be bad, because typically 3.3V flash chips don’t want to see 5V on any of their pins, not to mention all of the other connected components on the motherboard. A lot of people have had success with these programmers even with the 5V issue, but I wouldn’t trust putting 5V on a pin that’s supposed to have a lower voltage. There is a simple hack you can perform on the board to fix this, which I already did a while ago. You can see my hack wire in the picture below.

20-Year-Old Apple Power Mac G4 Gets M.2 SSD Upgrade, Despite 133 MBps PCI Bus Just plugging things in is not enough to make PCIe hardware work with a Power Mac G4. That system for obvious reasons does not support the NVMe protocol used by modern speedy SSDs. But it appears to support the AHCI protocol used by modern hard drives, some PCIe SSDs, and all SATA SSDs. The Power Mac G4 shipped with SCSI or Parallel ATA HDDs, and it looks like Apple used PATA controllers that support AHCI, but we are speculating here. This AHCI support enables the use of PCIe SSDs that use this protocol, such as Samsung's SM951.

A Label Maker That Uses AI Really Poorly | Hackaday [8BitsAndAByte] found herself obsessively labeling items around her house, and, like the rest of the world, wanted to see what simple, routine tasks could be made unnecessarily complicated by using AI. Instead of manually identifying objects using human intelligence, she thought it would be fun to offload that task to our AI overlords and the results are pretty amusing. She constructed a cardboard enclosure that housed a Raspberry Pi 3B+, a Pi Camera Module V2, and a small thermal printer for making the labels. The enclosure included a hole for the camera and a button for taking the picture. The image taken by the Pi is analyzed by the DeepAI DenseCap API which, in theory, should create a label for each object detected within the image. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to do that very well and [8BitsAndAByte] is left with labels that don’t match any of the objects she took pictures of. In some cases it didn’t even get close, for example, the model thought an apple was a person’s head and a rotary dial phone was a cup. Go figure. It didn’t really seem to bother her though, and she got a pretty good laugh from the whole thing.