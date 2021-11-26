Wine Progress: Wine on Wayland and CodeWeavers Working on VKD3D Wine on Wayland year-end update: improved functionality & stability It has been just over a year since we first announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Since then a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the driver, and to provide a cleaner and more upstreamable patchset. This work continues as we expand our testing and receive valuable feedback from the community.

Collabora's work on a Wayland driver for Wine is coming along nicely | GamingOnLinux To end the year the open source consulting firm Collabora, who often works with Valve, has written up a fresh post with a video to show off their Wayland driver for Wine. Something they announced originally back in 2020, they've really put a lot of work into this one. Reaching a stage where a huge amount of things now sound like they're working including window handling, OpenGL and Vulkan (with support for WineD3D and DXVK), multiple monitor support, HiDPI scaling and the list goes on. It's coming together nicely. It's not quite ready for upstreaming yet, and they have some issues still to be solved for things like cross-process rendering (Chromium/CEF based applications, like game stores).

CodeWeavers Blogs | CJ Silver | We're Getting There — CrossOver Support for DirectX 12 | CodeWeavers In 2022 DirectX 12 support is a top priority. That being said, our CrossOver developers are working through the challenge of developing support for DirectX 12 in two distinct gaming environments. The obstacles in Linux are not the same as the obstacles in Mac. Let's take a look at how CrossOver supports DirectX 12 and what the challenges are. CrossOver uses VKD3D to run DirectX 12 games. VKD3D is a 3D graphics library built on top of Vulkan. Currently, lots of work is being done to improve VKD3D performance. With the help of the Vulkan descriptor indexing extension, which allows for functionality similar to DirectX 12 descriptor heaps, Vulkan descriptors are written less often and far less GPU memory is used. As a result, VKD3D can support games that use enough descriptors to require resources from Tier 2 and Tier 3 hardware.

CodeWeavers Planning For A Busy 2022 With VKD3D D3D12 For CrossOver - Phoronix While the VKD3D-Proton fork has been very active and running an increasing number of Direct3D 12 Windows games well as part of Valve's Steam Play, CodeWeavers and the upstream Wine community does continue working on VKD3D. CodeWeavers is planning to make big improvements to VKD3D in 2022 to offer better DirectX 12 support with their commercial CrossOver software for Linux and macOS.

today's howtos How to digitize documents with feeder scanners on Linux - Market Research Telecast Anyone who wants to transfer large quantities of files, letters and invoices from paper form to a more contemporary digital archive needs a feeder scanner that can automatically digitize several individual sheets. A flatbed scanner would be much too cumbersome for that, especially with documents that are printed on both sides.

Creating an endless loop using MQTT and syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community Version 3.35.1 of syslog-ng introduced an MQTT source. Just for some fun in the last syslog-ng blog post of the year, I created an endless loop using syslog-ng and the Mosquitto MQTT broker. Of course, it does not have much practical value other than possibly a bit of stress testing, but hopefully provides a fun introduction to MQTT-related technologies in syslog-ng.

Learn How to Manage Remote Connections via SSH The Secure Shell protocol is a common way to connect with a remote machine via client/server applications. It makes use of a toolset such as ssh, scp, and sftp, among many others, to ensure a secure authentication process and encrypted communication that follows. Due to this, these tools replace other older remote command execution toolsets such as telnet, rcp, and rlogin. In this guide you will learn how to install and enable OpenSSH server/client services in your machine. It also covers all the necessary commands (SSH tools) to access and remotely manage systems and transfer files in between.

How to install Wine 7 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems i.e Linux, macOS, and BSD. Instead of simulating internal Windows logic like a virtual machine or emulator, Wine translates Windows API calls into POSIX calls instantly eliminating the performance and memory penalties of other methods and allowing you to integrate Windows applications in your desktop.

How to crash Linux There are a number of dangerous commands that can be executed to crash a Linux system. You may find a nefarious user executing these commands on a system you manage, or someone may send you a seemingly harmless command, hoping that you will run it and crash your computer. It is important for system administrators to be aware of these commands, and run them on their own systems to ensure that they have taken the proper measures to prevent these attacks. Then again, maybe you are just a curious user and you want to crash your virtual machine for fun. That is fine, too.

Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate Alternatives | RoseHosting In this tutorial, we will talk about Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate alternatives. free lets encrypt ssl certificate alternatives We are going to show you how to install a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and its alternatives such as BuyPass and ZeroSSL certificates. The SSL certificate is a digital certificate, that enables the encrypted collection to identify the identity of the website and improves its security. The SSL certificate is required also to verify ownership of the website, prevent attackers from creating fake versions of the website, and keep user data secure. Let’s get started!