Programming Leftovers
-
Marcus Lundblad: Christmas Maps
So it's that time of the year again and about time for an end-of-year post.
Some news in Maps for the upcoming GNOME 42.
Finally, we have added support for running development versions of Maps (such as from the Nightly Flatpak repo) in parallel with the stable ones
The develop one is distinguished by the “cogwheel” background in the headerbar, and also by it's ”bio-hazard” strip icon as seen above.
-
AMD AOCC 3.2 Helps Squeeze A Bit More Out Of Zen 3 - Phoronix
Released earlier this month was AMD's AOCC 3.2 compiler based on LLVM/Clang/Flang that provides optimized support for AMD Zen processors. I've been running some benchmarks of AOCC 3.2 compared to prior AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler releases and this newest release has been helpful in squeezing a bit more out of Zen 3.
-
Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022 Released - Phoronix
Intel has now made their oneAPI Toolkits 2022 release publicly available after announcing it earlier this quarter.
Intel's oneAPI Toolkits offers a wide assortment of open-source software components for maximizing the potential out of Intel hardware from CPUs to GPUs/XPUs. This includes packages from their oneDNN deep learning library to their Data Parallel C++ compiler, optimized Python packages like for TensorFlow and PyTorch, OpenVINO, and a lot more. It's quite an incredible assortment of packages at this point and quite useful to developers.
-
QML Component Design - KDAB
In a well-designed QML application, the UI is built using re-usable components, while the data and logic live in C++ based components we call controllers here. The QML part of the application uses these components (that themselves may be written in QML or C++) to build up the user interface and connect these components with the controllers. In this setup, the controllers provide the data as well as receive input from the UI. How hard can it be?
-
Registry of pickles for GNU poke
GNU poke allows the users to write their own descriptions of the data they want to edit or operate with. These descriptions are written in the Poke programming language, and consist on type definitions, variables, functions, pretty-printers and so on.
We call 'pickles' to Poke source files containing definitions of types, variables, functions, etc, that conceptually apply to some definite domain. For example, elf.pk is a pickle that provides facilities to poke ELF object files. Pickles are not necessarily related to file formats: a set of functions to work with bit patterns, for example, could be implemented in a pickle bitpatterns.pk.
-
10 Most Common Applications with Elegant Syntax from Laravel
When it comes to developing powerful backends for web solutions, it is essential to choose a robust framework. Advancing technology has brought many languages and frameworks into the web application development domain, but Laravel remainsone of the preferred choices for developers. Be it creating a simple one-page website or an entire full-fledged social networking app, Laravel always assists web developers to come up with customized, feature-rich solutions.
We will go through the most common web applications based on Laravel in this article. But, before moving ahead, let’s have a glance at the top benefits of this open-source PHP web framework.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 419 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Progress: Wine on Wayland and CodeWeavers Working on VKD3D
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Videos/Shows: Full Circle, 'Open Source', and More
Recent comments
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago