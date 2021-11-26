Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 09:18:23 PM Filed under
Development
  • Marcus Lundblad: Christmas Maps

    So it's that time of the year again and about time for an end-of-year post.
    Some news in Maps for the upcoming GNOME 42.

    Finally, we have added support for running development versions of Maps (such as from the Nightly Flatpak repo) in parallel with the stable ones

    The develop one is distinguished by the “cogwheel” background in the headerbar, and also by it's ”bio-hazard” strip icon as seen above.

  • AMD AOCC 3.2 Helps Squeeze A Bit More Out Of Zen 3 - Phoronix

    Released earlier this month was AMD's AOCC 3.2 compiler based on LLVM/Clang/Flang that provides optimized support for AMD Zen processors. I've been running some benchmarks of AOCC 3.2 compared to prior AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler releases and this newest release has been helpful in squeezing a bit more out of Zen 3.

  • Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022 Released - Phoronix

    Intel has now made their oneAPI Toolkits 2022 release publicly available after announcing it earlier this quarter.

    Intel's oneAPI Toolkits offers a wide assortment of open-source software components for maximizing the potential out of Intel hardware from CPUs to GPUs/XPUs. This includes packages from their oneDNN deep learning library to their Data Parallel C++ compiler, optimized Python packages like for TensorFlow and PyTorch, OpenVINO, and a lot more. It's quite an incredible assortment of packages at this point and quite useful to developers.

  • QML Component Design - KDAB

    In a well-designed QML application, the UI is built using re-usable components, while the data and logic live in C++ based components we call controllers here. The QML part of the application uses these components (that themselves may be written in QML or C++) to build up the user interface and connect these components with the controllers. In this setup, the controllers provide the data as well as receive input from the UI. How hard can it be?

  • Registry of pickles for GNU poke

    GNU poke allows the users to write their own descriptions of the data they want to edit or operate with. These descriptions are written in the Poke programming language, and consist on type definitions, variables, functions, pretty-printers and so on.
    We call 'pickles' to Poke source files containing definitions of types, variables, functions, etc, that conceptually apply to some definite domain. For example, elf.pk is a pickle that provides facilities to poke ELF object files. Pickles are not necessarily related to file formats: a set of functions to work with bit patterns, for example, could be implemented in a pickle bitpatterns.pk.

  • 10 Most Common Applications with Elegant Syntax from Laravel

    When it comes to developing powerful backends for web solutions, it is essential to choose a robust framework. Advancing technology has brought many languages and frameworks into the web application development domain, but Laravel remainsone of the preferred choices for developers. Be it creating a simple one-page website or an entire full-fledged social networking app, Laravel always assists web developers to come up with customized, feature-rich solutions.

    We will go through the most common web applications based on Laravel in this article. But, before moving ahead, let’s have a glance at the top benefits of this open-source PHP web framework.

»

More in Tux Machines

Wine Progress: Wine on Wayland and CodeWeavers Working on VKD3D

  • Wine on Wayland year-end update: improved functionality & stability

    It has been just over a year since we first announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Since then a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the driver, and to provide a cleaner and more upstreamable patchset. This work continues as we expand our testing and receive valuable feedback from the community.

  • Collabora's work on a Wayland driver for Wine is coming along nicely | GamingOnLinux

    To end the year the open source consulting firm Collabora, who often works with Valve, has written up a fresh post with a video to show off their Wayland driver for Wine. Something they announced originally back in 2020, they've really put a lot of work into this one. Reaching a stage where a huge amount of things now sound like they're working including window handling, OpenGL and Vulkan (with support for WineD3D and DXVK), multiple monitor support, HiDPI scaling and the list goes on. It's coming together nicely. It's not quite ready for upstreaming yet, and they have some issues still to be solved for things like cross-process rendering (Chromium/CEF based applications, like game stores).

  • CodeWeavers Blogs | CJ Silver | We're Getting There — CrossOver Support for DirectX 12 | CodeWeavers

    In 2022 DirectX 12 support is a top priority. That being said, our CrossOver developers are working through the challenge of developing support for DirectX 12 in two distinct gaming environments. The obstacles in Linux are not the same as the obstacles in Mac. Let's take a look at how CrossOver supports DirectX 12 and what the challenges are. CrossOver uses VKD3D to run DirectX 12 games. VKD3D is a 3D graphics library built on top of Vulkan. Currently, lots of work is being done to improve VKD3D performance. With the help of the Vulkan descriptor indexing extension, which allows for functionality similar to DirectX 12 descriptor heaps, Vulkan descriptors are written less often and far less GPU memory is used. As a result, VKD3D can support games that use enough descriptors to require resources from Tier 2 and Tier 3 hardware.

  • CodeWeavers Planning For A Busy 2022 With VKD3D D3D12 For CrossOver - Phoronix

    While the VKD3D-Proton fork has been very active and running an increasing number of Direct3D 12 Windows games well as part of Valve's Steam Play, CodeWeavers and the upstream Wine community does continue working on VKD3D. CodeWeavers is planning to make big improvements to VKD3D in 2022 to offer better DirectX 12 support with their commercial CrossOver software for Linux and macOS.

today's howtos

  • How to digitize documents with feeder scanners on Linux - Market Research Telecast

    Anyone who wants to transfer large quantities of files, letters and invoices from paper form to a more contemporary digital archive needs a feeder scanner that can automatically digitize several individual sheets. A flatbed scanner would be much too cumbersome for that, especially with documents that are printed on both sides.

  • Creating an endless loop using MQTT and syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Version 3.35.1 of syslog-ng introduced an MQTT source. Just for some fun in the last syslog-ng blog post of the year, I created an endless loop using syslog-ng and the Mosquitto MQTT broker. Of course, it does not have much practical value other than possibly a bit of stress testing, but hopefully provides a fun introduction to MQTT-related technologies in syslog-ng.

  • Learn How to Manage Remote Connections via SSH

    The Secure Shell protocol is a common way to connect with a remote machine via client/server applications. It makes use of a toolset such as ssh, scp, and sftp, among many others, to ensure a secure authentication process and encrypted communication that follows. Due to this, these tools replace other older remote command execution toolsets such as telnet, rcp, and rlogin. In this guide you will learn how to install and enable OpenSSH server/client services in your machine. It also covers all the necessary commands (SSH tools) to access and remotely manage systems and transfer files in between.

  • How to install Wine 7 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips

    Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems i.e Linux, macOS, and BSD. Instead of simulating internal Windows logic like a virtual machine or emulator, Wine translates Windows API calls into POSIX calls instantly eliminating the performance and memory penalties of other methods and allowing you to integrate Windows applications in your desktop.

  • How to crash Linux

    There are a number of dangerous commands that can be executed to crash a Linux system. You may find a nefarious user executing these commands on a system you manage, or someone may send you a seemingly harmless command, hoping that you will run it and crash your computer. It is important for system administrators to be aware of these commands, and run them on their own systems to ensure that they have taken the proper measures to prevent these attacks. Then again, maybe you are just a curious user and you want to crash your virtual machine for fun. That is fine, too.

  • Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate Alternatives | RoseHosting

    In this tutorial, we will talk about Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate alternatives. free lets encrypt ssl certificate alternatives We are going to show you how to install a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and its alternatives such as BuyPass and ZeroSSL certificates. The SSL certificate is a digital certificate, that enables the encrypted collection to identify the identity of the website and improves its security. The SSL certificate is required also to verify ownership of the website, prevent attackers from creating fake versions of the website, and keep user data secure. Let’s get started!

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox, ipa, log4j, and samba), Debian (sogo, spip, and xorg-server), Fedora (jansi and log4j), Mageia (apache, apache-mod_security, kernel, kernel-linus, and x11-server), openSUSE (log4j and xorg-x11-server), Oracle (kernel, log4j, and openssl), and SUSE (libqt4 and xorg-x11-server).

  • What Is Linux Patch Management and Why Is It Important?

    Got Linux machines? Running a time-repeated patch script on each one is a dated practice. Centralized patch management across your fleet is the way forward — and it’s achievable, too. Linux comes with significant benefits as an operating system for organizations large and small. Linux machines are highly configurable and customizable, whether they’re physical or virtualized, server or client, housed on-site or elsewhere, using Ubuntu, Red Hat, or another distro. They also present significant cost savings over other operating systems such as Windows and macOS.

  • 5 open source security resources from 2021 | Opensource.com

    One of the most prevalent discussions on Opensource.com in 2021 was about the security and privacy of your own data. A noticeable theme was that your data is yours and that passwords were key to security. This year's security authors provided helpful tips and open source tools for keeping your data and hardware secure.

Videos/Shows: Full Circle, 'Open Source', and More

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6