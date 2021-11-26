Support the Freedom Ladder campaign: Lessons we learned so far and what's next
Free software can only be a sustainable idea if we are continuously bringing new people into the free software community. For a freer future, we need to guarantee that free software continues to be developed, that interest in it continues to grow, and that activism for its use spreads. Since most people are not taught to be aware of the technological tools that are so deeply integrated into their lives, the idea of software freedom is not one that is typically as valued as it should be, and as it would be if people understood the snowball effect that software freedom can have on our day to day lives. Software is the language of the world we live in, but unlike learning how to read, which is considered a priority in life, it is not something that is taught at a general level. Rather, the understanding of software is reserved for the "highly specialized."
With this campaign, we want to have supportive conversations about the challenges this lack of technical knowledge poses to bringing new people into the fold, and we want to accommodate the fact that most people do not step into full software freedom in the span of a single day. It takes one step at a time. And like every other climb in life, we want to help people to appreciate where they find themselves, as much as their destination.
Web Servers: Apache 2.4.52, Microsoft's Share in Web Servers Down About 15% This Year
Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and More
Dubbed “Qonos” and powered by the latest long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, Manjaro Linux 21.2 is here four months after Manjaro Linux 21.1 “Pahvo” to give you up-to-date live and installable ISO images with all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” ships with the usual editions featuring the Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma desktop environments, which have been updated to Xfce 4.16 (same version as in previous releases since Xfce 4.18 is yet to be released), GNOME 41.2, and KDE Plasma 5.23.4.
Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.2
We released Godot 3.4.1 just a few days ago with a huge array of bugfixes, but a regression was then found for macOS rendering which could cause flickering. This new Godot 3.4.2 is a hotfix release to solve this and a few other minor issues that were fixed in the meantime. Godot 3.4.2 is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.4 and 3.4.1 users. For a detailed overview of the changes that 3.4.1 included and which are also part of this new release, please read the 3.4.1 release notes. Download Godot 3.4.2 now or try the online version of the Godot editor. Also: Godot Engine - Godot Engine receiving a new grant from Meta's Reality Labs Godot Engine received a fresh grant from Facebook / Meta for XR work | GamingOnLinux
