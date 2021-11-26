today's howtos
-
AutoHotKey - Custom Keyboard Shortcuts in Windows - TREND OCEANS
Have you ever heard about AutoHotKey or tried to set up custom keyboard shortcuts to start applications or open files and folders in Windows?
Linux has its own custom keyboard shortcut option to attach custom shortcuts to Program, File, and Folder. For windows, the story is a little bit different, here you don’t have any built-in option instead have to take the help of applications like AutoHotKey.
In the future, I expect Microsoft will introduce this as a built-in feature in their operating system or at least integrate it with its powerful open-source tool PowerToys.
-
How to Setup Opencart with LAMP (PHP, Apache, Mariadb) on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
In this guide, we will explore setting up Opencart in a OpenSUSE Leap Server with Apache serving it and Mariadb 10 acting as the database.
Opencart is an open-source eCommerce platform. Everything you need to create, scale and run your business”. It is an Open Source online store management system. It is PHP-based, using a MySQL database and HTML components.
Apache is a popular web web server software that is often used to serve php content. Mysql is also a popular relational management system used by popular websites.
-
How to install Webmin in Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8
In this guide we will install and connfigure Webmin on a Rocky Linux 8 server. This guide will also work for other RHEL 8 based servers like Oracle Linux and Centos 8.
Webmin is a web-based system configuration tool for Unix-like systems, although recent versions can also be installed and run on Microsoft Windows. It s a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers.
Webmin provides users with a graphical web-based user interface to configure common system tasks and settings. If you don’t like the idea of using the command line to manage your server, then Webmin is a good graphical alternative to you. The following is a list of functionalities provided by Webmin.
-
How to install and set up PHP and Apache(LAMP stack) on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
In this guide we are going to Install and set up Apache virtual host to serve PHP content on an OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 system.
The Apache HTTP Server(Apache), is one of the most popular free and open-source cross-platform web server software, released under the terms of Apache License 2.0. Apache is popular as part of the LAMP setup, being the A in the Acronym. The apache server functionality can be extended with the many available modules.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language geared towards web development. It is one of the popular programming languages for the web. Popular tools such as WordPress are coded using php. Big companies like Facebook also uses php heavily.
-
How to Install and set up PHP and Nginx (LEMP) on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8
In this guide we are going to install and set up PHP and Nginx in Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8. We will also set up a virtual host to serve a simple php info page.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language geared towards web development. It is one of the popular programming languages for the web. Popular tools such as WordPress are coded using php. Big companies like Facebook also uses php heavily.
Nginx is a web server that can also be used as a reverse proxy, load balancer, mail proxy and HTTP cache. It started out as a web server designed for maximum performance and stability. Nginx has grown in popularity since its release due to its light-weight resource utilization and its ability to scale easily on minimal hardware. Nginx excels at serving static content quickly and is designed to pass dynamic requests off to other software that is better suited for those purposes.
-
How to install Zorin OS 16 Lite - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Zorin OS 16 Lite.
-
How to install Unrar Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster Linux - Linux Shout
Just like with ZIP, RAR is another format to compress and create archive files on a PC or laptop. This process compresses the data and reduces storage space. RAR (.rar) is one of the common formats of compressing files, hence if you are on Debian 11 or 10 and want to use unrar to extract some RAR format archive file downloaded from the web then here are the steps to follow.
Unrar is the tool available in the Debian Base repository for the extraction of compressed archive (.rar) files. Well, we need to install it manually because Unrar is not pre-installed on the Linux systems.
Here we learn not only the method to install Unrar on Debian 11 or 10 but also how to use its command line to extract or uncompress a RAR archive file.
-
How to install Sketchup on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
Sketchup 3D is one of the most popular 3D design and modeling software. It is an intuitive 3D modeling application that is suitable for creating designs and presentations in the fields such as construction, architecture, interior design, video game design, industrial design, and many more.
You can quickly implement many design models such as creating blueprints for buildings and machine parts, site surveying, landscape architecture, and animation concepts. The software is available for free as SketchUp Free with limited features or as premium software (SketchUp Pro), which comes with complete toolsets.
The article is a step-by-step guide on installing Sketchup 3D on Ubuntu using Wine.
-
How to use Quarkus with the Service Binding Operator | Red Hat Developer
In the seven years since Kubernetes was released, there have been various efforts to simplify the process of consuming and binding to services from Kubernetes clusters. While discovering a service isn't much of an issue if you employ a well-known set of conventions, getting the credentials and other details required to access that service is sometimes trickier.
The Kubernetes Service Catalog was an attempt to simplify provisioning and binding to services, but it seems to have lost momentum. The lack of uniformity between providers, differences in how each service communicates binding information, and the fact that developers tend to favor operators for provisioning services all made the Service Catalog hard to use in practice.
The Service Binding Operator for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift is a more recent initiative. It stays out of the way of service provisioning, leaving that to operators. Instead, it focuses on how to best communicate binding information to the application. An interesting part of the specification is the workload projection, which defines a directory structure that will be mounted to the application container when binding occurs in order to pass all the required binding information: type, URI, and credentials
Other parts of the specification are related to the ServiceBinding resource, which controls which services are bound to which application, and how.
-
Install KDE Plasma Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 - Linux Nightly
This guide will show you how to install the KDE Plasma desktop environment on Ubuntu Linux. This process will work if you are switching from GNOME to KDE, or just need to install KDE Plasma on an Ubuntu server that doesn’t currently have a GUI.
-
Setting up local mTLS environment using mkcert
mTLS or mutual TLS is a way of doing mutual authentication. When we talk about TLS in general, we only about TLS for the servers/services. There the clients can verify that they are connected to the right server. But, the server does not know much about the clients themselves. This can be done via mTLS, say for services talking to each other. To know more please read the Cloudflare writeup on mTLS.
-
Intro to Koji video
This week I created an Introduction to Koji video. Koji is the build system we use for the Fedora Project and Red Hat products.
-
How to Build a Linux Desktop Environment
Have you tried many desktop environments but nothing suits your taste? Or maybe you like some components of a desktop environment and don’t like the others. Perhaps it's time to consider building your own desktop environment...
-
How To Install Jenkins on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Jenkins is a popular and open source automation server written in Java, which helps automate the non-human part of the whole software development process. Jenkins allows executing a predefined list of steps, for example: to compile Golang source code to build a binary file.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Jenkins open source automation server on a Fedora 35.
-
How to Install R Programming Language on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation created and supported by the R Core Team and the R Foundation. R’s popularity is widely used amongst statisticians and data miners for statistical and data analysis software developers.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install R on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
[Updated] Prevent Files And Folders From Accidental Deletion Or Modification In Linux - OSTechNix
Some times, I don't think straight and accidentally "SHIFT+DELETE" my data. Worse, I don't even backup the data before deleting them. If you're anything like me, here is a good news for you. I know an useful commandline utility called "chattr" that is used to prevent files and folders from accidental deletion or modification in Linux.
Chattr, short for Change Attribute, applies/removes certain attributes to a file or folder in your Linux system. So nobody can delete or modify the files and folders either accidentally or intentionally, even as root user. Sounds useful, isn't it? Indeed!
-
