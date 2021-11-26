IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Disaster preparedness: 3 key tactics for IT leaders
You can’t prepare for every “black swan” event – consider the current supply chain disruptions impacting the holiday season and creating inflationary pressures. Even planned technology upgrades or simple configuration changes can have catastrophic consequences.
SkyWest recently reported in its quarterly earnings that migration of critical systems to a newly built server in October resulted in a server outage. This IT issue resulted in a cancellation of 1,700 flights, disruption to other major airlines and thousands of passengers, and a potential loss of $15 to $20 million.
By their nature, disasters – especially black swan events bought on by the pandemic – are not easy to predict. But as an IT leader, you can better prepare for them and reduce the business impact by focusing on three key areas: enforcing change management controls, managing risks, and ensuring business continuity governance.
12 tutorials for building Linux labs | Enable Sysadmin
In a different professional life, I was a technical instructor. I noticed that some students excelled at learning through books or lectures, but most people learn by doing. One frustration was limited lab time because of the realities of being out of the office, and another was the amount of content I needed to deliver. I also had to keep up with myriad changes to operating systems and network technologies.
All this is to say that I'm a big believer in the value of hands-on opportunities for IT practitioners, whether they're just breaking into the industry or have decades of experience.
As an editor and author for Enable Sysadmin, I'm regularly exposed to creative ideas in the articles I edit. I recently edited two articles that covered home-lab environments, Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands by Alex Callejas and Build a lab in 36 seconds with Ansible by Ricardo Girardi. After doing some digging on the Enable Sysadmin site, I discovered other articles on the topic. These articles are great (and discussed in more detail below), and I discovered I could expand on some of the topics they cover. These articles inspired me to write several more pieces on creating and using hands-on learning environments.
To help boost your continuing education, this article pulls together Enable Sysadmin's resources on creating a home lab environment.
Top 10 Red Hat blogs from 2021
We’re all still navigating this hybrid work thing, but one thing that’s for sure is that it’s prompting us to wear more hats than we’ve ever had to. We’ve got people in system administrator and architect roles also juggling their conference call "mute monitor" hats and parenting hats—and doing it well.
The Red Hat Blog is proud to have been a trusted hat rack for many households this year. We provided troubleshooting and security guides when you needed them and also had the opportunity to celebrate big milestones with you. Our readers wanted to know more about a wide range of topics—and we’re proud to have been your resource for everything from hybrid work to hybrid cloud.
In this post, we invite you to take a look back at some of the most visited pages on the Red Hat Blog in 2021 (listed in no particular order).
No matter what hat you’re wearing today, rest assured that Red Hat is still Red Hat. And we’re going to continue bringing you the open source goodness you love while helping you navigate where we go from here—whether that’s from home, office or your local coffee shop.
Java, Quarkus, Kafka, and more: The best of 2021 | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat Developer always puts developers at the center of what we do, and we are proud of the content we published this year on application development and support topics. Keep reading for our most popular articles on Java, Quarkus, Apache Kafka, Camel K, and more.
[...]
Java remains one of the most important development platforms for enterprise use. Developers are eager to learn how to use their Java code and skills to build applications in modern distributed environments. So it's no surprise that this year's most popular Java article was the first installment in our series on making Java programs cloud-ready, An incremental approach using Jakarta EE and MicroProfile. Part two of the series, Upgrade the legacy Java application to Jakarta EE, garnered a lot of reader interest as well. For more on this topic, check out Markus Eisele and Natale Vinto's new book Modernizing Enterprise Java.
The recent release of JDK Flight Recorder and JDK Mission Control as open source was widely welcomed in the Java developer community. Our readers were interested in how they could use their VM monitoring and analytics capabilities in their own containerized projects. Andrew Azores delivered an Introduction to Cryostat: JDK Flight Recorder for containers, while Jie Kang discussed JDK Flight Recorder support for GraalVM Native Image.
Red Hat selects the National Park Foundation as top recipient of 2021 U.S. corporate holiday donation
For the fourteenth year in a row, Red Hatters based in the United States took an active role in selecting a charitable organization to be the beneficiary of our U.S. corporate holiday donation. During the process, more than 140 charities were nominated, and more than 1,100 associates participated in the final vote. This year, we used a cumulative voting approach, which allowed associates to rank their top five organizations from the initial list. The National Park Foundation received the most votes and will receive a $50,000 donation that will contribute to the organization's mission to protect these places we all share.
On top of our donation to the National Park Foundation, we will also be donating an additional $50,000, which will be split between the next four charities based on associate voting. Those charities are Every Mother Counts, The Trevor Project, Code.org and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Fedora Magazine: An introduction to Fedora Flatpaks
Flatpak is a distribution agnostic universal package manager leveraging bubblewrap to separate applications from the system, and OSTree to manage applications. There are multiple Flatpak repositories (remotes in Flatpak terminology), such as Flathub (the de-facto standard), GNOME Nightly, KDE and finally Fedora Flatpaks, Fedora Project’s Flatpak remote.
This article explains the motivation behind Fedora Flatpaks, how to add the remote, how to use it and where to find resources.
[...]
Flatpak is built with the Linux desktop in mind. Application stores such as GNOME Software have the ability to install and remove Flatpak applications after you add a Flatpak remote, making it easy to manage applications.
On GNOME Software, visiting an application’s page and pressing on the Source button at the top right hand side opens the list of available of sources. By default, on Fedora Linux, GNOME Software selects Fedora Linux (RPM). Fedora Linux (Flatpak), provided by Fedora Flatpaks, is available as an available source, but is not used by default. Simply select it, and then press on the “Install” button.
For example, to install Firefox from Fedora Flatpaks, head over to the Firefox page on GNOME Software. Then, press on the Source button at the top right hand side.
Web Servers: Apache 2.4.52, Microsoft's Share in Web Servers Down About 15% This Year
Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and More
Dubbed “Qonos” and powered by the latest long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, Manjaro Linux 21.2 is here four months after Manjaro Linux 21.1 “Pahvo” to give you up-to-date live and installable ISO images with all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” ships with the usual editions featuring the Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma desktop environments, which have been updated to Xfce 4.16 (same version as in previous releases since Xfce 4.18 is yet to be released), GNOME 41.2, and KDE Plasma 5.23.4.
Support the Freedom Ladder campaign: Lessons we learned so far and what's next
Free software can only be a sustainable idea if we are continuously bringing new people into the free software community. For a freer future, we need to guarantee that free software continues to be developed, that interest in it continues to grow, and that activism for its use spreads. Since most people are not taught to be aware of the technological tools that are so deeply integrated into their lives, the idea of software freedom is not one that is typically as valued as it should be, and as it would be if people understood the snowball effect that software freedom can have on our day to day lives. Software is the language of the world we live in, but unlike learning how to read, which is considered a priority in life, it is not something that is taught at a general level. Rather, the understanding of software is reserved for the "highly specialized." With this campaign, we want to have supportive conversations about the challenges this lack of technical knowledge poses to bringing new people into the fold, and we want to accommodate the fact that most people do not step into full software freedom in the span of a single day. It takes one step at a time. And like every other climb in life, we want to help people to appreciate where they find themselves, as much as their destination.
Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.2
We released Godot 3.4.1 just a few days ago with a huge array of bugfixes, but a regression was then found for macOS rendering which could cause flickering. This new Godot 3.4.2 is a hotfix release to solve this and a few other minor issues that were fixed in the meantime. Godot 3.4.2 is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.4 and 3.4.1 users. For a detailed overview of the changes that 3.4.1 included and which are also part of this new release, please read the 3.4.1 release notes. Download Godot 3.4.2 now or try the online version of the Godot editor. Also: Godot Engine - Godot Engine receiving a new grant from Meta's Reality Labs Godot Engine received a fresh grant from Facebook / Meta for XR work | GamingOnLinux
