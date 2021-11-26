today's howtos
-
How to digitize documents with feeder scanners on Linux - Market Research Telecast
Anyone who wants to transfer large quantities of files, letters and invoices from paper form to a more contemporary digital archive needs a feeder scanner that can automatically digitize several individual sheets. A flatbed scanner would be much too cumbersome for that, especially with documents that are printed on both sides.
-
Creating an endless loop using MQTT and syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
Version 3.35.1 of syslog-ng introduced an MQTT source. Just for some fun in the last syslog-ng blog post of the year, I created an endless loop using syslog-ng and the Mosquitto MQTT broker. Of course, it does not have much practical value other than possibly a bit of stress testing, but hopefully provides a fun introduction to MQTT-related technologies in syslog-ng.
-
Learn How to Manage Remote Connections via SSH
The Secure Shell protocol is a common way to connect with a remote machine via client/server applications. It makes use of a toolset such as ssh, scp, and sftp, among many others, to ensure a secure authentication process and encrypted communication that follows. Due to this, these tools replace other older remote command execution toolsets such as telnet, rcp, and rlogin.
In this guide you will learn how to install and enable OpenSSH server/client services in your machine. It also covers all the necessary commands (SSH tools) to access and remotely manage systems and transfer files in between.
-
How to install Wine 7 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips
Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems i.e Linux, macOS, and BSD. Instead of simulating internal Windows logic like a virtual machine or emulator, Wine translates Windows API calls into POSIX calls instantly eliminating the performance and memory penalties of other methods and allowing you to integrate Windows applications in your desktop.
-
How to crash Linux
There are a number of dangerous commands that can be executed to crash a Linux system. You may find a nefarious user executing these commands on a system you manage, or someone may send you a seemingly harmless command, hoping that you will run it and crash your computer.
It is important for system administrators to be aware of these commands, and run them on their own systems to ensure that they have taken the proper measures to prevent these attacks. Then again, maybe you are just a curious user and you want to crash your virtual machine for fun. That is fine, too.
-
Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate Alternatives | RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we will talk about Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate alternatives.
free lets encrypt ssl certificate alternatives
We are going to show you how to install a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and its alternatives such as BuyPass and ZeroSSL certificates. The SSL certificate is a digital certificate, that enables the encrypted collection to identify the identity of the website and improves its security.
The SSL certificate is required also to verify ownership of the website, prevent attackers from creating fake versions of the website, and keep user data secure. Let’s get started!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 461 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Progress: Wine on Wayland and CodeWeavers Working on VKD3D
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Videos/Shows: Full Circle, 'Open Source', and More
Recent comments
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago